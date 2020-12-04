Seasons2020-21Everton News
Coleman still training individually
Seamus Coleman remains sidelined by his troublesome hamstring problem and will play no part in tomorrow's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.
The Irishman, who is still training individually away from the first team for now, joins Lucas Digne and Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the injured list as Carlo Ancelotti prepares for a game that has taken on added importance following the disappointing result against Leeds.
The Italian was asked for this thoughts on his team's recent form during his pre-match press conference from Finch Farm this morning.
“I think the performances were good; different from the game we played before,” Ancelotti said of the matches against Fulham and Leeds which featured a different defensive approach. “I think, of course, the result was not good against Leeds but I think it was an open game.
“But now it will be important tomorrow against Burnley… we want to stay [in touch] with the top of the table so it will be important to get a result tomorrow.”
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 04/12/2020 at 17:54:55
Forget about the 3 centre backs - we’re playing Burnley, we don’t need them.
Get 2 natural full backs, 3 midfielders to control the game and our regular front 3.
If it works for the first 8 games, surely it can work again. We’ve been shite ever since he started tampering with a winning formula.
Kenny, Nkounkou and Gomes in please.