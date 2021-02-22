Seasons2020-21Everton News

Ancelotti: Derby win was a good gift for the supporters

Lyndon Lloyd Saturday, 20 February, 2021 20comments  |  Jump to last

Carlo Ancelotti couldn't hide his pleasure at Everton's superb 2-0 victory at Anfield this evening, one that ended almost 22 years without a Blues side tasting victory on Liverpool's home ground.

The Italian's side scored early when Richarlison latched onto a perfect James Rodriguez pass to smash the ball past Alisson, defended their lead brilliantly thanks to a laudably organised rearguard and some superb saves from Jordan Pickford and then made sure of the points with Gylfi Sigurdsson's late winner.

It condemned the Reds to their sixth defeat of 2021 and ensured they would lose four successive home games for the first time in 98 years. More importantly, it moved Everton level on points with their arch rivals with a game in hand and, potentially, provided a turning point in terms of the players' self-belief and morale.

“I think [we deserved to win] but even if we didn't, it doesn't matter,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “We are really pleased, really happy. After a long time Everton is able to win at Anfield and it's a good gift for the supporters.

“I think the performance was good. We were focused, we worked hard and when we had the opportunity, we were clinical.

“It was a beautiful combination between Richarlison and James and I think that that goal gave us more confidence and more relief for this game.

“Jordan did really well, also the defence. Of course, when you come to Anfield you have to defend. It's not an open game because Liverpool is still a fantastic team, they press hard and it's difficult to play.

“You have to defend and we defended properly.”

He echoed his captain, Seamus Coleman's comments with regard to Everton's record at Goodison Park, however. The Toffees have let themselves down badly at home this season and Ancelotti admitted as much, saying:

“Of course, the derby is a special game as we said before but it's three points and we have to be able to get three points at home because the record at home is not good enough.”

 

Mark Andersson
1 Posted 22/02/2021 at 01:51:51
Carlo got it right on the night... now keep them motivated to get a European place.
Bobby Mallon
2 Posted 22/02/2021 at 08:09:16
The saints game is massive. They play that pressing game same as Liverpool. We have 9 days till we next play. Everyone should be fresh so start the same team and play the same way as we did against Liverpool. Southampton are just as good As Liverpool and play similar to them. No playing out from the back. We need to win this next home game to get that home form monkey off our backs
Derek Thomas
3 Posted 22/02/2021 at 09:38:18
I agree Bobby, all the hammies get the chance for more recovery, everybody else can recover from the niggles you get along the way.
Same team...they've earned it, plus the same performance levels will give the same result...or better.

And there's no reason that with the same amount of belief we can't get past City in the Cup too.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
4 Posted 22/02/2021 at 11:02:33
The long break to the next game should be a blessing for all the reason mentioned.

However, we've seen time and time again down the years - following international breaks or similar intervals between games - we are not always 'switched on' for such fixtures.

I am sure the coaching staff and the players themselves will be reinforcing the need not to repeat the performances v the likes of Newcastle and Fulham on our return to Goodison v the Saints.

They have proven challenging opponents for Carlo in the two games he has played against them since being appointed Everton manager.

Everton has shown both the grit and the guile to get results against anybody on their day.

The attitude for every game, against all and any opposition ALWAYS, should be the same as that on Saturday.

Treat every team, every game, like the away fixture v them at the weekend and we will be twatting teams home and away. And that includes getting past City in the cup quarter final.

Mark Evans
5 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:06:19
Wonderful result on Saturday, fully deserved. Helped to make up for all the misery we've suffered there over the last 22 years. We now need to use that result as a launch pad to push for European qualification. No more 'no show' performances at home, if we can beat Liverpool at Anfield there are no more excuses.
Minik Hansen
6 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:14:34
Dom will start the next game, no doubt. That means Richy on the left, and Digne back to his position. It's highly probable that it's not gonna be a defensive setup, so my guess is Iwobi get his start on the right, and we're all waiting for Allan to get back playing. A lot can happen in nine days. I hope Carlo and the backroom staff will get it right.
Dennis Stevens
7 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:30:25
Anything's possible, Minik #6. If Allan's fit we might have a strong midfield trio of Allan, Davies, Doucoure. This would allow James a freer role behind Richarlison & Calvert-Lewin as twin strikers, very mobile ones at that. All underpinned by a solid back four. We could be getting to a very well balanced, robust & dangerous first XI if we're not careful!
Oliver Molloy
8 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:43:34
There was a bit of a debate going on regards Micheal Keane on the Sigurdsson thread.

I watched our win again last night and I would welcome thoughts on the following.

Just before we got our penalty Arnold played a very dangerous ball right into the middle of our the six yardbox. Keane got to it first and cleared directly, the ball collected by Davies in our box and we all know what happened from there..

Here is what I can not make my mind up about.
Did Keane just get lucky that there was no Liverpool players there or did he know this and that Davies would get the ball.
The commentator described it as "brilliant defending" - I don't know.
I do know if one of their players had been following up and scored Keane would still be getting lumps ripped out of him.

