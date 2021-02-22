Ancelotti: Derby win was a good gift for the supporters

Carlo Ancelotti couldn't hide his pleasure at Everton's superb 2-0 victory at Anfield this evening, one that ended almost 22 years without a Blues side tasting victory on Liverpool's home ground.

The Italian's side scored early when Richarlison latched onto a perfect James Rodriguez pass to smash the ball past Alisson, defended their lead brilliantly thanks to a laudably organised rearguard and some superb saves from Jordan Pickford and then made sure of the points with Gylfi Sigurdsson's late winner.

It condemned the Reds to their sixth defeat of 2021 and ensured they would lose four successive home games for the first time in 98 years. More importantly, it moved Everton level on points with their arch rivals with a game in hand and, potentially, provided a turning point in terms of the players' self-belief and morale.

“I think [we deserved to win] but even if we didn't, it doesn't matter,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “We are really pleased, really happy. After a long time Everton is able to win at Anfield and it's a good gift for the supporters.

“I think the performance was good. We were focused, we worked hard and when we had the opportunity, we were clinical.

“It was a beautiful combination between Richarlison and James and I think that that goal gave us more confidence and more relief for this game.

“Jordan did really well, also the defence. Of course, when you come to Anfield you have to defend. It's not an open game because Liverpool is still a fantastic team, they press hard and it's difficult to play.

“You have to defend and we defended properly.”

He echoed his captain, Seamus Coleman's comments with regard to Everton's record at Goodison Park, however. The Toffees have let themselves down badly at home this season and Ancelotti admitted as much, saying:

“Of course, the derby is a special game as we said before but it's three points and we have to be able to get three points at home because the record at home is not good enough.”

