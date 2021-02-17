hummel partner with Everton’s North American fans on exclusive merchandise range

Everton technical partner hummel is teaming up with the Toffees' North American supporters' clubs to create a range of specially-designed items to appeal to Everton's growing fanbase in the US.

For the first time, Evertonians across North America will be able to buy exclusive hummel-branded supporters' club merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies and jackets, all of which will feature their embroidered supporters' club badges.

The unique supporter-led initiative, which launches today, has been developed by Everton's US supporters' club community, hummel and distributor soccer.com and is the first time that hummel has partnered with a supporters' club community of this scale anywhere in the world.

28 North American-based supporters' clubs will take part in the first phase of the initiative, with further supporters' groups invited to sign up in the future.

10% of all sales will be donated to Everton's official charity, Everton in the Community, and hummel will also donate $1 to the charity for every item sold up to a maximum of $1k.

Jeff Duback, CEO of hummel North America said: “We're delighted to be working with Everton and their supporters' community across North America. This is the first time that we've partnered with a supporters' club network on this scale, and we're confident that the programme will play a key role in further developing awareness of Everton and its growing supporter base in communities right across North America.”

Tony Sampson, the first international member of the Everton Fans' Forum and part of the Chicago Evertonians said: “Blues in North America are proud of their club and are always looking for ways to spread the word about Everton in their local communities.

“The idea of partnering with hummel came about after many of the supporters' groups came together to brainstorm about how we build engagement and awareness with our local groups and beyond. As a club, Everton work hard to engage with the active supporters' club network here in the US and we hope that more groups get involved as the programme rolls out.

“We're also delighted that some of the sales will be shared with Everton in the Community and that even from North America we can continue to support some of the life-changing and life-saving work they do.”