So the coolest piece of defending we have ever seen from Keane or did he just get lucky.
I think the general rule fro a defender there would have been row z.

And also would like to know what the ref meant when he saw the race between Calvert Lewin and Arnold and put is left arm out?

Brian Harrison
9 Posted 22/02/2021 at 12:57:25
The Echo reports that Carlo said that he spent the week making the players stay calm, he knew our record at Anfield has been poor but he wanted the players to play withy cool heads. Michael Keane also pointed out that in the build up to the game Carlo stressed that when Firmino went short make sure his 2 runners Salah and Mane were marked tightly.

I also think that calmness that Carlo talked about was very evident in Seamus Colemans pre match interview. He said they were determined to compete but stressed look its easy to say things in front of a camera before the game, so now its time to do it in the match. So you can see that the players had all bought into what the manager had been telling them all week. I have to say that was the calmest I have seen Jordan Pickford since he has been at the club, and he also made 2 great saves, which had a big impact on the game.

As Carlo said after the game we need to drastically improve our home form, and with 14 games of the season left if we can make our home form more like normal while still being effective from home who knows where we will finish. But I am sure Carlo and the coaches will be making the point its not use beating Liverpool away unless we follow it up with 3 points against Southampton.

Minik Hansen
10 Posted 22/02/2021 at 15:27:16
Dennis #7, it'll be interesting how the line-up will look like, if Richy plays beside Dom, and James behind them. Then I think there has to be 5 at the back, with wingbacks (Digne and Iwobi?).
Thomas Richards
11 Posted 22/02/2021 at 15:43:17
https://twitter.com/nocontexbluboyz/status/1363225412969635842?s=20

About time.

Jason Wilkinson
12 Posted 22/02/2021 at 16:27:47
I must say beating them was not good for my health. I hate watching derbies. An inbuilt fear of the drubbing we normally succumb to. I opened a bottle of JD from xmas. By the hour mark 1/2 of said bottle had been consumed. In post match celebration and with "the taste for it" I polished off the other half. MoTD was compulsory viewing so another bottle was opened. Then the obligatory checking FB to see what funny comments had arisen from Jurgen the bitter German's rant. A good read through the comments on here. Sleep was induced around 3 am. I woke around 9.30am, tried to focus on my phone to make sure I hadn't dreamed it all. Then came the moment I craved a cuppa and a wee. Oh dear! My mind was willing but the alcohol had rendered my head an immovable object. Sunday was a day for recovery. Several gallons of coffee. Finally getting to sort myself out around 4pm. Would I put myself through it all again or recommend it to fellow blues? Too right I would. UTFT.
Mick O'Malley
13 Posted 22/02/2021 at 17:47:57
It was a great feeling going into work today, chest out and grinning like a Cheshire Cat but the kopites we’re nowhere to be seen, usually after a derby I have to go in with the proverbial tin hat on, absolutely delighted with the victory so a big thank you to Carlo and his staff for instilling some belief in the squad,every one of them stepped up especially Keane,Davies and Pickford, what a pass by James and a really good finish by Richarlison, let’s make this the start of more victories at the loft conversion UTFT COYB!
Derek Taylor
14 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:48:47
Great pick, tactics and subs ( for once )but I have little doubt that Carlo will feel the need to chop and change for the next game on grounds of rotation.

If he doesn't know his best set up by now, he will surely struggle to creep into the Europa via the expected seventh Prem place.

There is great respect for him among Evertonians and after last Saturday, he has no longer a need to show us how clever he is. He's already done that !

Tony Abrahams
15 Posted 22/02/2021 at 18:56:47
Haven’t we got another 3 matches in 8 days I think Derek? I’m sure I wasn’t alone when I winced at the team (and not for the first time) that was picked to start on Saturday, but our smallish squad has got to be rotated, just as long as he keeps us balanced on either flank!
Neil Copeland
16 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:06:17
Tony #15, yes mate. Saints home 1st, WBA away 4th and Chelsea away 8th.

A great opportunity to move above the neighbours and into the top 5 at least

Bobby Mallon
17 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:50:58
I really think we will loose if we don’t play the same team and tactics will beat Southampton and that’s what we need.
Bobby Mallon
18 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:06:38
Oliver Malloy why even worry, he cleared and we scored. But ref our first goal as some one mentioned earlier. Doucourér made a defensive header that just went straight to their player. It then came back to him and he headed straight to James who set up the goal. Was his header a good pass or did he get lucky?
Jerome Shields
19 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:21:36
Jay Wood#4

The unexplained poor performances after a International break have dogged Everton progressfor years. It seems a mentality thing, similar to the attitude of the Everton Players during the Fulham game. Even Ancelotti has copped onto it, though he seems at a loss to explain it. Hopefully he is working on a solution.

Martin Berry
20 Posted 23/02/2021 at 08:32:18
Carlo's away tactics spot on, and as he says we have to get our awful home form sorted now and then we have a chance of Europe.

