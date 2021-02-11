Everton paired with City in last eight of the FA Cup
Everton will play Manchester City at Goodison Park in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals following tonight's draw.
A tie against the strongest team left in the competition was the Toffees' reward for their heroics in the Fifth Round against Tottenham last night.
Pep Guardiola's men, who have moved convincingly into pole position in the Premier League in recent weeks, overcame Swansea City in their tie on Tuesday evening.
The ties in the last eight will be played the weekend of 20th March. As a result, Everton's trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion will need to be rescheduled.
Full Quarter-Final draw:
Everton v Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:51:22
Ugoddabefuckinkiddinme.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:51:59
Our cup record versus man city is p 7 w 4 L 3, last match up was in 1981
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:52:16
Are well..we had a good run...please don't come on here thinking we are going to beat city
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:52:26
Have they got any European games around that time ?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:52:32
lovely
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:52:39
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:53:11
Arse.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:54:20
It was rigged. Where is Rudi Giuliani?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:54:43
This was predicted, interestingly, on another Everton site well before the draw was made with reference to a senior retired TV and football figure who said that the two clubs were the "cold balls".
Coincidence I'm sure.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:55:18
No reason we shouldn’t beat Citeh, if we are serious about lifting the cup that is.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:56:19
Just hope we're up for it and all players are firing on all six cylinders. They can be beaten.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:56:36
City play Borussia Munchen Gladbach on the 16th then us on the 20th. We are at home and we would need to beat them at some point to win the cup.at lealeast we are home
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:56:51
Five of the 7 times we've played city in the cup, the winner has reached the final. (Twice Everton, Twice City) On 3 of those 4, the team win the whole thing. City in 81 being the time the finalist lost. Our last win versus them in the cup was 1966.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:57:18
If we want to dine at footballs top table again. we have to expect to be eating with the posh guests.
We as a club need to be involved in these high profile games. Performances like last night earn you the chance to be part of the party.
I've almost forgotten what goes on behind the green door.
Bring it on
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:57:39
Another year without a trophy...great.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:57:42
2nd leg of the champions league on the Wednesday before the cup game.
Fingers crossed for extra time and injuries to De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Gundagen, Aguero, Mahrez, Dias and Ederson.
Not much to wish for!!!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:58:03
I think this will solve the Europe versus the Cup debate. We do City and we will, we will go all out for the Cup.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:58:24
Would have to play them sometime and rather play them in the QF at home rather than a semi final or the final bring it on pretty sure they’ll have CL games and the League Cup Final to contend with . we would likely come up unstuck with the likes of Southampton or Sheffield Utd away
Could do with Leicester knocking Manure out
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:59:07
We would have had to beat City anyway if we want to win it. Least we'll know early whether or not we're good enough. Better than getting to a final and getting hammered by them.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:59:15
Ohhhh bugger.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:59:56
You know what? I don't feel despondent about that at all.
Sure, would have welcomed an easier tie. But the way we are playing now I think 'Why not? Bring it on!'
Check out their fixture list compared to ours between now and then. They're going to be busy boys.
Next Wednesday's league fixture against them will be an interesting pointer.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
19:59:57
Exactly, Neil. By March 20th they will be due a long overdue defeat.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:00:31
Michael FFS stop being so negative ! Imagine the players are sat at home thinking the same ! Get a grip man
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:00:31
Michael Barrett
Bet you’ve never been mistaken for a ray of sunshine
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:00:37
Michael Barrett, we get your point, even a defeatist grammatically wayward one.
If you want to win the FA Cup you have to beat the best, or close to the best, at some point in the competition so bring 'em on and let's see what happens.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:01:17
Looking at the other options, we haven't beaten Sheff Utd in the cup since 1906, and having all but given up the league they would be up for the cup. We've played Utd three times this year without winning. We've lost our last two cup clashes with Leicester. We almost always lose to Chelsea, and Bournemouth most recently embarrased us at home in May.
The reality is that you're going to have to beat the best at some point. And as we've seen in "easy" quarter finals in the past: Wigan, Middlesborough, you can't assume you'll beat a lesser side.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:02:33
I thought it was the RS over the road that were deluded ffs give ya heads a wobble
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:02:50
True, Jay. Actually, there are no easy games for Everton. We contrive to make that so, therefore I am happy to have a tough game which we will contrive to make easy.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:03:08
Well said Darren. Something I can definitely get on board with. A terrifying prospect and mouthwatering all in one. We can do them, we’re good enough (Godfrey will be up for it). Never a better chance to really shine and give it to the bias meeja at the same time.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:03:22
We would have had to have played them at sometime if we are to win the cup so why not now. Would prefer to lose ìn the 6th round as opposed to the final or even semi-final.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:03:43
One of those things chances were we'd play them somewhere. At least we've got them at Goodison.
