Everton paired with City in last eight of the FA Cup

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 11 February, 2021
Everton will play Manchester City at Goodison Park in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals following tonight's draw.

A tie against the strongest team left in the competition was the Toffees' reward for their heroics in the Fifth Round against Tottenham last night.

Pep Guardiola's men, who have moved convincingly into pole position in the Premier League in recent weeks, overcame Swansea City in their tie on Tuesday evening.

The ties in the last eight will be played the weekend of 20th March. As a result, Everton's trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion will need to be rescheduled.

Full Quarter-Final draw:

Everton v Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United

 

Reader Comments (125)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Jamie Crowley
1 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:51:22
Ugoddabefuckinkiddinme.
Kieran Kinsella
3 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:51:59
Our cup record versus man city is p 7 w 4 L 3, last match up was in 1981
Michael Barrett
4 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:52:16
Are well..we had a good run...please don't come on here thinking we are going to beat city
Stephen Brown
5 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:52:26
Have they got any European games around that time ?
Kevin Molloy
6 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:52:32
lovely
Stephen Brown
7 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:52:39
Have they got any European games around that time ?
Stuart Sharp
8 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:53:11
Arse.
Ed Prytherch
9 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:54:20
It was rigged. Where is Rudi Giuliani?
Tony Hill
10 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:54:43
This was predicted, interestingly, on another Everton site well before the draw was made with reference to a senior retired TV and football figure who said that the two clubs were the "cold balls".

Coincidence I'm sure.

Neil Copeland
11 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:55:18
No reason we shouldn’t beat Citeh, if we are serious about lifting the cup that is.
Brent Stephens
12 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:56:19
Just hope we're up for it and all players are firing on all six cylinders. They can be beaten.
Ian Horan
13 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:56:36
City play Borussia Munchen Gladbach on the 16th then us on the 20th. We are at home and we would need to beat them at some point to win the cup.at lealeast we are home
Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:56:51
Five of the 7 times we've played city in the cup, the winner has reached the final. (Twice Everton, Twice City) On 3 of those 4, the team win the whole thing. City in 81 being the time the finalist lost. Our last win versus them in the cup was 1966.
Darren Hind
16 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:57:18
If we want to dine at footballs top table again. we have to expect to be eating with the posh guests.
We as a club need to be involved in these high profile games. Performances like last night earn you the chance to be part of the party.

I've almost forgotten what goes on behind the green door.

Bring it on

Michael Barrett
17 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:57:39
Another year without a trophy...great.
Kevin Prytherch
18 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:57:42
2nd leg of the champions league on the Wednesday before the cup game.
Fingers crossed for extra time and injuries to De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Gundagen, Aguero, Mahrez, Dias and Ederson.
Not much to wish for!!!!
Dale Self
19 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:58:03
I think this will solve the Europe versus the Cup debate. We do City and we will, we will go all out for the Cup.
John Atkins
20 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:58:24
Would have to play them sometime and rather play them in the QF at home rather than a semi final or the final bring it on pretty sure they’ll have CL games and the League Cup Final to contend with . we would likely come up unstuck with the likes of Southampton or Sheffield Utd away

Could do with Leicester knocking Manure out

Grant Rorrison
21 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:59:07
We would have had to beat City anyway if we want to win it. Least we'll know early whether or not we're good enough. Better than getting to a final and getting hammered by them.
Simon Dalzell
22 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:59:15
Ohhhh bugger.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
23 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:59:56
You know what? I don't feel despondent about that at all.

Sure, would have welcomed an easier tie. But the way we are playing now I think 'Why not? Bring it on!'

Check out their fixture list compared to ours between now and then. They're going to be busy boys.

Next Wednesday's league fixture against them will be an interesting pointer.

Andy Crooks
24 Posted 11/02/2021 at 19:59:57
Exactly, Neil. By March 20th they will be due a long overdue defeat.
John Atkins
25 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:00:31
Michael FFS stop being so negative ! Imagine the players are sat at home thinking the same ! Get a grip man
Graham Mockford
26 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:00:31
Michael Barrett

Bet you’ve never been mistaken for a ray of sunshine

Brian Williams
27 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:00:37
Michael Barrett, we get your point, even a defeatist grammatically wayward one.

If you want to win the FA Cup you have to beat the best, or close to the best, at some point in the competition so bring 'em on and let's see what happens.

