Ancelotti: Derby win was a good gift for the supporters
Carlo Ancelotti couldn't hide his pleasure at Everton's superb 2-0 victory at Anfield this evening, one that ended almost 22 years without a Blues side tasting victory on Liverpool's home ground.
The Italian's side scored early when Richarlison latched onto a perfect James Rodriguez pass to smash the ball past Alisson, defended their lead brilliantly thanks to a laudably organised rearguard and some superb saves from Jordan Pickford and then made sure of the points with Gylfi Sigurdsson's late winner.
It condemned the Reds to their sixth defeat of 2021 and ensured they would lose four successive home games for the first time in 98 years. More importantly, it moved Everton level on points with their arch rivals with a game in hand and, potentially, provided a turning point in terms of the players' self-belief and morale.
“I think [we deserved to win] but even if we didn't, it doesn't matter,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “We are really pleased, really happy. After a long time Everton is able to win at Anfield and it's a good gift for the supporters.
“I think the performance was good. We were focused, we worked hard and when we had the opportunity, we were clinical.
“It was a beautiful combination between Richarlison and James and I think that that goal gave us more confidence and more relief for this game.
“Jordan did really well, also the defence. Of course, when you come to Anfield you have to defend. It's not an open game because Liverpool is still a fantastic team, they press hard and it's difficult to play.
“You have to defend and we defended properly.”
He echoed his captain, Seamus Coleman's comments with regard to Everton's record at Goodison Park, however. The Toffees have let themselves down badly at home this season and Ancelotti admitted as much, saying:
“Of course, the derby is a special game as we said before but it's three points and we have to be able to get three points at home because the record at home is not good enough.”
Reader Comments (20)
Same team...they've earned it, plus the same performance levels will give the same result...or better.
And there's no reason that with the same amount of belief we can't get past City in the Cup too.
However, we've seen time and time again down the years - following international breaks or similar intervals between games - we are not always 'switched on' for such fixtures.
I am sure the coaching staff and the players themselves will be reinforcing the need not to repeat the performances v the likes of Newcastle and Fulham on our return to Goodison v the Saints.
They have proven challenging opponents for Carlo in the two games he has played against them since being appointed Everton manager.
Everton has shown both the grit and the guile to get results against anybody on their day.
The attitude for every game, against all and any opposition ALWAYS, should be the same as that on Saturday.
Treat every team, every game, like the away fixture v them at the weekend and we will be twatting teams home and away. And that includes getting past City in the cup quarter final.
I watched our win again last night and I would welcome thoughts on the following.
Just before we got our penalty Arnold played a very dangerous ball right into the middle of our the six yardbox. Keane got to it first and cleared directly, the ball collected by Davies in our box and we all know what happened from there..
Here is what I can not make my mind up about.
Did Keane just get lucky that there was no Liverpool players there or did he know this and that Davies would get the ball.
The commentator described it as "brilliant defending" - I don't know.
I do know if one of their players had been following up and scored Keane would still be getting lumps ripped out of him.
So the coolest piece of defending we have ever seen from Keane or did he just get lucky.
I think the general rule fro a defender there would have been row z.
And also would like to know what the ref meant when he saw the race between Calvert Lewin and Arnold and put is left arm out?
I also think that calmness that Carlo talked about was very evident in Seamus Colemans pre match interview. He said they were determined to compete but stressed look its easy to say things in front of a camera before the game, so now its time to do it in the match. So you can see that the players had all bought into what the manager had been telling them all week. I have to say that was the calmest I have seen Jordan Pickford since he has been at the club, and he also made 2 great saves, which had a big impact on the game.
As Carlo said after the game we need to drastically improve our home form, and with 14 games of the season left if we can make our home form more like normal while still being effective from home who knows where we will finish. But I am sure Carlo and the coaches will be making the point its not use beating Liverpool away unless we follow it up with 3 points against Southampton.
About time.
If he doesn't know his best set up by now, he will surely struggle to creep into the Europa via the expected seventh Prem place.
There is great respect for him among Evertonians and after last Saturday, he has no longer a need to show us how clever he is. He's already done that !
A great opportunity to move above the neighbours and into the top 5 at least
The unexplained poor performances after a International break have dogged Everton progressfor years. It seems a mentality thing, similar to the attitude of the Everton Players during the Fulham game. Even Ancelotti has copped onto it, though he seems at a loss to explain it. Hopefully he is working on a solution.
