Everton open ballot registrations for Chelsea game
In the wake of the coronavirus shutdown and ongoing restrictions on public gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the visit of Chelsea on 12 December will be the first match since March in which fans will be permitted to watch a Premier League game involving the Blues inside the stadium.
With Liverpool currently designated Tier 2 status by the Government, up to 2,000 people drawn exclusively from the Liverpool City region will be allowed to attend the Blues' next home game and Everton are guaranteeing that a minimum of 91% of those selected will be season ticket holders.
According to the Financial Times, Everton have 25,647 season ticket holders with a Liverpool postcode; Liverpool FC, meanwhile, can draw on only 5,832 from the city region.
As described in a letter to supporters from CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the club are requesting that in addition to adhering to all safety protocols on matchday — temperature checks on entry, social distancing, the wearing of masks and regular sanitising of hands — all those fortunate should take advantage of the mass-testing centres across the city to get tested for the novel coronavirus within 36 hours of the game.
Ridiculous honestly how it's now become and I can't see many wanting to have to undergo dodgy tests with slipshod results every time they go the game.
The blanket ruling for seat allocation also raises interesting comparative problems for clubs amongst their peers and rivals. Take Merseyside for example where Tier 2 status permits up to 2,000 fans in attendance at 2 stadiums just a mile apart. The Liverpool ballot of season tickets in the local area yields 5,832 season ticket holders while at Everton they have 25,647 season ticket holders in the local area who can apply for their club's ballot.
The People's Club – or what?
A little wager on all the places being taken up for each game?
In all honesty, don't think I will be missing much. A freezing December Saturday night in the Top Balcony with no company and no banter?
If the Club was honest I reckon they would say it's more trouble and cost than it's worth.
I'm in agreement with you totally.
For me, going the match was about the camaraderie and being able to catch up with the people who'd been around you as regular season ticket holders for years.
It just smacks of soulless really and I can't see how it will even feel like a matchday experience, no atmosphere etc.
Should have just left it now until August and had more in then.
As the crisis recedes with the rollout of the vaccine the numbers allowed will increase over time. That of course is dependent on take-up of the vaccine being sufficient. There are plenty of fools around who believe it is all a plot to turn people into zombies.
I was wondering how they will feed and water 2000 people in 15 minutes at half time, and ensure social distancing for those spending the proverbial penny.