Kieran Kinsella
28 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:01:17
Looking at the other options, we haven't beaten Sheff Utd in the cup since 1906, and having all but given up the league they would be up for the cup. We've played Utd three times this year without winning. We've lost our last two cup clashes with Leicester. We almost always lose to Chelsea, and Bournemouth most recently embarrased us at home in May.

The reality is that you're going to have to beat the best at some point. And as we've seen in "easy" quarter finals in the past: Wigan, Middlesborough, you can't assume you'll beat a lesser side.

Michael Barrett
29 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:02:33
I thought it was the RS over the road that were deluded ffs give ya heads a wobble
Andy Crooks
30 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:02:50
True, Jay. Actually, there are no easy games for Everton. We contrive to make that so, therefore I am happy to have a tough game which we will contrive to make easy.
Paul Smith
31 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:03:08
Well said Darren. Something I can definitely get on board with. A terrifying prospect and mouthwatering all in one. We can do them, we’re good enough (Godfrey will be up for it). Never a better chance to really shine and give it to the bias meeja at the same time.
Geoff Williams
32 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:03:22
We would have had to have played them at sometime if we are to win the cup so why not now. Would prefer to lose ìn the 6th round as opposed to the final or even semi-final.
Steve Jones
33 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:03:43
One of those things chances were we'd play them somewhere. At least we've got them at Goodison.

Likely we don't progress, but, if we do damn we've got good shot of lifting the trophy!. Reason for hope not fear.

Kieran Kinsella
34 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:03:51
Michael Barrett

"Another year without a trophy...great."

You're right, Pep is going to be in the hot seat this summer

Stephen Brown
35 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:04:17
We can take these!! We have to take a positive attitude into this game!

City are good but not as good as they have been in the past and we are much better

John Atkins
36 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:04:48
Michael . fuck off will yer
Julian Wait
37 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:05:13
What Grant #21 said - rather play them now in the thick of it all including City playing Borussia the week before, than play them later in front of the whole world when they would go all out to win a final
John Keating
38 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:05:36
Pick the best team. Leave the tactics to Ancelotti and go for it. No easy games at this stage as everyone sees the pot getting closer
Dan Nulty
39 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:05:38
We can do this, they have big games coming up, champions league 4 days before our game.

Our eyes will be on one thing and one thing only. Semis here we come.

Dave Abrahams
40 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:05:43
On another thread boxing is all the go so: The bigger they are, The harder they fall: On we go to the semi final.
Peter Mills
41 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:05:51
This is a great draw. Bring it on.
Paul Birmingham
42 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:06:33
Last night proved the magic of the FAC.

Inspiration, belief and grit won Everton the game last night.

Same again as last night and let City worry about us.

There’s gonna be some tempo, as we host them next Wednesday and the game that they got postponed, 4 hrs or so, before KO, on 28/12/2020.

Now let’s prepare for Fulham.

Brian Williams
43 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:07:04
John#36.
👏👏👏👏👏
Kieran Kinsella
44 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:08:31
Have we ever had all our FA cup games at Goodison before? This is four in a row with no option of "away" replays either
Barry Rathbone
45 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:08:38
Need to give it a go a la the Spurs semi all those years ago.

Fannying around with a mindset of hanging on hoping to nick one will see us eviscerated. Nothing to lose as every man and his dog will have City as easy winners.

“Victory belongs to the most persevering.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

John Atkins
46 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:08:40
From a proper Citeh Fan mate of mine .


Yes we have too many matches !
Could be your year 👍

Stu Gore
47 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:09:21
We are going to end their winning league record next Wednesday and then we get another go at em in the cup. Good stuff. I reckon we’ll have Chelsea in the final with Carlo winning with us this time. Allan, James, and DCL with our goals in a 3-0 win. Easy this footy lark.
Andy Walker
48 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:10:26
Olsen
4 CB defensive formation.
Coleman and Digne wide midfield.
Allan Doucoure Davies CM
DCL lone striker.

Draw and pens! Olsen the hero.

