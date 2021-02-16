Seasons2020-21Everton News

Brands set to sign new contract with Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 8comments  |  Jump to last

Everton's Director of Football, Marcel Brands, is said to be close to agreeing terms on an extension to his current contract with the club.

The Dutchman's existing deal expires this summer and while there has been speculation over whether he would remain at Goodison Park, privately it was always expected that he would stay on.

Brands has been in the post since the spring of 2018, coming on board as Everton were putting the final touches on a contract for team manager, Marco Silva,

The duo were seen as the foundation of a new era at Goodison Park after the recruitment failings under their respective predecessors, Steve Walsh and Ronald Koeman.

Silva's tenure only lasted 18 months but Brands earned a place on the Everton's Board of Directors and has overseen a gradual cull of unwanted players from the squad as well as a modified transfer strategy since Carlo Ancelotti took the reins as manager in December 2019.

The Liverpool Echo report that Brands is expected to put to paper on his new deal soon and that was backed up by comments made by Ancelotti today.

“For what I know there is work in progress," the Italian said. "I think that no doubt, he is going to stay and sign a new contact.

“We are working well. I have a good relationship with him and I will be really pleased he if can sign a new contract, but from what I know there is work in progress."  

Kevin Prytherch
1 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:48:54
Great - he’s been a roaring success so far
Dale Self
2 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:49:51
Nice. It seems we have some good news in the pipeline for when things on the pitch go off. We've done fairly well for such a frozen transfer window. It will be good to have no turnover upstairs and he certainly deserves to work with Carlo on what comes next.
Christy Ring
3 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:50:32
He's got rid of a lot of mediocre buys, either sold or on loan, and will probably get a profit on Kean. Hopefully he can offload one of his worst purchases Delph.
Paul Smith
4 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:51:12
Brancelotti

Take us forward to the promised land.

New stadia, new contract, beat City tomorrow, happy days.

See you at the live forum.

Ian Edwards
5 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:51:19
The fact that after a number of transfer windows under his control we will probably have Sigurdsson up front tomorrow suggests he shouldn't get a contract renewal. One thing I will say in Ancelotti's favour ( never let it be said that I'm unfair) is that Brands has let him down in the transfer market.
Kunal Desai
6 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:51:29
I'm still not convinced by Brands. Some of those he's brought in - Delph, Gbamin, Gomes - injury prone plus Iwobi was a panic buy.
Where are the players he's meant to unearth for us.
Would rather cut out a DoF and have Carlo dealing with Moshiri directly in relation to transfers. Yes he's he managed to get shut of some of the deadwood but its the players he's brought in that need questioning.
Bobby Mallon
7 Posted 16/02/2021 at 22:56:34
This is another great piece of news. Let’s hope he finds another moise keane
Bobby Mallon
8 Posted 16/02/2021 at 23:00:26
Kunal @6 I will give you Delph and Gbamin, but Gomes injury prone. The lad got his ankle snapped in a tackle

