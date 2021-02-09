Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
FA Cup 5th Round Preview
James Rodriguez will be assessed during to training to see if he can play despite a recurrence of his troublesome calf issue
Everton and Tottenham go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round with a place in the last eight up for grabs.
It's the first meeting between the two clubs since the opening day of the 2020-21 season when the Toffees triumphed 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and they come into the tie sitting alongside each other in the Premier League table.
Everton's medical staff are assessing James Rodriguez this afternoon to see if he can play any part in the game. The Colombian played more than an hour of Saturday's 3-3 draw with Manchester United but came off after bringing the Blues level with a wonderfully composed strike when he felt tightness in one of his calf muscles.
Carlo Ancelotti was asked his pre-match press conference today about the fitness of James and that of Jordan Pickford, who has missed the last two games with a rib complaint, and Allan who has been recovering from a hamstring tear since early December.
“I have to wait until after the training [session] we have in the afternoon to check on some situations,” the Italian said. “One is James, if he is available or not; one is Jordan, if he is available or not. They are going to train and then we will see.
“Allan started [training] with the team. He is not ready yet but I hope that he will be ready next game [against Fulham].”
Tomorrow evening's clash in the cup between the teams currently sitting seventh and eighth in the Premier League is a reverse of the opening game of the season in which Everton triumphed 1-0 on the debuts of Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Spurs have struggled to live up to their pre-season hype and manager Jose Mourinho has come under fire for what many perceive to be an overly negative style of play.
After losing three in a row in the League following their FA Cup Fourth Round trouncing of Wycombe Wanderers, however, they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in North London on Sunday. Spurs were not expected to have Harry Kane available for this one after he picked up an injury a couple of weeks ago but be made a surprisingly rapid recovery and returned to lead their line against West Brom, scoring the first goal in the process.
Dele Alli is available for selection but Serge Aurier is doubtful and both Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso are reportedly ruled out.
Ancelotti was asked how his style of football compares to that of Mourinho, whose success in the game over the past two decades makes the Portuguese one of the few managers who can match the Italian's achievements, and he felt that they have a similar approach.
“I think we are really close on our ideas of football,” he said. “It is an honour for me to be compared to Jose. Mourinho's teams are always in balance. How I see his team play is comparable to us. don't know if it is a new style of football but for me to be compared to his style of football is an honour.”
Victory for the Toffees would, of course, put them into the last eight of the competition and one step closer to ending the club's long trophy drought. Ancelotti was asked whether he felt it would be more important to win a trophy this season reach Europe. An FA Cup triumph this year would deliver both, of course, but the manager insisted that European qualification is the more important aim.
“We are working for [silverware]. I know how desperate Evertonians are to win a trophy and we are working for this. I don't know if now, this season, is the right time, but what I can reassure [them] is we are trying to win a trophy here as soon as possible.
“For the stability of the club, the most important [thing] is to reach a European position. Of course, for the happiness winning a trophy will be really important but reaching Europe will give us a big improvement in terms of the stability of the club.”
Ancelotti has favoured a policy of rotation as a matter of course at times this season but it's become a necessity lately given the glut of fixtures on the calendar which has Everton in the midsts of a run of nine games in 27 days between their FA Cup Fourth Round defeat of Sheffield Wednesday and their Merseyside derby date at Anfield on the 20th of February.
Pickford would be a good bet to return if passed fit and Yerry Mina could come back into central defence after sitting out the draw at Old Trafford, possibly to give Ben Godfrey his first rest in quite a while. The young defender has been ever-present at either left back or centre-half in recent weeks and has been in excellent form but Ancelotti may use this opportunity to rest him.
In midfield, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson., both substitutes at the weekend, could start in place of James and Andre Gomes respectively but with Allan nearing fitness, it's likely that Tom Davies will keep his place. In the forward areas, new signing Josh King is cup-tied.
Home ground advantage can often be vital in cup games but with fans barred from Goodison Park due to the pandemic, Everton have struggled on their own turf against top-flight opposition in recent weeks.
Indeed, while they came through the previous two rounds against Championship sides Rotherham and Wednesday with home wins, Ancelotti's men haven't beaten a Premier League club behind closed doors at Goodison since the first week of October.
