Ancelotti: I am really proud of my team

Saturday, 6 February, 2021







Carlo Ancelotti expressed his pride in his team after their second-half heroics at Old Trafford, saying that he felt Everton were worthy of a point despite not being at their best against Manchester United.

Goals from Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez had hauled the Toffees back to parity after United appeared to be running away with the contest at half-time with a 2-0 lead but Scott McTominay profited from a slip by Robin Olsen to loop a header in to make 3-2 with 20 minutes to go.

The match was heading to a successful conclusion for the hosts when Axel Tuanzebe fouled his fellow substitute Josh King near the touchline, Lucas Digne swung in a free-kick that Michael Keane glanced on for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to knock down and then hook past David de Gea to grab a dramatic point with the last kick of the match.

It was only the second time that United had failed to win after leading 2-0 at half-time in the Premier League era and Ancelotti was all smiles afterwards.

“Wow! What a game — unbelievable,” the Italian exclaimed to the cameras. “Fantastic emotion… what can I say? I think we deserved [a draw] in my opinion even if in the first half we were a little bit shy with our play.

“We could have had more opportunities but in the second half we attacked with courage, we had good combinations up front, we pressed forward and at the end we deserved to have a point.

“I said to the players [at half-time] in the first half I think we started well. We were in good control but we lost the opportunity to cause more problems up front because we started to pass the ball backwards.

“And I said to the players, play with more courage, with more intensity, with more belief and that's what they did in the second half.”

Asked if he had almost substituted Rodriguez when Gylfi Sigurdsson appeared ready to come on just before the second goal, Ancelotti said:

“Yes, because he had a problem at the end of the first half. His calf was tight but he said that he wanted to play again, to try but after that he was really tired.

“It was a risk to put him back in but I was confident in him and he said, ‘No I am okay', and after 20 minutes I took him out.

“It's only one point but it's a deserved point and we did well against one of the best teams in the Premier League. I am still convinced we are not at the same level but we can compete with fire, we can fight with our qualities which we showed more in the second half than in the first.

“But it does't matter. I am proud of my team, honestly. I am really proud.”

