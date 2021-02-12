Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton vs Fulham
Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out again with a recurrence of his hamstring strain but Carlo Ancelotti says he should be back for the next game against Manchester City
Everton's quest for European qualification resumes this weekend when Fulham come to Goodison Park.
The Blues welcome the Cottagers looking to build on two resilient performances against Manchester United in the Premier League and Tottenham in the FA Cup, performances that have hopefully injected some new-found belief into Carlo Ancelotti's charges in the build-up to a run of important fixtures.
The Toffees prevailed 5-4 in a wild Fifth Round tie in midweek but it came at the cost of leading scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had be substituted early in the second half with a recurrence of the hamstring strain that kept him out of action for a time last month but his manager doesn't think he will be out long.
Calvert-Lewin will be joined on the sidelines by Jordan Pickford who has now missed three games with a rib injury but he, too, could be in contention in midweek when the League leaders come to town.
James Rodriguez and André Gomes are fit, however, and Josh King is eligible after being cup-tied for the Spurs match.
"Both [Calvert-Lewin and Pickford] will not be available for the game on Sunday," Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference today. "We are looking [at] the next game on Wednesday where we think both of them will be available. "[Calvert-Lewin] only had the feeling that something wasn't good so he stopped. He only has a little problem. He can play on Wednesday.
"We have back Andre Gomes, James, Josh King, and in the next week we think Allan will be back so the squad is ready for the next games.
"James is fine. He trained yesterday and today and is available for the game on Sunday. No problem.”
King has made two appearances off the bench since arriving in a deadline-day move from Bournemouth and is almost certain to make his full debut on Sunday. Like Richarlison, he can play wide or as a centre-forward so it will be interesting to see which one gets the role up top or if it's more of a twin-striker formation.
It also remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will press James back into action from the start or whether he will keep an eye on the clash with Manchester City on Wednesday and the Merseyside derby beyond and keep him in reserve, with Alex Iwobi in the line-up instead.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies so instrumental in the win over Spurs, Gomes would have some way to go to shift either one of them but the Portuguese, who has been in good form himself, might benefit from rotation given that both of the former two midfielders played 120 minutes just four days previously.
Fulham looked dead and buried early in the season and a shoo-in for relegation straight back to the Championship but since losing at home to Everton in November, they have shown some resilience and effectiveness, even if they haven't always been able to convert enough draws into wins.
They surprised Leicester at the King Power Stadium in their next game on 30th November and then lost just once, away at Manchester City, until Chelsea edged them 1-0 at Craven Cottage in mid-January, including holding Liverpool and Spurs to draws.
Scott Parker will reportedly be without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo but Josh Maja could be in line to make his first start since joining on loan at the start of the month.
Despite the fact that Everton have a 100% record at home against the Cottagers and that this weekend's visitors will start the weekend seven points adrift of safety at the wrong end of the Premier League, Ancelotti's men will underestimate them at their peril. Former Blue, Ademola Lookman, in particular, will be itching to put in a good performance on what briefly and intermittently his stomping ground.
Then there's the small matter of the fact that the Blues haven't won at home in the League without fans in the ground since beating Brighton in the first week of October. It's their away form that has kept them on the heels of the top six and with games in hand but they are going to have to make Goodison a fortress again on their own if they are to realise their European dream this season.
Kick-off: 7pm, Sunday, 14 February 2021
Referee: Andy Madley
VAR: Kevin Friend
Last Time: Everton 3 - 0 Fulham
Predicted Line-up: Olsen, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Davies, Doucoure, Gomes, Rodriguez, King, Richarlison
Quotes sourced from Fqns
Well, hopefully phew! come Monday morning.
Carlo's selection will be almost as ‘interesting' as my wife's reaction when I gently inform her that I'll be watching the game at 7pm on Valentine's Day!!
Fulham don't give up a lot of goals. The last time they conceded three in the Premier League was against us back in November.
Defensively they are pretty solid. Their issue is scoring. They seem to draw a lot or lose by the odd goal.
They reminded me a bit of Aston Villa last season, decent enough, organized, just lacking a je ne sais quoi.
If they go down, but stick by Parker, I can see them rebounding pretty quickly and sticking around for a long while, kinda like Burnley did.
Yes it's actually been 18 months now since he last played. Aside from the specific injury healing, that's a long long time to be out of the daily routine of professional sport and then try and condition yourself to come back.
