Coleman: It's an amazing feeling

Seamus Coleman was all smiles after this evening's long-awaited victory over Liverpool but while he insisted it was a relief to finally put to bed a long-standing hoodoo on the home turf of Everton's arch rivals, he also called on his team-mates to turn around their disappointing home form.

The skipper played an instrumental role in helping shut Liverpool out in the Toffees' 2-0 win at Anfield and almost scored himself with what would have been a terrific goal just past the half-hour mark but, as the only Everton player on the pitch to have experienced a win over the reds, he was just happy to come out on the winning side.

Richarlison gave the Blues an early led, latching onto James Rodriguez's neat, defence-splitting pass and burying a shot in the far corner of Alisson Becker's goal and when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was felled trying to slot home a with 10 minutes to go, Gylfi Sigurdsson slotted from the spot to put the result beyond doubt.

“It's an amazing feeling,” Coleman beamed afterwards, with video clips of him being embraced by Carlo Ancelotti after the final whistle illustrative of how much it meant to him.

That's for all the Evertonians who have struggled over the last number of years.

"You know, coming here all the years and kind of letting ourselves down but, more importantly, letting the Blue side of the City down… it's been hard.

“We can put a [positive] face on it and try and brush it off but I've been in the City basically for 10 years and it's difficult to take and you feel sorry for the fans [who are] fed up of you coming up with the same clichés after losing [derbies] so, to be honest, thank the manager for the way he set us up.

“The players put in an unbelievable shift and that was against the champions, so we're delighted.

“[The key] as a team was just to compete and try and break the press when we could. But, listen, when you're holding a lead, it is difficult to be brave and try and play it out from the back and we probably didn't play as much as we would have liked but we got the result.

“Dominic came on and made a difference and I think for us now [it's about moving] on as quickly as possible because it can't just be a celebration of this. We need to start moving the Football Club forward and that goes back to [results like] against Fulham at home and West Ham at home and that's where we need to start being better all round.”