There is no better time to arrest that disappointing run than against Spurs in the last 16 in what is being talked about as Ancelotti's most important match so far as the Toffees' boss.
Kick-off: 7:30pm, Wednesday 10 February, 2021
Last Time: Everton 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup 5th Rnd, Feb 19, 1983)
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Digne, Davies, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Partial quotes provided by Jay Wood
Reader Comments (50)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 09/02/2021 at 15:07:40
3 Posted 09/02/2021 at 15:20:22
Finishing Top 4 and qualifying for Champions League will equate to more exposure over the globe, more money, and better player recruitment. It's a trophy all to itself. It's a massive accomplishment over 38 games in one of the toughest leagues in world football.
We need to qualify for the Champions League sometime during Carlo's reign, and this season is completely nuts and will probably be our best shot at it.
All that being said, I normally don't condone one of the seven deadly sins, but in this instance Greed would be welcome. I want both a trophy and a Top 4 finish!
Have to beat Spurs. I really detest them. The game will be shite, they will slow it down, Jose will play his brand of anti-football. If we look poor, that's to be expected playing against a Jose team. I don't care how we look, I don't care how shite the viewing experience is and will be, I want to win and advance. That's all that matters.
[BRZ]
4 Posted 09/02/2021 at 15:46:30
As a supporter, I also come down heavily on preferring a trophy in the cabinet rather than qualifying for Europe via the league. All the more so that winning the FA Cup still (I think!) guarantees you a European place.
But I also understand the sentiment Carlo expresses on the importance to the club's 'stability'. I interpret that as progress and improving our finances, as well as raising our profile and making us a more attractive destination for new talent.
But to repeat, if we could cherry pick, trophy all day long for me.
5 Posted 09/02/2021 at 15:55:53
I find these difficult to listen to, to be honest, especially if they throw in bloody adverts after less than a minute, and most of the questions are so inane. But Carlo knows he has to tolerate the nonsense and try to say something meaningful.
[BRZ]
6 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:00:48
'You're on mute!' He keeps reminding journos.
Very smart fellah. Never has a bad word for anybody. Even makes journos asking dumb questions feel good about themselves.
7 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:04:08
"For the stability of the club" - what does that even mean? Income? Attracting better quality players? Reputation in lucrative overseas territories?
Anyway, I'm not convinced that reaching the qualifying rounds of the Europa is better for stability than lifting the FA Cup at Wembley for our first trophy since 1995. However, if I'm wrong, and scraping into Europe trumps winning a major domestic trophy, then fuck football and fuck Everton.
8 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:07:57
So come on Everton, time to update the honours list!!
9 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:09:54
I'd never have expected this level of uncertainty. The whole thing is just astounding to me...
10 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:17:19
11 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:44:40
To Carlo's point about Europe, if we win a cup we will be in Europe anyway. So I would like to see us go all out for the cup tomorrow. If we lose we lose we move on. What I do not want to see (as has often happened in the past) is a dying swan routine whereby we capitulate in the cup, have an immediate but temporal improvement in the league the peeter out for the rest of the season.
12 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:46:00
13 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:48:02
But the articles serve the purpose of bringing attention to a forthcoming game, and that's win-win for everyone. The competition gets it air-time and the publicity, the news outlets get their news circulation (traffic, if you are looking at online), which translate to sponsors willing to put money down for ads etc.
Having said that, Ancelotti is certainly a lot classier than many other managers, bearing in mind that English is not his native tongue, it's even more impressive.
To the topic of winning a trophy or UCL / European place, it's one of those things I believe, all of us prefer not to choose i.e. why choose between one, and why not aim for both?
Our last trophy in 1995 in some ways, demonstrated that while it gave us joy and memories, it glossed over the club's inadequacies. Hence, Joe Royle couldn't have the money to build on the 6th place, and then it soon unraveled.
At the same time, while Moyes pushed us towards the European places and won nowt, it's really nothing to shout about every year, to finish without anything to look at.
In my opinion, it's more of what a trophy or a European place finishing is more likely to reflect.
A European place, is more likely to reflect that the team is being built up in a progressive manner, compared to a cup win, where it could really be just over those 8 to 10 games (in the case of FA cup, it's 6 games).
