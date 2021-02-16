Bogotá Blues become Colombia’s first official Everton Supporters Club

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021



The Bogotá Blues have become Everton's first official affiliated Supporters' Club in Colombia – with two of their youngest members helping mark the occasion by becoming Everton's first international virtual mascots.

Brothers Simón, 11, and Lucas, 9, will be virtual mascots for the game against Manchester City on Wednesday 17 February – the first time the Club's virtual mascot experience has been experienced by fans from outside the UK.

An Everton first-team player will carry the virtual mascot iPad ahead of kick-off, giving Simón and Lucas the unique experience of being in the tunnel alongside the team and walking out with them onto the pitch – despite being on another continent. The pair have been passionate Evertonians since the Club signed Yerry Mina in 2018, and they also count James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison among their favourite players.

The Bogotá Blues were founded by Alex Swift, who has lived in the Colombian capital for the last five years. The Supporters' Club has seen a surge in membership as Everton's profile has grown across South America, boosted by high profile signings such as James Rodriguez and the Club's international growth strategy.

The Bogotá Blues' membership includes UK ex-pats in Colombia, Evertonians from around the world but based in South America, and many of Alex's Colombian colleagues, friends and family. Before the pandemic, they gathered regularly at El Inglés Gastro Pub to watch the match together. For now, they have to stay connected online.

Bogotá Blues member Alejandro Bedoya - who chose Liverpool for his student exchange year just to see his beloved Everton play – will represent the Supporters' Club on Saturday 20 February as part of Everton's first social media watch-along for a Merseyside derby. The Spanish-language watch-along is primarily aimed at a South American audience and will be hosted from Bogotá.

Teaming up with one of South America's biggest football social media influencers Cracks Colombia, the Everton watch-along will feature guests, exclusive video content and opinion in the build-up, during and after the much-anticipated Merseyside derby at Anfield this Saturday.

The social media watch-along will be available to view exclusively LIVE on Everton's Official YouTube channel, Facebook page, the Club's Spanish language Twitter account @EvertonESP and official TikTok account.

