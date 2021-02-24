Digne commits to new long-term deal

The French international has established himself as arguably the best left-back in the Premier League and the Toffees' assist king and while he credits the ambition under Farhad Moshiri and Carlo Ancelotti as one of the big reasons why he wanted to extend his stay at Goodison Park, he also highlighted his relationship with the fans.

“The fans made me feel at home from the beginning, they showed me big love and created a song for me,” Digne told evertontv. “It is something I really appreciate and it is very important for me to keep the stability.

“We have a big project with the Club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years.

“I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that. I have seen the progress every year since joining the Club, we are building a strong team.

“When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding. You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them. That is what I do.

“I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing. It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton.”

Everton signed Digne from Catalan giants Barcelona for £18m in 2018 and was named Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year in his first season.

He has played 95 times in all competitions for the club and scored five goals, including a couple of spectacular free-kicks, and has underlined his versatility this year by playing in a more advanced left-wing role under Ancelotti.