I know many would wonder what Moyes could have achieved with some financial backing, but I also think that many also felt that Moyes is first and foremost always playing it down. He is unlikely to make any quantum leap in the way he builds a team.
With Ancelotti, you get the sense that he is more assured, given his experience. Even though he tries to manage the expectation, he speaks with confidence. Underlying it, he has alluded to making concrete progress, whereas Moyes was always having the same rhetoric of "let's get to 40 points and take it from there".
In sum, I am probably with most here, to want to win the FA cup, and then qualify for Europe (UCL if possible).
14 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:49:44
15 Posted 09/02/2021 at 16:59:25
16 Posted 09/02/2021 at 17:12:25
17 Posted 09/02/2021 at 17:22:01
Man City are the only real team to be concerned about in both Comps, but I didn't suggest winning the Premiership just finishing somewhere on City's coat-tails, would do nicely Sir!
18 Posted 09/02/2021 at 17:31:41
As regards those others over the Park don't even bring them into any discussions. I really do NOT care what they do or don't do, or even might do. This particular attitude suits me very well and allows me to continue to watch, enjoy and even become frustrated by Everton. The RS winning or losing is no more important than Oldham Athletic winning or losing I don't know why I picked Oldham, it could be any team.
19 Posted 09/02/2021 at 17:48:03
20 Posted 09/02/2021 at 18:01:57
Everton where never going to progress being out of Caraobo Cup and the FA Cup early, even if they got a European place. I have often thought the football regime of Everton for years consisted off ; out of Cups by Xmas, Warm weather break, FA Cup weekend break , I nternational do nothing break and mid table mediocrity. Nice, easy and well paid work if you can get it.
I was impressed when Ancelotti stopped the Warm weather break. I personally would have advocated a cold weather break, the colder the better. They deserved that and a kick in the ass.
21 Posted 09/02/2021 at 18:17:42
If it was really a choice between top Four or a trophy, then fair enough, there would be attractions for better players to join the "Project" and the club might look as if it was making progress...after all, Arsenal's success last year seems quickly overlooked once they hit a bad run!
Personally, I want some silverware. Something that will go o the records as an achievement.
When the likes of Lukaku moaned about European footy and then sat out the ordinary games(so he could be fit for the League), I had to laugh. So much crap spouted about the Champs League(I want to play champ's League) and then managers view the early rounds like the bleedin' League Cup.
22 Posted 09/02/2021 at 18:24:23
23 Posted 09/02/2021 at 18:26:59
All that matters is the result.
24 Posted 09/02/2021 at 18:28:44
25 Posted 09/02/2021 at 19:32:00
That's doesn't mean it's ok to do a Wigan and get relegated after wining something but for a trophy I'd except 10th place as long as the progress appears to be there.
I want to win every game, everything that's available to win I want Everton to achieve. But what I want and what we achieve are dreams vs reality.
Look how Arsenal and Chelsea went backwards this season. I want to continue forward momentum and hopefully that's FA Cup and top 6, but I would take 10th to guarantee Cup success.
26 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:04:26
The Villarreal game is a mental scar we weren’t really ready for champions league back then and had a bent referee officiating his last match! I think next time we qualify we want to have enough quality on the pitch, not just scrapping in.
27 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:24:12
If there were a law of Nature that made winning a cup and finishing in the top-4 mutually exclusive, then there would be a point to the debate. But there isn’t, so there isn’t.
28 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:43:19
29 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:48:25
30 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:50:04
31 Posted 09/02/2021 at 20:56:39
32 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:00:14
I want us to win the cup and finish top 4, I might not get either but by trying to keep winning our next game will give us a chance at least.
To win the cup regular or have that chance you have to be a top 4 side anyway. That is all the evidence suggests.
Arsenal I think are the exception but they had been a champions league side for years. Now they are not and have stopped winning cups.
If our rotation continues to be as good as its been so far, that'll be another advantage we have.
33 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:09:25
Big Joe's fa cup is revered to this day as a proud part of our history compared to Moyes euro qualifications which are already a footnote.
Weird logic to consider foregoing a trophy in the belief euro qualification will bring you enough dough to win a trophy!!