Likely we don't progress, but, if we do damn we've got good shot of lifting the trophy!. Reason for hope not fear.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:03:51
Michael Barrett
"Another year without a trophy...great."
You're right, Pep is going to be in the hot seat this summer
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:04:17
We can take these!! We have to take a positive attitude into this game!
City are good but not as good as they have been in the past and we are much better
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:04:48
Michael . fuck off will yer
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:05:13
What Grant #21 said - rather play them now in the thick of it all including City playing Borussia the week before, than play them later in front of the whole world when they would go all out to win a final
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:05:36
Pick the best team. Leave the tactics to Ancelotti and go for it. No easy games at this stage as everyone sees the pot getting closer
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:05:38
We can do this, they have big games coming up, champions league 4 days before our game.
Our eyes will be on one thing and one thing only. Semis here we come.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:05:43
On another thread boxing is all the go so: The bigger they are, The harder they fall: On we go to the semi final.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:05:51
This is a great draw. Bring it on.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:06:33
Last night proved the magic of the FAC.
Inspiration, belief and grit won Everton the game last night.
Same again as last night and let City worry about us.
There’s gonna be some tempo, as we host them next Wednesday and the game that they got postponed, 4 hrs or so, before KO, on 28/12/2020.
Now let’s prepare for Fulham.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:07:04
John#36.
👏👏👏👏👏
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:08:31
Have we ever had all our FA cup games at Goodison before? This is four in a row with no option of "away" replays either
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:08:38
Need to give it a go a la the Spurs semi all those years ago.
Fannying around with a mindset of hanging on hoping to nick one will see us eviscerated. Nothing to lose as every man and his dog will have City as easy winners.
“Victory belongs to the most persevering.” – Napoleon Bonaparte
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:08:40
From a proper Citeh Fan mate of mine .
Yes we have too many matches !
Could be your year 👍
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:09:21
We are going to end their winning league record next Wednesday and then we get another go at em in the cup. Good stuff. I reckon we’ll have Chelsea in the final with Carlo winning with us this time. Allan, James, and DCL with our goals in a 3-0 win. Easy this footy lark.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:10:26
Olsen
4 CB defensive formation.
Coleman and Digne wide midfield.
Allan Doucoure Davies CM
DCL lone striker.
Draw and pens! Olsen the hero.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:11:19
Hells clucking bells Michael Barrett this is why we have not won fuckall since 95 big negative attitude you have to win every game you play to win a ko cup, if I posted on here Saturday morning and said this week we would score 8 goals against two of the sky 6 drawing one and winning the other what would you have said (yeah two words second one is off). P.M.A. we are EVERTON we can win this
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:11:36
Love it Stu yes Carlo beating Chelsea in the final has a bit of a ring to it
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:14:52
If we want to win the FA Cup, we would most likely have net Citteh at some time! On BBC, one live post said, "Everton are going to have to win this the hard way...!"
Thinking back to 1995, our last three ties were against Newcastle, Spurs and United, all three of them were favourites to beat us and riding very high in the Premier League!
Joe Royle, who took over that seson with us in the bottom three, actually advised Blues to put a fiver on EFC for the Cup before even the third round was played. Has Duncan Ferguson got the same feeling this year?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:15:17
We’ve done better this season against the top teams. We’ll have to defend better than last night but they won’t relish playing us.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:15:28
Until the scoreboard tells me otherwise, hell yeah I believe our players can do it. They earned that last night and that is not delusion it is well deserved loyalty. Mind you I'm not requiring anyone else to believe, you can believe what you want. I've seen enough to justify fucking off the stats and the pundits and giving this a go.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:16:18
Well, they did
wriggle out of their last match at Goodison when we were on a run... 'cos they had an injury or two.
They're very good, but human. They'll know they have a job on.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:16:54
Called it! Rather play them now than in the final. Shit draw though. Wanted them to get Utd.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:17:06
Everton v Leicester city final. I'm telling ya!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:17:26
Same as a few others I’m not really despondent, and would sooner play them next, rather than waiting to play them on the wide open spaces of Wembley.
