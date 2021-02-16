Brands set to sign new contract with Everton

The Dutchman's existing deal expires this summer and while there has been speculation over whether he would remain at Goodison Park, privately it was always expected that he would stay on.

Brands has been in the post since the spring of 2018, coming on board as Everton were putting the final touches on a contract for team manager, Marco Silva,

The duo were seen as the foundation of a new era at Goodison Park after the recruitment failings under their respective predecessors, Steve Walsh and Ronald Koeman.

Silva's tenure only lasted 18 months but Brands earned a place on the Everton's Board of Directors and has overseen a gradual cull of unwanted players from the squad as well as a modified transfer strategy since Carlo Ancelotti took the reins as manager in December 2019.

The Liverpool Echo report that Brands is expected to put to paper on his new deal soon and that was backed up by comments made by Ancelotti today.

“For what I know there is work in progress," the Italian said. "I think that no doubt, he is going to stay and sign a new contact.

“We are working well. I have a good relationship with him and I will be really pleased he if can sign a new contract, but from what I know there is work in progress."