34 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:11:25
We need to substantially increase our revenues, we need top level football for Bramley Moore, we need Champions League to keep Digne, Richarlison and DCL, and possibly Godfrey the way he's playing.
Rodriquez has had a huge amount of downtime over his career with Calf problems and I expect we wont see him again for a few weeks.
Not related - but any more news about Gbamin ?, gone off the radar again worryingly !
35 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:16:17
36 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:26:07
But, here goes. The traditionalist in me? Trophy all day long. Such a feel good factor, puts you on the map and the road to further success. Everton in the 80s, United and Chelsea in the 90s, before they won titles or qualified for the Champion's League. I was ecstatic at Wembley in 1984. I didn't care for much, winning future leagues or playing in Europe but seeing Kevin Ratcliffe lift silverware as Everton captain for the first time in my life is up there with the birth of my son. The rest that followed was a by product.
But I appreciate the landscape has changed and we have a different manager, who himself has different expectation, so covering all bases, I'll take the following in priority order:
1. Win the FA Cup and qualify for Champions League.
2. Win the FA Cup and qualify for Europa.
3. Win the FA Cup.
4. Qualify for Europa.
Either way, European football next season!
37 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:28:34
Arsenal I think are the exception but they had been a champions league side for years. Now they are not and have stopped winning cups.
Arsenal are the current FA Cup holders. Just thought I'd let you know!
38 Posted 09/02/2021 at 21:39:48
Trophy all day long! It’s been way too long!
39 Posted 09/02/2021 at 22:41:38
Goodison has been Everton’s Achilles heel this season, tomorrow is a great chance to start winning at against a decent Spurs side.
Yep like every one I’d like to see silver ware this season, and European qualification, but there’s a long way to go, win tomorrow and the quarter finals.
Overall year on year Everton’s in a better position, than last season, and there’s potential to push on further this season.
Mid week match nights are a welcome break, from the lockdown and work, and I’m looking forward to the game and a few ales to see Everton through.
40 Posted 09/02/2021 at 22:45:58
For me, I would prefer the champions league any day of the week over an FA cup win, if it came down to choice. It takes the club to a new level in terms of revenue and new signings in my humble opinion, It is much more long term.
The offshoot of getting better players in, would be a better chance in the cups anyway!
41 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:06:22
42 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:13:46
Of club football! Win the fa cup get Europa league and if you’re lucky youll play the team that finished 5th in Spain or if you’re really lucky, the champions of Malta. And as previously mentioned, the financial rewards are minuscule when compared the big one..
Champions league automatically puts you in a whole different league for player recruitment. £25m for making the groups, then £2.5m for every win, £1m a draw, on top of increased advertising and ticket sales.
Truly big clubs play in the champions league and don’t settle for the other cup.
43 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:15:10
I am pleased that Allan is not being rushed back as we have some tough Premiership games coming up.
Same starting line up as against Utd then see how it goes.
44 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:45:12
I actually predicted Spurs to win it at the start of the season, still hope I'm wrong.
I think Carlo is taking it seriously so hopefully a win in normal time and no injuries.
45 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:49:50
46 Posted 09/02/2021 at 23:57:47
47 Posted 10/02/2021 at 00:18:01
Think Coleman might get a start against Spurs
I also think with all the games coming so thick and fast they should just have penalties after the 90 minutes if a draw.
We have an important game on Sunday and an additional 30 minutes won’t help
Fingers crossed we get it well done and dusted in normal time
48 Posted 10/02/2021 at 00:26:26
49 Posted 10/02/2021 at 00:33:10
They are not mutually exclusive. It is possible to get both but on the other hand it is possible to get neither.
There is a lot more competition at the top of the league now and the FA cup is no longer seen as a chore by the big boys so we will have to be good and lucky in both quests.
Personally I am not bothered about top 4 or FA cup as long as we achieve one of those aims.
The FA cup would have a nice homecoming (hopefully) and give a boost to the players but a top 4 place would put us back among the elite.
50 Posted 10/02/2021 at 00:36:59
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 09/02/2021 at 14:01:40
Trophy or Europe: "For the stability of the club, the most important is to reach Europe. For the happiness of course a trophy is really important."
Got me thinking that one. Not for long though. I would take an FA Cup win over a top 4 slot all day.