Watching City dismantle Liverpool on Sunday, I was thinking how much more difficult Everton would have made the game for City, so I won’t have long to wait and see!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:20:12
Well, as Carlo's son in law told me today, the club want to reach the heights that city have over the last few years. This game will be the perfect way to start!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:20:32
As others have said we’ll need to beat them at some stage to win the cup. Imagine the semis featuring Everton, Saints, Leicester and Chelsea. we would fancy our chances against any of them so it’s all about this one game. At home. With them competing on every front possible. Optimism fellow Blues, optimism!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:23:54
Andy, 48
I take it you noticed how good, and positive Seamus was last night. If he can repeat that performance a few more times this season l will be happy. If DCL is fit he will need some service.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:25:13
I love your prediction, Rob!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:25:36
We can use the league game as a tester. This is the sort of game that James and Allan joined us for. We need Dom fit and with Richi showing signs of a return to form we can give them a game if we can get tight at the back again.
We’ve done well against the top sides this season- bring it on!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:26:53
Our last two games have shown desire and hunger to win. Yes man city are the form team at the moment but a one off game. Let's be positive.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:29:09
March 20th is my 60th or 39th to my friends! COYB make it a special one
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:29:17
On the one hand - d'oh! On the other hand - odds are we'd have to go through them one way or another if we want to win the competition, so why not sooner rather than later?
Honestly, if we'd drawn Sheffield United, everyone would be tense and terrified that we'd contrive a way to screw it up... this way, we can go into the quarterfinals with no fear.
(Also, I'd like to think that City isn't overly pleased with the draw either)
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:32:35
As has already been said - if we want to be the best we have to beat the rest and it is truly gratifying to see the positivity on this site following that draw.
In the thread after last night's game, many were saying how the mindset of the players had seemed to have changed in the last few weeks and that we now had a team of "fighters".
I would add that, after reading the above comments, the mindset of the supporters (at least on ToffeeWeb) is also changing (if not having already changed), to one of greater positivity - and it is wonderful to see.
I honestly believe that if we lose to Man City in the cup this year, the abiding feeling will be - "well City, enjoy it whilst you can, because it will be different next year."
I do believe that the club, your club, our club, my club, is changing and changing for the better.
Look out world!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:34:40
6-5 to Everton this time...
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:35:08
Then 7-6 in the semi
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:35:16
This could be a blessing in disguise. We are home and they are fighting on multiple fronts with a very packed schedule. It will mean the world to us and substantially less to them, particularly a QF. If we win we have a real chance of silverware. If not we will have a few less games and more energy to concentrate in finishing as high as possible in the league.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:37:47
This is the best possible draw for us; focuses the mind on actually winning the Cup and treating this game like the final.
City will not approach the game in the same manner and we will win.
It’s far from delusional to think you can win an FA Cup quarter final at Goodison.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:38:04
Gerry, what a final, Everton 8 v 7 Leicester!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:39:52
Is that before extra rime, Rob?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:39:56
Gerry and Rob, and that's not counting pens, right?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:41:11
Extra time Brent. No pens Mike. Great game!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:41:59
We will meet City having knocked Burnley for six - and a few days after München Gladbach have kicked the Mancs out of the CL.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:42:07
Hey, ya never know. I'm sitting here watching Barnsley dominate Chelsea.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:43:09
Rob, are we Covid-free by the final and everybody vaccinated? So fans can attend again? I've got all the away credits for this season!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:44:17
Its doable. We have beaten them before on a few occasions and we certainly CAN beat them again. And forget about the old stats as they were a yoyo blub until sheik Mansoor bought them.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:45:50
If you're going to win this cup, you'll probably have to beat City along the way. Was just hoping it would be in the final
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:46:11
Yep Brent. We're on our way! Are you sure about having all the credits, as I never saw you at Southampton! 😁😁😁
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:46:20
Brian (43). John #3:36 Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him." In terms of what you were saying - I think this articular verse of the bible might have been written for your purpose.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:46:49
I can’t imagine Pep was doing somersaults when that draw was made. This will bring out the best in us. At home, fighting spirit and Pep having one eye on the Champions league. Sure what else would we want.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:48:05
Presumably, if we beat City it'll then be Manchester United in the semi & then Chelsea in the Final - so we can avenge our Cup Final defeat to them under Moyes.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:49:20
I did wave to you, Rob.
Just hope we give them a game.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:49:37
Any man worth two Bob wants to test himself against the best...go Ed you blue boys...
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:50:04
Should have put my comment on here rather than the other thread.
Fancy us against anyone on our day right now. And in this competition, you have to win every game regardless of who is in front of you. It's not like the league where you can drop points but still succeed.