Tony #1, King hasn't scored two goals in a league game in two years, so let's not get overexcited. Just one tap-in or penalty would be great.
I'll be especially pleased to see Allan back in the line-up. Doucouré, Davies and Sigurdsson have done excellent work in front of the backline in his absence, but his quality is very much needed.
Should be enough to get three important points... let's just hope it's not a 'Newcastle' performance.
COYBB
The massive question will be performance level. Will he still have the speed necessary to play Premier League football after those two injuries?
It seems inconceivable... But miracles do happen.
I was just thinking, in the last week we've been treated to two moments I'd define as nearing "iconic".
Ben Godfrey's "Fuck Off!"
Carlo blowing on his coffee.
The last reaction "iconic moment" was a while ago - Big Dunc hugging the ball boy.
What's next? Those two moments above make me grin ear-to-ear. Never mind the Dunc - Ball Boy moment which I just loved to death. I'm hoping there's many, many more of these snapshots in time to come.
Then there's the question of who to put on the left – Bernard, Nkounkou, King? Depends on how attacking we want to be.
25 Posted 12/02/2021 at 19:08:00
Rest Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Sigurdsson even, for a proper tilt at the cup tie without ceding league points. Easy to say, but come on Carlo, we're now entering the “business” end of the season. You've got us here, you earn the big bucks, now deliver... Please!
30 Posted 12/02/2021 at 19:18:45
Great point about Coleman there.
36 Posted 12/02/2021 at 20:11:04
I don't think Fulham will be a banana skin, we have improved so much.
Fear no-one this season. I think everyone fears us more, and about time. 😉
38 Posted 12/02/2021 at 20:27:08
Just consider his psychology should he find the required fitness to play a prem game. His team mates would have I feel sure have been gentle with him in training, he then in his mind has to be able to commit to full blooded challenges during a real match.
He'll know he's has this weaknes, the psychology job he'll need to be ready is atleast as big as the medical one.
40 Posted 12/02/2021 at 20:33:29
He's at the right club to find his way again. Ancelotti is starting to create a Zen calm about our proceedings and I think Brands is part of that too. That's good for the likes of Gbamin and it should be good for fans like me who are impatient.
Absolutely, it's by no means impossible. And I'd like to see him put himself about on the park.
There's been some amazing recoveries over the years, but for me, it's the repeat nature of his injuries that dominates my thoughts.
43 Posted 12/02/2021 at 20:47:42
I guess Sigurdsson will on the bench - he put a shift and a half in on top of his goal and 3 assists, so Gomes back in I reckon.
Will Iwobi be picked? Bernard?
Nice to have options again!
To Tom's point, do you remember Li Tie? He was good for us for some time, got injured then was never the same. Moyes had said after he eventually left that he was fearful of getting injured.
I don't even remember what the injury he had was but I assume it was painful if it affected him that much. Hopefully, Gbamin will make it -- both physically and psychologically.
This from our Past Player Profile:
But the new season started badly for Li Tie, sent off after just 12 mins from coming on as a sub at Arsenal and picking up two yellow cards for two silly challenges. Then he hurt his foot and missed a few more games then he went back to China to train with the national squad... and fractured his shin in training! Out for the rest of the dismal 2003-04 season.
And it proved to be a very long recovery period for Li Tie. He did not return to full training until October 2004. He got fit enough to play at International level for his native China on numerous occasions but he never played for Everton again.
In March of 2006, it was decided he needed another operation, which put paid to any chances of a return for the 2005-06 season, and his contract expired, leaving him as another Everton crock who was, remarkably, quite able to play for China!
He joined Sheffield Utd but only played one game for them.
I think we had a story recently about him going into coaching... Yes, he was made manager of China just over a year ago! How's he getting on, I wonder...???
I think he is the national team manager in China now. I remember in his first season he was a lucky charm, we never seemed to lose when he was playing. That being said, I remember bizarrely seeing a similar trend with Tobias Linderoth at one point in time. So it just goes to show, Stats don't tell the whole story.
47 Posted 12/02/2021 at 21:40:44
Carlo will continue to rotate the squad with a view to keeping everyone fully fit and available while picking up enough points to maintain if not improve our league position. Hopefully by the time we face City in the cup he will be able to field a full bench and be in a position to make five substitutions if necessary.
I think Josh King will surprise many. He has pace, finishing ability and the motivation to earn a longer term contract.
With regard to Li Tie, we have had special links with the world's two superpowers now - US (Howard et al) and China (their coach). Have we made the best of that?
