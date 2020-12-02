Everton open ballot registrations for Chelsea game

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020



In the wake of the coronavirus shutdown and ongoing restrictions on public gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the visit of Chelsea on 12 December will be the first match since March in which fans will be permitted to watch a Premier League game involving the Blues inside the stadium.

With Liverpool currently designated Tier 2 status by the Government, up to 2,000 people drawn exclusively from the Liverpool City region will be allowed to attend the Blues' next home game and Everton are guaranteeing that a minimum of 91% of those selected will be season ticket holders.

According to the Financial Times, Everton have 25,647 season ticket holders with a Liverpool postcode; Liverpool FC, meanwhile, can draw on only 5,832 from the city region.

As described in a letter to supporters from CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the club are requesting that in addition to adhering to all safety protocols on matchday — temperature checks on entry, social distancing, the wearing of masks and regular sanitising of hands — all those fortunate should take advantage of the mass-testing centres across the city to get tested for the novel coronavirus within 36 hours of the game.

