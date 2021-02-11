Everton paired with City in last eight of the FA Cup

Thursday, 11 February, 2021



A tie against the strongest team left in the competition was the Toffees' reward for their heroics in the Fifth Round against Tottenham last night.

Pep Guardiola's men, who have moved convincingly into pole position in the Premier League in recent weeks, overcame Swansea City in their tie on Tuesday evening.

The ties in the last eight will be played the weekend of 20th March. As a result, Everton's trip to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion will need to be rescheduled.

Full Quarter-Final draw:

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United