Don Wright
49 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:11:19
Hells clucking bells Michael Barrett this is why we have not won fuckall since 95 big negative attitude you have to win every game you play to win a ko cup, if I posted on here Saturday morning and said this week we would score 8 goals against two of the sky 6 drawing one and winning the other what would you have said (yeah two words second one is off). P.M.A. we are EVERTON we can win this
John Atkins
50 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:11:36
Love it Stu yes Carlo beating Chelsea in the final has a bit of a ring to it
Trevor Powell
51 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:14:52
If we want to win the FA Cup, we would most likely have net Citteh at some time! On BBC, one live post said, "Everton are going to have to win this the hard way...!"

Thinking back to 1995, our last three ties were against Newcastle, Spurs and United, all three of them were favourites to beat us and riding very high in the Premier League!

Joe Royle, who took over that seson with us in the bottom three, actually advised Blues to put a fiver on EFC for the Cup before even the third round was played. Has Duncan Ferguson got the same feeling this year?

Craig Walker
52 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:15:17
We’ve done better this season against the top teams. We’ll have to defend better than last night but they won’t relish playing us.
Dale Self
53 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:15:28
Until the scoreboard tells me otherwise, hell yeah I believe our players can do it. They earned that last night and that is not delusion it is well deserved loyalty. Mind you I'm not requiring anyone else to believe, you can believe what you want. I've seen enough to justify fucking off the stats and the pundits and giving this a go.
Will Mabon
54 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:16:18
Well, they did wriggle out of their last match at Goodison when we were on a run... 'cos they had an injury or two.

They're very good, but human. They'll know they have a job on.

Phil Smith
55 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:16:54
Called it! Rather play them now than in the final. Shit draw though. Wanted them to get Utd.
Rob Halligan
56 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:17:06
Everton v Leicester city final. I'm telling ya!!
Tony Abrahams
57 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:17:26
Same as a few others I’m not really despondent, and would sooner play them next, rather than waiting to play them on the wide open spaces of Wembley.

Watching City dismantle Liverpool on Sunday, I was thinking how much more difficult Everton would have made the game for City, so I won’t have long to wait and see!

Rob Halligan
58 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:20:12
Well, as Carlo's son in law told me today, the club want to reach the heights that city have over the last few years. This game will be the perfect way to start!
Derek Williams
59 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:20:32
As others have said we’ll need to beat them at some stage to win the cup. Imagine the semis featuring Everton, Saints, Leicester and Chelsea. we would fancy our chances against any of them so it’s all about this one game. At home. With them competing on every front possible. Optimism fellow Blues, optimism!
David Pearl
60 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:23:54
Andy, 48
I take it you noticed how good, and positive Seamus was last night. If he can repeat that performance a few more times this season l will be happy. If DCL is fit he will need some service.
Mike Gaynes
61 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:25:13
I love your prediction, Rob!
Dave Williams
62 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:25:36
We can use the league game as a tester. This is the sort of game that James and Allan joined us for. We need Dom fit and with Richi showing signs of a return to form we can give them a game if we can get tight at the back again.
We’ve done well against the top sides this season- bring it on!!
Ian Riley
63 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:26:53
Our last two games have shown desire and hunger to win. Yes man city are the form team at the moment but a one off game. Let's be positive.
Neil Copeland
64 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:29:09
March 20th is my 60th or 39th to my friends! COYB make it a special one
Bill Gienapp
65 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:29:17
On the one hand - d'oh! On the other hand - odds are we'd have to go through them one way or another if we want to win the competition, so why not sooner rather than later?

Honestly, if we'd drawn Sheffield United, everyone would be tense and terrified that we'd contrive a way to screw it up... this way, we can go into the quarterfinals with no fear.

(Also, I'd like to think that City isn't overly pleased with the draw either)

Hugh Jenkins
66 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:32:35
As has already been said - if we want to be the best we have to beat the rest and it is truly gratifying to see the positivity on this site following that draw.

In the thread after last night's game, many were saying how the mindset of the players had seemed to have changed in the last few weeks and that we now had a team of "fighters".

I would add that, after reading the above comments, the mindset of the supporters (at least on ToffeeWeb) is also changing (if not having already changed), to one of greater positivity - and it is wonderful to see.

I honestly believe that if we lose to Man City in the cup this year, the abiding feeling will be - "well City, enjoy it whilst you can, because it will be different next year."

I do believe that the club, your club, our club, my club, is changing and changing for the better.

Look out world!