In previous successful or memorable cup runs, we've overcome the odds; in fairness, against the backdrop of the national media, we did last night. Why not next round?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:50:09
Play them now; get'em outta the way... then a free road to the cup.
This is all working out perfectly.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
20:51:17
Bag of shite
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:02:00
I’ve not seen much of city this season but most sides seem to be a bit disjointed. We have to be better than we were against spurs and we’ll struggle if we don’t have players back in midfield. That said, Richarlison is coming back to form and dcl would get in anyone’s squad at the minute, so cmon you blues
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:03:42
So to win The Carabou Cup we would have had to beat West Ham, Utd, City and Spurs. Now FA Cup would be Spurs, City and possibly 2 out of Utd, Chelsea or Leicester. Champions League will be easy after this!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:09:07
Just seen the draw. Well if its meant to be our year we will have earned it. Will they relish coming to Goodison ? I doubt it. A never say die attitude like last night and you never know. Thats the magic of the FA Cup - the unexpected happens and I believe we will somehow do it. Belief is everything. I believe.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:14:23
Sooner or later we had to come up against a decent team. On paper it looks tough but, ICIT!!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:15:32
Neil # 64 - that’s two things we have in common - Evertonians and 20th March. Could be a day of great jubilation 😁 for both of us and Evertonians in general.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:16:36
At least it is at Goodison. Better now than after.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:19:20
Last time we got to the final we had had to get past 4 Premier league teams to get there.
3 of them above us in the league at the time. (Liverpool, Villa and Manchester Utd).
That is what you have to do to get there.
As someone has already mentioned, in 1995 we were the media's underdogs in every match from the 5th round on.
It's cup football. Nobody knows what is going to happen. But I know, I have never gone to, or sat down to watch, a game involving Everton not believing we can win it.
I won't be offering my life savings to Paddy Power on the basis of the result. But I will be believing until the final whistle tells me otherwise.
If you want to write off Everton before kick off. Buy a red shirt and sod off.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:20:12
In 66 I had just come off a night shift and before having any kip I spent two hours helping friends lay 15 m2 of concrete then dashed to lime St to catch the last football special to Bolton where we were very much the under dogs in an FA semi final vs high flying Man U.
Pundits of those days gave us no chance against the likes of Denis Law and Knobby Stiles in a star studded United.
We did not shit our pants like some of you posters are doing.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:21:15
Will King be cup tied? (You had to be on the live forum)
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:23:12
Hahaha! Jesus, the knife to a gunfight brigade are out in force..
I hear Damial Amokachi just turned 28, maybe we could draft him in for some FA cup heroics...
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:25:51
Chelsea one up with what really looked like offside to me.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:28:13
Ian #89 - too much statto analysis, that.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:28:33
No knife to gunfight anymore. We just look the gun in the eye(brow). Carma, carma. Tutto bene.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:29:54
I thought that Brent. Abrahams looked well ahead of the ball as the pass came in.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:31:05
Laurie #94, I always knew I was I good company. And yes indeed sir, no reason why not if our heroes put their minds and soul into it
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:32:17
I don’t think Citeh will be happy with the draw, they would have preferred anyone else. We are one of the top teams in the division, of course we can beat them.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:33:54
This is exactly the game we should be looking for.
In case no one has noticed, Everton's profile has jumped in leaped and bounds since Carlo took the reins.
Our performances have improved in leaps and bounds too.
Our expectations have always been at the highest level.
We should therefore not be afraid that we have the opportunity for our performance to match that expectation.
Bring in on you Blue Beauties.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:35:57
Who ever is going to win the cup this year will have to get past City at some time or other. Might as well be now at home. After that game yesterday, we'll never be more confident. It's that or the final. I know which I prefer.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:38:08
Don’t think City are bothered who they’ve been drawn against to be honest, they’ll hopefully already have the League Cup in their Trophy cabinet and their main goal will be to finally get their hands on the CL and and will probably win the PL - the FA Cup will be well down on their priory list and we HAVE to take advantage of this
Posted
11/02/2021 at
21:42:14
Every year in every cup there are much bigger upsets than Everton beating City.
They’re a good team. We’re not bad. It’s two teams over 90 minutes, not an entire season. Far from a foregone conclusion. Let’s see what happens.
It’s a good opportunity to compare ourselves against the best and every time we do that we improve.
If we’re not good enough to beat them then we aren’t good enough to win it and that’s fine by me.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:05:01
Not sure where to post this but is there any news about the injuries to Dom and Lucas Digne?
