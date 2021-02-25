Premier League could delay penultimate games to accommodate fans

Thursday, 25 February, 2021



According to the Government's roadmap for reopening the country following the latest coronavirus "lockdown", up to 10,000 supporters will be allowed to attend elite sport events from 17th May.

With just the final round of matches taking place after that date, there are concerns over "sporting integrity" and rather than bar fans from games on the last day of the season, The Athletic report that the Premier League could move the previous round of games back by a few days so that they fall after the 17th May cut-off.

For Everton, that would mean 10,000 fans could be allowed in for the home fixture against Wolves on either Tuesday 18th May or Wednesday 19th May before closing out the campaign at Manchester City a few days later.

