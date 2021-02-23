Players from COVID 'red list' countries face potential travel dilemma

Everton's South American contingent are uncertain over whether or not they will be able to travel to represent their countries next month due to the United Kingdom's current travel restrictions that could be extended into April.

Under current Government mandates in place until the end of March, travellers arriving from “red list” countries that have been designated as high risk for Coronavirus variants must quarantine for 10 days, which would include players flying back from CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly said that he will not release his players to red-listed countries without an exemption in place that would allow them to skirt quarantine requirements on their return.

James Rodriguez, Yerry Mina, Richarlison and Allan are four players who could potentially be affected as Colombia host Brazil on 25th March before the Seleçao face Argentina and Los Cafeteros travel to Paraguay on the 30th. (Portugal is also on the list but André Gomes is unlikely to be called up.)

Assuming any players involved don't arrive back in England until 1st April, it means that they would miss Everton's home game with Crystal Palace on the 3rd and the trip to Brighton on the 10th.

However, the chances that the Government will grant elite sportsmen special dispensation if the “red list” designation is extended appear slim at this stage.

“The rules are there for a reason,” a Whitehall source was quoted as saying by Sportsmail. “They are there because of the gravity of the situation and the risk of spreading strains of the virus.”

Another source in a different department said: “[The] same rules apply to everyone.”

Rodriguez, a Talisman for his country, spoke to AS Colombia on the issue this week and said he would have to wait and see whether he would be allowed to go.

"I don't know, really, because the issue is super complicated. When you leave, you have to do a 10-day quarantine when you return.

“I don't know how they are going to handle the issue, but they know that I always want to go to the national team. But I don't know; let's see what happens.”