Gerry Quinn
67 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:34:40
6-5 to Everton this time...
Gerry Quinn
68 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:35:08
Then 7-6 in the semi
Gavin Fennessy
69 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:35:16
This could be a blessing in disguise. We are home and they are fighting on multiple fronts with a very packed schedule. It will mean the world to us and substantially less to them, particularly a QF. If we win we have a real chance of silverware. If not we will have a few less games and more energy to concentrate in finishing as high as possible in the league.
Andrew Dempsey
70 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:37:47
This is the best possible draw for us; focuses the mind on actually winning the Cup and treating this game like the final.
City will not approach the game in the same manner and we will win.
It’s far from delusional to think you can win an FA Cup quarter final at Goodison.
Rob Halligan
71 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:38:04
Gerry, what a final, Everton 8 v 7 Leicester!!
Brent Stephens
72 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:39:52
Is that before extra rime, Rob?
Mike Gaynes
73 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:39:56
Gerry and Rob, and that's not counting pens, right?
Rob Halligan
74 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:41:11
Extra time Brent. No pens Mike. Great game!!
Nick Bower
75 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:41:59
We will meet City having knocked Burnley for six - and a few days after München Gladbach have kicked the Mancs out of the CL.
Mike Gaynes
76 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:42:07
Hey, ya never know. I'm sitting here watching Barnsley dominate Chelsea.
Brent Stephens
77 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:43:09
Rob, are we Covid-free by the final and everybody vaccinated? So fans can attend again? I've got all the away credits for this season!
Soren Moyer
78 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:44:17
Its doable. We have beaten them before on a few occasions and we certainly CAN beat them again. And forget about the old stats as they were a yoyo blub until sheik Mansoor bought them.
Robert Tressell
80 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:45:50
If you're going to win this cup, you'll probably have to beat City along the way. Was just hoping it would be in the final
Rob Halligan
81 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:46:11
Yep Brent. We're on our way! Are you sure about having all the credits, as I never saw you at Southampton! 😁😁😁
Hugh Jenkins
82 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:46:20
Brian (43). John #3:36 Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him." In terms of what you were saying - I think this articular verse of the bible might have been written for your purpose.
Jack Ledwidge
83 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:46:49
I can’t imagine Pep was doing somersaults when that draw was made. This will bring out the best in us. At home, fighting spirit and Pep having one eye on the Champions league. Sure what else would we want.
Dennis Stevens
84 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:48:05
Presumably, if we beat City it'll then be Manchester United in the semi & then Chelsea in the Final - so we can avenge our Cup Final defeat to them under Moyes.
Brent Stephens
85 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:49:20
I did wave to you, Rob.

Just hope we give them a game.

John Ellison
86 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:49:37
Any man worth two Bob wants to test himself against the best...go Ed you blue boys...
Danny O’Neill
87 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:50:04
Should have put my comment on here rather than the other thread.

Fancy us against anyone on our day right now. And in this competition, you have to win every game regardless of who is in front of you. It's not like the league where you can drop points but still succeed.

In previous successful or memorable cup runs, we've overcome the odds; in fairness, against the backdrop of the national media, we did last night. Why not next round?

Darryl Ritchie
88 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:50:09
Play them now; get'em outta the way... then a free road to the cup.

This is all working out perfectly.

