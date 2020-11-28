Disappointing Everton beaten by late Raphinha goal

Saturday, 28 November, 2020



Everton 0 - 1 Leeds



Everton had Jordan Pickford to thank for three important saves but couldn't use the platform to go on and win the game Everton had Jordan Pickford to thank for three important saves but couldn't use the platform to go on and win the game

Everton slumped to their fourth defeat in five games as Raphinha's goal proved to be the difference for a more clinical Leeds side at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian eclipsed his compatriot Richarlison with a fine finish 11 minutes from time to settle what was an open contest throughout but one in which the home side failed to make the breakthrough that their play sometimes threatened.

With Lucas Digne sidelined as he awaits surgery on his injured ankle and Seamus Coleman ruled out with a hamstring problem, Carlo Ancelotti moved Alex Iwobi from right wing-back to left, deployed Tom Davies in his place and swapped Yerry Mina for Mason Holgate as captain in the centre.

Typically for Marcelo Bielsa's enterprising team, Leeds started on the front foot, with Raphinha getting in for an early chance but he couldn't get enough power on it to fire it past Jordan Pickford.

It was Everton who carved out the first clear-cut opening, however, with just five minutes on the clock and it was a gilt-edged chance that would come to rue in the final reckoning. Davies arrived on the overlap to collect Dominic Calvert-Lewin's pass and centre invitingly for Abdoulaye Doucouré, but the Frenchman's effort was too close to Illan Meslier who saved well nonetheless.

Four minutes after that, when Holgate's awful pass in attack was cut out and Leeds countered with speed, Raphinha played Jack Harrison but sliding in to meet the pass, he could only steer his shot the wrong side of the post. Then, after Richarlison had shot tamely at Meslier, Leeds raced away again and Pickford had to be alert to deny Patrick Bamford from a central position.

Everton had the ball in the net for the first of two occasions in the 26th minute when James Rodriguez expertly kept the ball in on the byline and cut inside before rattling home but he was adjudged to have been marginally offside.

Meanwhile, the visitors came as close as they would come to breaking the deadlock in the first period when Raphinha again tried to place a header beyond Pickford but the England international pawed it away from goal and Ben Godfrey had to hack the ball off his own line as Leeds kept it and Harrison fired goal-wards.

With the Blues enjoying a period of superiority in the final 15 minutes before half-time, James picked Holgate out with a free-kick but the defender's close-range volley was pushed away while Richarlison found room for a shot of his own from just outside the box but keeper turned his drive around the post for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Richarlison found the net with a header but Godfrey was penalised for offside after being deemed to be interfering with play in the keeper's line of sight.

It was Richarlison again who was the recipient of a ball from Allan a few minutes later but his shot was weak before Leeds twice came close to scoring just before the interval. Harrison thumped a header off the post after easily out-jumping Iwobi and Mateusz Klich side-footed inches wide after a cross had been diverted into his path by the out-stretched leg of an Everton defender.

The second half began with Everton in the ascendency and two chances for Calvert-Lewin, one that was batted behind by Meslier and the second which he scuffed disappointingly across goal and wide. But chances for Bielsa's men were never too long in arriving and there were opportunities for Klich, Bamford and Harrison while by Meslier escaped punishment for a rare slip where he gifted the ball to Rodriguez but got back in time to catch the Colombian's attempt to lob him from outside the penalty area.

A brilliant solo run by Allan deserved more than to be deflected just past the post on the hour mark, Raphinha missed from a decent position and Bamford thought he had scored, only for play to be called back for offside against Ezjgan Alioski.

Then, James tested Meslier with a powerful left-footer that the French keeper initially spilled but then gathered before the Colombian nodded past his marker and laid the ball off to Richarlison, only for the Brazil international to slide wildly off target in the 76th minute.

Three minutes later, the winner arrived and it came from the kind of clinical shot that Everton had largely lacked. Raphinha collected a pass from the Leeds right, shaped to move left but then fired a crisp shot through Godfrey's legs and inside the far post.

Having already introduced Fabian Delph for Davies and André Gomes for Iwobi, Ancelotti threw on Bernard for the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time as Everton frantically chased an equaliser but instead it was the Yorkshire side that almost doubled their tally in stoppage time, only for Pickford to pull off one more excellent save, this time to foil Alioski.

The result represents another set-back for Everton who have only won one of their last six matches and it throws more doubt on the effectiveness of an attack that was scoring goals for fun during that electric start to the campaign in September and early October.

Next weekend's trip to struggling Burnley now takes on added importance before a testing run of four matches against Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, and Arsenal.

