Ancelotti: We couldn't match Fulham's intensity

Monday, 14 February, 2021







Carlo Ancelotti cited fatigue as being a big factor behind his team's dreadful home defeat to Fulham this evening, one that could prove to be damaging to his team's hopes of qualifying for Europe this season.

Everton lost for the third time in four home fixtures as Scott Parker's relegation-threatened side played them off the park and left Goodison Park with a well-deserved 2-0 victory, leaving Ancelotti's men facing successive games against leaders Manchester City and arch rivals Liverpool in which to try and quickly reverse their fortunes.

The Italian's starting line-up only featured four players who played the full 120 minutes in midweek and while he suggested that was a big reason why his side lost so badly, he also acknowledged Fulham's own display.

“First of all, we were missing the physical aspect [to our game],” Ancelotti told the BBC. “I think we suffered [from] the two hours against Tottenham.

“We were not able to keep pace with the intensity that Fulham put [into the game], pressing a lot and, practically, we were not able to play as we wanted.

“We wanted to have good control of the game, put in more midfielders on the pitch but they pressed a lot.

“I think [tiredness] was one of the aspects but not everything because sometimes you have to say the opponent did play better than you and they deserved to win.”

In his interview with evertontv, however, the manager hinted that there is also a problem with his team's mentality and that they can get complacent when they're expected to win.

That bodes well for the next two games, fixtures in which they rarely do well.

“We have to better at home — we've lost too many games,” Ancelotti admitted. “I think when we suffer, we win. When we think it's not going to be too difficult, we lose some concentration and motivation.

“On Wednesday, it's going to be a difficult game against a team that has won, I think, 14 games in a row so it's time for them to lose!”

André Gomes, meanwhile, refused to blame the gruelling cup tie against Tottenham for the poor performance against the Cottagers.

He told evertontv: “Obviously, it was really tough for us… disappointing” he said. “It wasn't good enough so we want to be better and prepare for Wednesday.

“[Fulham] played really well. It was difficult for us to manage the game and we didn't have the pace or intensity we normally have. It was a hard defeat for us but, like I say, we need to learn from our mistakes and focus on Wednesday.

“We tried in the last 20 minutes, trying to push forward to get back into the game but, unfortunately, it didn't happen. We need to blame ourselves for what we did and we must learn from that.

“Obviously, it's a hard time. We are playing every three days but the Premier League is like that. Every team is having the same problem so we can't blame that. It was only our fault, I would say.

“We were really confident before this game but it's the Premier League — every game is tough and if you don't have the right approach to the game it's really tough.”