49 Posted 12/02/2021 at 22:15:07
I watched King in the games he's come on late and I have to say he looks like he's got two left feet and is all thumbs with no fingers.
Probably early nerves, but there's nowhere to hide on Sunday, the adrenaline might do him some good.
Viv Busby, later to bizarrely rock up as Kendall Mk3's assistant in the near disastrous 1997-98 season, scored both their goals, one after a horror error by Dai Davies. Fulham went on to the Final where they lost to West Ham.
It was a season we should have won the league, but ended up 4th, and the FA Cup was more than possible, but this 8-year-old was already hooked on the Everton drug.
52 Posted 12/02/2021 at 22:31:53
Im backing him for first goal after reading your post
53 Posted 12/02/2021 at 22:41:23
It may be a good thing we got King in before the window shut.
He has experience and although he doesn't have the youth of DCL he will be handy in other areas. Hopefully Richie and James can keep finding the net.
The next few weeks sees some tough games although I suppose they are all tough with this Jekyll and Hyde team but a Euro place is on the line.
55 Posted 12/02/2021 at 22:57:00
56 Posted 12/02/2021 at 23:01:15
58 Posted 12/02/2021 at 23:20:36
I hope he's not going to be another Iwobi, damned regardless.
Be just like them to rile a team that's about to play us..!
Please Everton, keep up the momentum and help my negative/infirioity mind set, also help with spelling, wouldn't go a miss...
Great player on his day, trust.
After 22 games, we're fighting for a CL spot while Fulham is 8 points adrift from safety with a GD of -14.
If we're even pretending for a European place next season, it's Everton wins, Fulham loses. The better team is Everton.
I actually think we are a lot commercially smarter now. Li Tie was at Everton in the early to mid-two thousands, then China was not a place to get a lot of money of merchandise I reckon. I was there in 2002 for a holiday, and all the western goods in Beijing - the capitol, seemed to be fake. Nowadays China is different, I work in Shanghai, though whenever I will get back to my job is another thing, and Shanghai is full of places that sell sports gear, and to get the genuine thing is a status symbol. The Chinese are huge consumers. However, the Chinese do not give two figs about Everton, I know, I lived in Wuhan as well as Shanghai. A lot of the kids who like football weren't born when Li Tie was at Everton, and Basketball is the most popular sport there.
Howard, and to a lesser extent Landon Donovan and Joe Max Moore were not utilised as commercial entities enough. Though it might have been that Everton weren't perceived as a big club back then, and football might not have been so popular in USA - Mike Gaynes will know.
It does appear though, that we are getting a lot of attention in Columbia, via James, and Mina to a lesser extent.
But, lets face it, Everton just haven't been trendy enough for decades, especially internationally.
But yes, we haven't exploited the popularity of international players enough,
65 Posted 12/02/2021 at 23:58:17
What you don't want to hear.
By the way, I once bought a killer pair of adidas football boots on the street in Shanghai... to my astonishment they turned out to be genuine.
Re the USA, Everton is guilty of ongoing, gross marketing negligence here. ManUtd, Arsenal, the RS and even Chelsea and Spurs have done booming business here for decades. Us? Nothing. Zip. No leverage at all from the USA players who played at Goodison. Never even tried. To this day, buying Everton gear here is almost impossible.
But the team is pretty dismal. They will barely get out of the first round of Asian qualifying for the WC. In desperation for talented players, they have started calling up naturalized citizens -- English-born Nico Yennaris from the Arsenal academy via Brentford (now renamed Li Ke) and two Brazilians.
Last fall, Li Tie also called into his national team camp a powerful central defender name of Jiang Guangtai. We knew him as Tyias Browning. He is not yet eligible to play for China because he represented England at the U-17, U-19 and U-21 levels. Those rules are under review.
So two Evertonians could be representing China when they resume WC qualifying play against the Maldives this spring.
I have a son Everton mad and he’s probably average / perhaps slightly smaller than an average 11 year old (last year of junior school). Anyway , he had to wear the biggest junior shirt and that just fits (perhaps a little small).
After that the next size is adults! Obviously even a small adults will swamp him. Therefore no correct size for an average kid between 11-18 - the age where they want to wear kits.
not sure about King and a 6 mth loan shows neither are the club but hes got the attributes and he could share the load with dom.
looking forward to seeing Robinson today and still sorry he had to leave. I think he is already better than Chilwell.