Ian Linn
89 Posted 11/02/2021 at 20:51:17
Bag of shite
Gavin McGarvey
90 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:02:00
I’ve not seen much of city this season but most sides seem to be a bit disjointed. We have to be better than we were against spurs and we’ll struggle if we don’t have players back in midfield. That said, Richarlison is coming back to form and dcl would get in anyone’s squad at the minute, so cmon you blues
Thomas Roberts
91 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:03:42
So to win The Carabou Cup we would have had to beat West Ham, Utd, City and Spurs. Now FA Cup would be Spurs, City and possibly 2 out of Utd, Chelsea or Leicester. Champions League will be easy after this!
Jack Convery
92 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:09:07
Just seen the draw. Well if its meant to be our year we will have earned it. Will they relish coming to Goodison ? I doubt it. A never say die attitude like last night and you never know. Thats the magic of the FA Cup - the unexpected happens and I believe we will somehow do it. Belief is everything. I believe.
Colin Glassar
93 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:14:23
Sooner or later we had to come up against a decent team. On paper it looks tough but, ICIT!!
Laurie Hartley
94 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:15:32
Neil # 64 - that’s two things we have in common - Evertonians and 20th March. Could be a day of great jubilation 😁 for both of us and Evertonians in general.
Iakovos Iasonidis
95 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:16:36
At least it is at Goodison. Better now than after.
Martin Reppion
96 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:19:20
Last time we got to the final we had had to get past 4 Premier league teams to get there.
3 of them above us in the league at the time. (Liverpool, Villa and Manchester Utd).
That is what you have to do to get there.
As someone has already mentioned, in 1995 we were the media's underdogs in every match from the 5th round on.
It's cup football. Nobody knows what is going to happen. But I know, I have never gone to, or sat down to watch, a game involving Everton not believing we can win it.
I won't be offering my life savings to Paddy Power on the basis of the result. But I will be believing until the final whistle tells me otherwise.
If you want to write off Everton before kick off. Buy a red shirt and sod off.
Dick Fearon
97 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:20:12
In 66 I had just come off a night shift and before having any kip I spent two hours helping friends lay 15 m2 of concrete then dashed to lime St to catch the last football special to Bolton where we were very much the under dogs in an FA semi final vs high flying Man U.
Pundits of those days gave us no chance against the likes of Denis Law and Knobby Stiles in a star studded United.
We did not shit our pants like some of you posters are doing.
Tony McNulty
98 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:21:15
Will King be cup tied? (You had to be on the live forum)
Kev Dooley
99 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:23:12
Hahaha! Jesus, the knife to a gunfight brigade are out in force..
I hear Damial Amokachi just turned 28, maybe we could draft him in for some FA cup heroics...
Brent Stephens
100 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:25:51
Chelsea one up with what really looked like offside to me.
Brent Stephens
101 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:28:13
Ian #89 - too much statto analysis, that.
Danny O’Neill
102 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:28:33
No knife to gunfight anymore. We just look the gun in the eye(brow). Carma, carma. Tutto bene.
Rob Halligan
103 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:29:54
I thought that Brent. Abrahams looked well ahead of the ball as the pass came in.
Neil Copeland
104 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:31:05
Laurie #94, I always knew I was I good company. And yes indeed sir, no reason why not if our heroes put their minds and soul into it
Roger Helm
105 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:32:17
I don’t think Citeh will be happy with the draw, they would have preferred anyone else. We are one of the top teams in the division, of course we can beat them.
Robert Williams
106 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:33:54
This is exactly the game we should be looking for.
In case no one has noticed, Everton's profile has jumped in leaped and bounds since Carlo took the reins.
Our performances have improved in leaps and bounds too.
Our expectations have always been at the highest level.
We should therefore not be afraid that we have the opportunity for our performance to match that expectation.
Bring in on you Blue Beauties.
Paul Kernot
107 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:35:57
Who ever is going to win the cup this year will have to get past City at some time or other. Might as well be now at home. After that game yesterday, we'll never be more confident. It's that or the final. I know which I prefer.
John Atkins
108 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:38:08
Don’t think City are bothered who they’ve been drawn against to be honest, they’ll hopefully already have the League Cup in their Trophy cabinet and their main goal will be to finally get their hands on the CL and and will probably win the PL - the FA Cup will be well down on their priory list and we HAVE to take advantage of this
Drew O’Neall
109 Posted 11/02/2021 at 21:42:14
Every year in every cup there are much bigger upsets than Everton beating City.

They’re a good team. We’re not bad. It’s two teams over 90 minutes, not an entire season. Far from a foregone conclusion. Let’s see what happens.

It’s a good opportunity to compare ourselves against the best and every time we do that we improve.

If we’re not good enough to beat them then we aren’t good enough to win it and that’s fine by me.

