Everton vs Fulham

Everton's quest for European qualification resumes this weekend when Fulham come to Goodison Park.

The Blues welcome the Cottagers looking to build on two resilient performances against Manchester United in the Premier League and Tottenham in the FA Cup, performances that have hopefully injected some new-found belief into Carlo Ancelotti's charges in the build-up to a run of important fixtures.

The Toffees prevailed 5-4 in a wild Fifth Round tie in midweek but it came at the cost of leading scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had be substituted early in the second half with a recurrence of the hamstring strain that kept him out of action for a time last month but his manager doesn't think he will be out long.

Calvert-Lewin will be joined on the sidelines by Jordan Pickford who has now missed three games with a rib injury but he, too, could be in contention in midweek when the League leaders come to town.

James Rodriguez and André Gomes are fit, however, and Josh King is eligible after being cup-tied for the Spurs match.

"Both [Calvert-Lewin and Pickford] will not be available for the game on Sunday," Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference today. "We are looking [at] the next game on Wednesday where we think both of them will be available. "[Calvert-Lewin] only had the feeling that something wasn't good so he stopped. He only has a little problem. He can play on Wednesday.

"We have back Andre Gomes, James, Josh King, and in the next week we think Allan will be back so the squad is ready for the next games.

"James is fine. He trained yesterday and today and is available for the game on Sunday. No problem.”

King has made two appearances off the bench since arriving in a deadline-day move from Bournemouth and is almost certain to make his full debut on Sunday. Like Richarlison, he can play wide or as a centre-forward so it will be interesting to see which one gets the role up top or if it's more of a twin-striker formation.

It also remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will press James back into action from the start or whether he will keep an eye on the clash with Manchester City on Wednesday and the Merseyside derby beyond and keep him in reserve, with Alex Iwobi in the line-up instead.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies so instrumental in the win over Spurs, Gomes would have some way to go to shift either one of them but the Portuguese, who has been in good form himself, might benefit from rotation given that both of the former two midfielders played 120 minutes just four days previously.

Fulham looked dead and buried early in the season and a shoo-in for relegation straight back to the Championship but since losing at home to Everton in November, they have shown some resilience and effectiveness, even if they haven't always been able to convert enough draws into wins.

They surprised Leicester at the King Power Stadium in their next game on 30th November and then lost just once, away at Manchester City, until Chelsea edged them 1-0 at Craven Cottage in mid-January, including holding Liverpool and Spurs to draws.

Scott Parker will reportedly be without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo but Josh Maja could be in line to make his first start since joining on loan at the start of the month.

Despite the fact that Everton have a 100% record at home against the Cottagers and that this weekend's visitors will start the weekend seven points adrift of safety at the wrong end of the Premier League, Ancelotti's men will underestimate them at their peril. Former Blue, Ademola Lookman, in particular, will be itching to put in a good performance on what briefly and intermittently his stomping ground.

Then there's the small matter of the fact that the Blues haven't won at home in the League without fans in the ground since beating Brighton in the first week of October. It's their away form that has kept them on the heels of the top six and with games in hand but they are going to have to make Goodison a fortress again on their own if they are to realise their European dream this season.

Kick-off: 7pm, Sunday, 14 February 2021

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Kevin Friend

Last Time: Everton 3 - 0 Fulham

Predicted Line-up: Olsen, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Davies, Doucoure, Gomes, Rodriguez, King, Richarlison

