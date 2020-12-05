Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton U18s beaten at home by Wolves

Michael Kenrick Saturday, 5 December, 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton U18s took the lead against Wolves into the second half on Saturday, only to give up two goals. Each side scored late on to make it a 2-3 home defeat for the Blues.

Everton U18s: Leban, Welch, Campbell, Higgins, Small, Warrington, Jagne, McAllister, Kouyate, Dobbin, Cannon
Subs: Stewart, Kristensen, Whitaker, Price, Butterfield

 

