Ferguson hails Everton players’ never-say-die attitude

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021







Everton Assistant Manager, Duncan Ferguson, says that the Blues' fightback against Manchester United on Saturday and this evening's extraordinary 5-4 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup show the strength of character in the camp.

Just four days after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's dramatic last-gasp equaliser at Old Trafford secured a point for Everton in a 3-3 draw, Bernard smashed home a superb extra-time winner to propel the club into the last eight of the FA Cup after the team had had to come back from conceding an early goal to Spurs.

Calvert-Lewin was on the mark again, hammering home an equaliser in the first half that ignited a rally from the Toffees that saw them go 3-1 up, only to concede late in stoppage time to go into the half-time interval at 3-2.

Tottenham levelled the tie at 3-3, Richarlison grabbed his brace with an excellent second, only for Harry Kane to equalise again seven minutes from the end of normal time. But Sigurdsson found Bernard with a sublime dink over the top in the 97th minute and the Brazilian finished with aplomb to settle a breathless encounter at Goodison Park.

Asked by evertontv if he and Carlo Ancelotti were proud of the team after the epic Fifth Round tie, Ferguson said: “Yeah, brilliant. The players showed tremendous character in the match.

“We went behind, showed that character to get back and into the lead. We got up to 3-1 and were fantastic in parts of the game. We weren't so good in defending set-pieces tonight; I thought Tottenham were very strong in that department.

“The boys have had a great attitude all season, a never-say-die attitude. I think it was there for everyone to see tonight, as it was at Old Trafford.

“There were a lot of players who come in tonight and made a difference. Bernard had a great finish on his left side; Gylfi was great and had a lot of assists. Dominic was fantastic; Richy scored a couple of goals which will be great for his confidence; so all around there were a lot of good performances out there.

“It's been far too long since we won a trophy so hopefully this is our year. We're all pushing for it. The players, as you can see tonight, are all fighting for it.”

Sigurdsson, meanwhile, spoke to the BT cameras afterwards and expressed his satisfaction with the victory, even if he felt Everton had been too open at the back when defending dead-ball situations.

“I think it was too open-ended, too many goals,” he said “It was probably good to watch!

“It was fantastic to come back. We conceded, I think, three goals probably from corners or set pieces, which is something we need to have a look at and work on, but the spirit in the team to come back and eventually go through is fantastic.

"We started really slowly. We were kind of caught in between pressing and sitting back and they took advantage of that. They were much better in the first 20-30 minutes but I think after our goal we came out a little bit and obviously got the 3-1 lead but we're disappointed to then concede just before half-time.

“As I said, it was probably fantastic to sit at home and watch the game but, for our liking, it was too open. But it was a fantastic cup game and obviously fantastic to still be in the competition."