Neil Copeland
110 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:05:01
Not sure where to post this but is there any news about the injuries to Dom and Lucas Digne?
Andrew Grey
111 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:09:44
On a positive note, when this game is played it will be a top 2 game.
Jason Wilkinson
112 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:18:30
City are on a fantastic run of results. They are not infallible. They have buried some teams and struggled with lesser rated sides. We seem to have grown as a team recently. The hunger and desire is back. We wont go toe to toe with them. What we can do is match or exceed their effort. No team wants to face an inform Doucouré, Davies, Richarlison, Sigurdsson and DCL. City have a lot of games coming up. They have injuries too. All runs come to an end. I just hope it's us that end that run.
John Boon
113 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:32:31
Michael Barrett is being slammed by so many early posters and RIGHTLY SO. WE always have to be positive even if you are POSITIVE that we will lose which we won't. To win the FA Cup you have to beat good teams and "if" Man C are to win the cup then they will have to beat a good team "EVERTON". However that will not happen. I feel very positive because if I am negative then I will be miserable right up to the middle of March.
Michael Barretts response (29) was about as wimpy and unimmaginative as expected. Come on Mr Negativity surely you can do better.
Dan Parker
114 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:32:47
John Stones clanger hands a win to the Toffees
Kunal Desai
115 Posted 11/02/2021 at 22:52:45
I'm much more hopeful of winning silverware whether it's this year or next simply because we finally have a manager who knows what it takes to win and is a winner!
I think we'll beat Man City in one of our home encounters. Just unsure of which one.🤔
John Raftery
116 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:05:25
Hopefully we can overcome home disadvantage. After we queried the late postponement in December, Guardiola vowed they would beat us in the rearranged league game. We need to get stuck into them next week.
Oliver Molloy
117 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:08:03
As many have already said, if we are to win a trophy we have to beat the best. We are at home, what a pity Goodison won't have a rocking crowd.
We of course will need to be at our best on the day, but another opportunity for Godfrey to tell them all to fuck off !
COYB.
Gavin Johnson
118 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:13:35
We need to play our best and have a little good fortune but if we do beat them I think we'll go all the way and win it. We beat Newcastle United at home in 1995 in the quarter finals and they were one of the best, if not the best side in the league at the time. We also beat Spurs and United so we were wrote off several times before winning it.
Mike Price
119 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:26:31
Every one of our players has to be massively fired up, on the edge and hyper aggressive. We can’t allow it to be a PlayStation stroll for City. Goodison has to breathe fire, so let’s hope there’s a few thousand fans allowed back by then.
Jerome Shields
120 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:27:49
I actually prefer playing City. I think that Everton are better playing against a open footballing side rather than a side who sits back and defends.
John Pickles
121 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:35:25
This is Everton, we'll beat City.

Then get beat by Bournemouth in the semis.

Brian Wilkinson
122 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:38:20
There is no doubting City are a class side, but they are beatable.

The game is about 6 weeks away, anything can happen injury wise, Will be less so harmful for City, but if we can have our strongest 11 all available, we will give City a game and can certainly go into the game with a very good chance.

We have just come off the back off beating Leeds on their own patch, getting a great result at Old Trafford, and a win last night with a depleted bench, centre forward going off injured, but we dug in, anything is possible with this set of players, we just need Lady Luck on the injury front, to be kind to us.

Alex Winstanley
123 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:39:05
The one team I wanted to avoid was the one we drew. My initial thoughts were negative, "well that's the end of that then." However, I sat myself down and gave myself a good talking to. I often accuse Everton players of being weak minded, not showing bottle, belief etc, the classic 'knife to a gunfight' mentality, and yet there I was a hypocrite exercising the same weak thoughts. The last 2 games have shown that Carlo is slowly turning that mindset around in the players and that needs to permeate throughout the whole club, including the fans. If we believe we can beat City, then the players will too. Carlo, you have made me a believer, no more knives, we have got AK47s!
Keith Meakin
124 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:44:08
Well what a cup draw we have, I can imagine Carlo blowing the froth off his cappuccino after seeing that. Oh and Ferguson throttling the cat. 😂.
Fully fit squad for us and Citeh requiring a result against the Gladbach in the second leg I’d say we’ve got a chance. Keep the faith, gotta believe 👍


Brian Wilkinson
125 Posted 11/02/2021 at 23:59:52
Wonder if Gbamin will be fit for the tie.
Gavin Johnson
126 Posted 12/02/2021 at 00:06:51
Doubt it Brian. I'm not sure we'll see him this season. I'm also not sure the the club are being totally transparent about his comeback.
Derek Thomas
127 Posted 12/02/2021 at 00:22:48
In many facets of life, the reward for doing a hard job well, is another hard job...they can get anybody to do the easy jobs.
It was hardly unexpected...no Bournemouths for us...plenty, me included, called it right after the spurs game.
Peter Thistle
128 Posted 12/02/2021 at 00:23:50
Total bag 'o' shite. Rather have met them in the final, bastards !

