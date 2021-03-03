West Bromwich Albion vs Everton

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021



Match Preview



Josh King is still waiting for his first start since joining Everton from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day Josh King is still waiting for his first start since joining Everton from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day

Everton press on with their quest for European qualification with a trip to relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion on Thursday.

The Toffees can claim fourth place with a victory, perhaps only briefly unless Liverpool and Chelsea draw at Anfield, but it would lay down another marker to further their prospects as dark horses for a Champions League place.

Although they finally got back to winning ways at home on Monday with a narrow win over Southampton, it's Everton's away form that has held them in the upper echelons of the Premier League this season and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to make it seven away wins out of nine since this side's current unbeaten run on their travels started at Fulham in November.

While the Italian has always maintained that finishing in the top four is more a dream than a realistic goal this season, he is keen not to play down the club's ambition and has embraced the level of long-term expectation that exists among the fanbase.

“We are pleased to be in the fight,” he said. “We have to use our expectations as a motivation. If expectations are high, it is absolutely normal at a club with fantastic history. We want to be back there as they were in the past.

“Expectation is not a bad word in my opinion. It is a good word. It keeps you motivated. I think it's important to have ambition.

“I'm sure this situation with the European positions will be decided in the last game and we want to be there until the last game.”

Ancelotti will definitely be without long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin as well as Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina but he wasn't able to provide definitive updates on any of the players that missed the win over Saints because of minor knocks.

He explained that James Rodriguez, Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman and Robin Olsen would be assessed during training today before any decision is made, although he is no doubt hopeful that Davies, in particular, can play so as not to overwork Allan after three months on the sidelines himself with a torn hamstring.

Ancelotti might also rotate in the forward areas as well, where Josh King has been waiting to make his first start and Alex Iwobi will also be pressing for more action having had to bide his time on the substitute's bench as well in recent matches.

The game pits Everton against West Brom at The Hawthorns for the first time since Boxing Day 2017 when their current boss, Sam Allardyce, was fulfilling a brief interim spell as manager at Goodison Park before he was let go in favour of Marco Silva. The Premier League's renowned “fire fighter” was brought on board by the Birmingham side earlier this season after it was felt that Slaven Bilic would not be able to keep them in the top flight.

The Baggies are still mired in the relegation zone, nine points from safety and, as such, Allardyce faces arguably his toughest assignment yet in trying to keep a club from dropping out of the division. However, they have shown signs in recent weeks that they are becoming harder to beat, even if goals have been hard to come by.

Since losing at home 5-0 to Leeds and 4-0 to Arsenal in successive games, they have won at Wolves, drawn with fellow strugglers Fulham, held Manchester United and edged Brighton. Having shipped 18 goals between Christmas and the end of January, they conceded just five in February which suggests that they could be a harder nut to crack now than they were for Manchester City when they thumped them 5-0 at The Hawthorns on 26 January.

Allardyce is expected to welcome back Robert Snodgrass who has recovered from injury while Semi Ajayi is available again after serving a suspension. Those could be two of a few changes the West Brom boss makes having moaned that he will need to rotate players in view of the packed fixture schedule.

The Baggies will set up to make life difficult for Everton and Ancelotti's side can expect a physical encounter where they will need to be vigilant defending set-pieces and deep crosses. But on current form, the Toffees should go into this one expecting to win and just go in and do a professional job to get the job done. If they can get amongst them early and grab another early goal, they could well be able to prey on the insecurities and doubts of what can be a suspect defence.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 4 March, 2021 on Sky Sports

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Michael Oliver

Last Time: West Bromwich Albion 0 - 0 Everton



Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Davies, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads