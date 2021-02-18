Liverpool vs Everton

It's that time of the season again. Time for the ritual dread of the trip across the Park; for the cursing of past luck; lamenting past failings; and for the examination of an intractable Everton psychological hangup that has, for so many years now, held them back from winning this fixture.

It took the Toffees 21 years to finally win at Old Trafford before Bryan Oviedo struck that uplifting goal under Roberto Martinez in 2013; maybe that numerical coincidence can be the omen for them at Anfield this weekend.

Or maybe the combination of Carlo Ancelotti's management and the unpredictability of this COVID-affected season and the absence of fans on the Kop will be enough to tip the scales in Everton's direction.

They do come up against a Liverpool side on their worst run of form for a long time, particularly at home where they were utterly dominant before Burnley punctured their apparent infallibility on their own turf. Then first Brighton and then Manchester City came to Merseyside and left with all three points, all part of a sequence that has seen the reds lose five of their last seven Premier League games and slip out of the top four.

While they've been awful at home recently, perhaps Everton's trump card coming into the derby is their away form. They're unbeaten on their travels since the start of November and have won four of their last five and if they can channel any of that spirit of invincibility on Saturday, then they stand a good chance of finally ending this miserable run on this ground.

Ancelotti will be without Yerry Mina after he was withdrawn from the defeat to Manchester City because of a calf injury. The Colombian was restored at centre-half alongside Michael Keane after sitting out the fixture against Fulham last Sunday but lasted just 18 minutes of the 3-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side before having to come off.

The manager suggested that Mina would almost certainly be absent at Anfield during his post-match press conference on Wednesday evening, saying: "He had a problem on his calf," the Italian said. "I don't think he will be available for the game on Saturday."

Given his speed, physicality and impressive recent form, Ben Godfrey would seem to be the better replacement for Mina, with Mason Holgate starting at right-back again and Lucas Digne dropping back to left-back.

The hope then is that both Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available, however, as both have been sorely missed during their absences. The striker has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain but the Brazilian hasn't played since the first week of December because of a tear of his own hamstring that has only now finally healed.

He was withheld from the City clash for reasons that Blues fans fervently hope was so that he could be fully prepared for the derby and not because of any sort of relapse. Should he start, he could either replace Tom Davies — that would be harsh as the young Englishman has done really well of late — or partner him, perhaps so Gylfi Sigurdsson can be rested.

If Calvert-Lewin passes his fitness test, his presence back up front would allow Richarlison to move back out to the left flank and Alex Iwobi to continue on the right if James Rodriguez is used off the bench again.

The biggest selection issue, though, may well surround the goalkeeper's spot where the presence of Jordan Pickford would almost certainly provide a lightning rod for unwanted attention based on what happened in the Goodison derby back in October.

Neither Liverpool fans nor the media have stopped going on about his challenge on Virgil van Dijk that has sidelined the Dutchman ever since and the prudent thing on Ancelotti's part would surely be to rotate Robin Olsen back in and avoid the drama altogether.

Because of Van Dijk's injury and that of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Jürgen Klopp is working with unfamiliar and inexperienced central defensive pairings. He had dropped Jordan Henderson into the back four over the last couple of League games, first to partner Fabinho and then, after the Brazilian suffered an injury of his own, new signing Ozan Kabak, who enjoyed a better evening in the Champions League against RB Leipzig than he did in the 3-1 defeat at Leicester last weekend.

Klopp is hopeful that Fabinho will recover from a muscle injury in time while Naby Keita is a possible returnee in midfield but if Ancelotti will have learned a anything from watching Liverpool in recent games it's that while the reds remain dangerous going forward, they are vulnerable at the back when truly tested.

The recipe for success should then be simple enough: keep things tight and compact at the back while having enough adventure and intensity going forward to really get amongst whatever defence Klopp goes with. With their opponents wounded by recent League results and without the added dimension of fans in the ground, Everton may never get better conditions in which to finally win at Anfield and put this dreaded hoodoo behind them.

Courage!

Kick-off: 5:30pm, Saturday, 20 February, 2021

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Andre Marriner

Last Time: Liverpool 5 - 2 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Olsen, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Davies, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

