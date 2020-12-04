Coleman still training individually

Friday, 4 December, 2020







Seamus Coleman remains sidelined by his troublesome hamstring problem and will play no part in tomorrow's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

The Irishman, who is still training individually away from the first team for now, joins Lucas Digne and Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the injured list as Carlo Ancelotti prepares for a game that has taken on added importance following the disappointing result against Leeds.

The Italian was asked for this thoughts on his team's recent form during his pre-match press conference from Finch Farm this morning.

“I think the performances were good; different from the game we played before,” Ancelotti said of the matches against Fulham and Leeds which featured a different defensive approach. “I think, of course, the result was not good against Leeds but I think it was an open game.

“But now it will be important tomorrow against Burnley… we want to stay [in touch] with the top of the table so it will be important to get a result tomorrow.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads