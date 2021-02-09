Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021



FA Cup 5th Round Preview



James Rodriguez will be assessed during to training to see if he can play despite a recurrence of his troublesome calf issue

Everton and Tottenham go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

It's the first meeting between the two clubs since the opening day of the 2020-21 season when the Toffees triumphed 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and they come into the tie sitting alongside each other in the Premier League table.

Everton's medical staff are assessing James Rodriguez this afternoon to see if he can play any part in the game. The Colombian played more than an hour of Saturday's 3-3 draw with Manchester United but came off after bringing the Blues level with a wonderfully composed strike when he felt tightness in one of his calf muscles.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked his pre-match press conference today about the fitness of James and that of Jordan Pickford, who has missed the last two games with a rib complaint, and Allan who has been recovering from a hamstring tear since early December.

“I have to wait until after the training [session] we have in the afternoon to check on some situations,” the Italian said. “One is James, if he is available or not; one is Jordan, if he is available or not. They are going to train and then we will see.

“Allan started [training] with the team. He is not ready yet but I hope that he will be ready next game [against Fulham].”

Tomorrow evening's clash in the cup between the teams currently sitting seventh and eighth in the Premier League is a reverse of the opening game of the season in which Everton triumphed 1-0 on the debuts of Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Spurs have struggled to live up to their pre-season hype and manager Jose Mourinho has come under fire for what many perceive to be an overly negative style of play.

After losing three in a row in the League following their FA Cup Fourth Round trouncing of Wycombe Wanderers, however, they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in North London on Sunday. Spurs were not expected to have Harry Kane available for this one after he picked up an injury a couple of weeks ago but be made a surprisingly rapid recovery and returned to lead their line against West Brom, scoring the first goal in the process.

Dele Alli is available for selection but Serge Aurier is doubtful and both Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso are reportedly ruled out.

Ancelotti was asked how his style of football compares to that of Mourinho, whose success in the game over the past two decades makes the Portuguese one of the few managers who can match the Italian's achievements, and he felt that they have a similar approach.

“I think we are really close on our ideas of football,” he said. “It is an honour for me to be compared to Jose. Mourinho's teams are always in balance. How I see his team play is comparable to us. don't know if it is a new style of football but for me to be compared to his style of football is an honour.”

Victory for the Toffees would, of course, put them into the last eight of the competition and one step closer to ending the club's long trophy drought. Ancelotti was asked whether he felt it would be more important to win a trophy this season reach Europe. An FA Cup triumph this year would deliver both, of course, but the manager insisted that European qualification is the more important aim.

“We are working for [silverware]. I know how desperate Evertonians are to win a trophy and we are working for this. I don't know if now, this season, is the right time, but what I can reassure [them] is we are trying to win a trophy here as soon as possible.

“For the stability of the club, the most important [thing] is to reach a European position. Of course, for the happiness winning a trophy will be really important but reaching Europe will give us a big improvement in terms of the stability of the club.”

Ancelotti has favoured a policy of rotation as a matter of course at times this season but it's become a necessity lately given the glut of fixtures on the calendar which has Everton in the midsts of a run of nine games in 27 days between their FA Cup Fourth Round defeat of Sheffield Wednesday and their Merseyside derby date at Anfield on the 20th of February.

Pickford would be a good bet to return if passed fit and Yerry Mina could come back into central defence after sitting out the draw at Old Trafford, possibly to give Ben Godfrey his first rest in quite a while. The young defender has been ever-present at either left back or centre-half in recent weeks and has been in excellent form but Ancelotti may use this opportunity to rest him.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson., both substitutes at the weekend, could start in place of James and Andre Gomes respectively but with Allan nearing fitness, it's likely that Tom Davies will keep his place. In the forward areas, new signing Josh King is cup-tied.

Home ground advantage can often be vital in cup games but with fans barred from Goodison Park due to the pandemic, Everton have struggled on their own turf against top-flight opposition in recent weeks.

Indeed, while they came through the previous two rounds against Championship sides Rotherham and Wednesday with home wins, Ancelotti's men haven't beaten a Premier League club behind closed doors at Goodison since the first week of October.

There is no better time to arrest that disappointing run than against Spurs in the last 16 in what is being talked about as Ancelotti's most important match so far as the Toffees' boss.

Kick-off: 7:30pm, Wednesday 10 February, 2021

Last Time: Everton 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup 5th Rnd, Feb 19, 1983)

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Digne, Davies, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Partial quotes provided by Jay Wood