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:09:44
On a positive note, when this game is played it will be a top 2 game.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:18:30
City are on a fantastic run of results. They are not infallible. They have buried some teams and struggled with lesser rated sides. We seem to have grown as a team recently. The hunger and desire is back. We wont go toe to toe with them. What we can do is match or exceed their effort. No team wants to face an inform Doucouré, Davies, Richarlison, Sigurdsson and DCL. City have a lot of games coming up. They have injuries too. All runs come to an end. I just hope it's us that end that run.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:32:31
Michael Barrett is being slammed by so many early posters and RIGHTLY SO. WE always have to be positive even if you are POSITIVE that we will lose which we won't. To win the FA Cup you have to beat good teams and "if" Man C are to win the cup then they will have to beat a good team "EVERTON". However that will not happen. I feel very positive because if I am negative then I will be miserable right up to the middle of March.
Michael Barretts response (29) was about as wimpy and unimmaginative as expected. Come on Mr Negativity surely you can do better.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:32:47
John Stones clanger hands a win to the Toffees
Posted
11/02/2021 at
22:52:45
I'm much more hopeful of winning silverware whether it's this year or next simply because we finally have a manager who knows what it takes to win and is a winner!
I think we'll beat Man City in one of our home encounters. Just unsure of which one.🤔
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:05:25
Hopefully we can overcome home disadvantage. After we queried the late postponement in December, Guardiola vowed they would beat us in the rearranged league game. We need to get stuck into them next week.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:08:03
As many have already said, if we are to win a trophy we have to beat the best. We are at home, what a pity Goodison won't have a rocking crowd.
We of course will need to be at our best on the day, but another opportunity for Godfrey to tell them all to fuck off !
COYB.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:13:35
We need to play our best and have a little good fortune but if we do beat them I think we'll go all the way and win it. We beat Newcastle United at home in 1995 in the quarter finals and they were one of the best, if not the best side in the league at the time. We also beat Spurs and United so we were wrote off several times before winning it.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:26:31
Every one of our players has to be massively fired up, on the edge and hyper aggressive. We can’t allow it to be a PlayStation stroll for City. Goodison has to breathe fire, so let’s hope there’s a few thousand fans allowed back by then.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:27:49
I actually prefer playing City. I think that Everton are better playing against a open footballing side rather than a side who sits back and defends.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:35:25
This is Everton, we'll beat City.
Then get beat by Bournemouth in the semis.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:38:20
There is no doubting City are a class side, but they are beatable.
The game is about 6 weeks away, anything can happen injury wise, Will be less so harmful for City, but if we can have our strongest 11 all available, we will give City a game and can certainly go into the game with a very good chance.
We have just come off the back off beating Leeds on their own patch, getting a great result at Old Trafford, and a win last night with a depleted bench, centre forward going off injured, but we dug in, anything is possible with this set of players, we just need Lady Luck on the injury front, to be kind to us.
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:39:05
The one team I wanted to avoid was the one we drew. My initial thoughts were negative, "well that's the end of that then." However, I sat myself down and gave myself a good talking to. I often accuse Everton players of being weak minded, not showing bottle, belief etc, the classic 'knife to a gunfight' mentality, and yet there I was a hypocrite exercising the same weak thoughts. The last 2 games have shown that Carlo is slowly turning that mindset around in the players and that needs to permeate throughout the whole club, including the fans. If we believe we can beat City, then the players will too. Carlo, you have made me a believer, no more knives, we have got AK47s!
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:44:08
Well what a cup draw we have, I can imagine Carlo blowing the froth off his cappuccino after seeing that. Oh and Ferguson throttling the cat. 😂.
Fully fit squad for us and Citeh requiring a result against the Gladbach in the second leg I’d say we’ve got a chance. Keep the faith, gotta believe 👍
Posted
11/02/2021 at
23:59:52
Wonder if Gbamin will be fit for the tie.
Posted
12/02/2021 at
00:06:51
Doubt it Brian. I'm not sure we'll see him this season. I'm also not sure the the club are being totally transparent about his comeback.
Posted
12/02/2021 at
00:22:48
In many facets of life, the reward for doing a hard job well, is another hard job...they can get anybody to do the easy jobs.
It was hardly unexpected...no Bournemouths for us...plenty, me included, called it right after the spurs game.
Posted
12/02/2021 at
00:23:50
Total bag 'o' shite. Rather have met them in the final, bastards !
