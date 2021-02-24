Seasons2020-21Everton News

Digne commits to new long-term deal

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 10comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have confirmed that Lucas Digne has signed an extension to his contract with the club, committing to a deal that will now expire in 2025.

The French international has established himself as arguably the best left-back in the Premier League and the Toffees' assist king and while he credits the ambition under Farhad Moshiri and Carlo Ancelotti as one of the big reasons why he wanted to extend his stay at Goodison Park, he also highlighted his relationship with the fans.

“The fans made me feel at home from the beginning, they showed me big love and created a song for me,” Digne told evertontv. “It is something I really appreciate and it is very important for me to keep the stability.

“We have a big project with the Club and can reach something very good at the end of this season and for the next few years.

“I want to play in Europe and Everton is the best place to do that. I have seen the progress every year since joining the Club, we are building a strong team.

“When you sign for Everton, it is like an amazing wedding. You just have to do your best every day to show Evertonians the love you have for them. That is what I do.

“I want to show them what they give me and it is just amazing. It was clear in my mind that I want to continue with Everton.”

Everton signed Digne from Catalan giants Barcelona for £18m in 2018 and was named Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year in his first season.

He has played 95 times in all competitions for the club and scored five goals, including a couple of spectacular free-kicks, and has underlined his versatility this year by playing in a more advanced left-wing role under Ancelotti.  

Darren Hind
1 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:19:33
I think he is a better wing back than full back
Barry Rathbone
2 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:27:24
Love this lad and rightly hailed as one of if not THE best left back in the division. Great news he's signed. A few more like him around the squad and anything is possible.
Ian Horan
3 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:33:35
Quality, the week just keeps getting better. Must agree with Darren he is better attacking than defending, but quality in the top 3rd. Wingback with Godfrey behind him as a LCB
Thomas Richards
4 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:35:18
Great news.

I thought Man City may have come in for him.

Best left back in the league for me.

Struggling with a couple of injuries lately, a sign of his commitment that he is prepared to play while not 100% fit

Ancelotti wont play with three centre halfs in the long term Ian.

A comitted back four man.

Jay Harris
5 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:36:43
The future is bright. The future is BLUE.

Digne, Godfrey, Holgate, Davies, DCL Richy, Brandthwaite, Small, Gordon all young and developing.

Liam Mogan
6 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:41:48
It has to be a good sign that a player who is coveted by other clubs has committed to Everton. Also the comments he makes about the club and the fans will go down a treat. Are things really, I mean REALLY, changing? Dare we hope?
Kunal Desai
7 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:54:37
3 points against the RS, news of BMD inching closer and Digne signing a new deal. News keeps on getting better.
Stephen Brown
8 Posted 24/02/2021 at 18:00:38
If Carlsburg did weeks !!!
Tony Everan
9 Posted 24/02/2021 at 18:08:24
Great news, Digne is a top quality left back and maybe the the best offensive one in the League. Calvert-Lewin will be buzzing too, there will be a healthy supply of killer crosses coming in from the left for years to come.

We are getting to a stage now that we are becoming a very strong team . Strengthening in the summer can be much more focused on just one or maybe two real top quality players .

Robert Tressell
10 Posted 24/02/2021 at 18:17:52
Excellent. Keep the best you have and add better. Digne is certainly Champions League quality. Just need more like him

