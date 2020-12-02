Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton open ballot registrations for Chelsea game

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 14comments  |  Jump to last
Everton will be conducting an independently verified ballot process to determine who will be among the first 2,000 supporters allowed back into Goodison Park in 10 days' time.

In the wake of the coronavirus shutdown and ongoing restrictions on public gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the visit of Chelsea on 12 December will be the first match since March in which fans will be permitted to watch a Premier League game involving the Blues inside the stadium.

With Liverpool currently designated Tier 2 status by the Government, up to 2,000 people drawn exclusively from the Liverpool City region will be allowed to attend the Blues' next home game and Everton are guaranteeing that a minimum of 91% of those selected will be season ticket holders.

According to the Financial Times, Everton have 25,647 season ticket holders with a Liverpool postcode; Liverpool FC, meanwhile, can draw on only 5,832 from the city region.

As described in a letter to supporters from CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the club are requesting that in addition to adhering to all safety protocols on matchday — temperature checks on entry, social distancing, the wearing of masks and regular sanitising of hands — all those fortunate should take advantage of the mass-testing centres across the city to get tested for the novel coronavirus within 36 hours of the game.

Click for full details  

Reader Comments (14)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Clive Rogers
1 Posted 02/12/2020 at 19:13:42
If you win the ballot, does that mean you don’t have to go?
Jim Bennings
2 Posted 02/12/2020 at 19:26:19
Confirmed as expected that fans will need to undergo a Covid test before entering, to allow the government to plant it's seeds of mind control.

Ridiculous honestly how it's now become and I can't see many wanting to have to undergo dodgy tests with slipshod results every time they go the game.

Brian Harrison
3 Posted 02/12/2020 at 19:30:35
This is a piece from today's Financial Times, so usually a paper you can trust when they are dealing with specific numbers. The report says the following:

The blanket ruling for seat allocation also raises interesting comparative problems for clubs amongst their peers and rivals. Take Merseyside for example where Tier 2 status permits up to 2,000 fans in attendance at 2 stadiums just a mile apart. The Liverpool ballot of season tickets in the local area yields 5,832 season ticket holders while at Everton they have 25,647 season ticket holders in the local area who can apply for their club's ballot.

Hugh Jenkins
4 Posted 02/12/2020 at 19:36:40
Brian (3) – that is interesting.

The People's Club – or what?

Jon Harding
5 Posted 02/12/2020 at 19:57:50
Thanks Brian – fascinating stat. And from the FT of all places.
Brian Williams
6 Posted 02/12/2020 at 20:03:43
Jim #2.

A little wager on all the places being taken up for each game?

Stuart Sharp
7 Posted 02/12/2020 at 20:28:46
Brian (3) - so not many people will miss out? Not if 91% of the 2,000 will be STHs? Whereas the shite will have to fill their quota with 1,500 from the prawn sandwich brigade?
Stuart Sharp
8 Posted 02/12/2020 at 20:32:29
I meant 2,000 and 1,500, obviously. Sorry, too much wine...
Duncan McDine
9 Posted 02/12/2020 at 20:58:31
What tier is Norway in?
Anthony Dove
10 Posted 02/12/2020 at 21:30:30
Only Gwladys Street and the Top Balcony will be open. Strange decision. Won't affect me anyway as I now live in Warrington.

In all honesty, don't think I will be missing much. A freezing December Saturday night in the Top Balcony with no company and no banter?

If the Club was honest I reckon they would say it's more trouble and cost than it's worth.

Jim Bennings
11 Posted 02/12/2020 at 21:42:19
Anthony 10

I'm in agreement with you totally.

For me, going the match was about the camaraderie and being able to catch up with the people who'd been around you as regular season ticket holders for years.

It just smacks of soulless really and I can't see how it will even feel like a matchday experience, no atmosphere etc.

Should have just left it now until August and had more in then.

Brian Murray
12 Posted 02/12/2020 at 22:47:52
Shame there’s no such thing as a bravery test for the players because I’d say we would need to play five a side !
John Raftery
14 Posted 02/12/2020 at 00:00:00
There is hope but no certainty that normality will have resumed by August. The clubs have to start somewhere and somehow to demonstrate they and fans can be trusted to behave sensibly and in accordance with the guidelines. We already know it will cost the club more than the receipts but 2000 is better than nothing.

As the crisis recedes with the rollout of the vaccine the numbers allowed will increase over time. That of course is dependent on take-up of the vaccine being sufficient. There are plenty of fools around who believe it is all a plot to turn people into zombies.

Jack Convery
15 Posted 03/12/2020 at 00:40:23
John 14 - given that so many people voted for Trump and Johnson, zombification is well underway.

I was wondering how they will feed and water 2000 people in 15 minutes at half time, and ensure social distancing for those spending the proverbial penny.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads