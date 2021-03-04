Ancelotti: We were lucky but deserved the win

Thursday, 4 March, 2021







Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Everton were perhaps fortunate to come away with all three points from The Hawthorns this evening but suggested his team earned their good fortune for their work at the back.

The Blues recorded their third win in a row and their seventh win in nine away games to briefly move into fourth place in the table before Chelsea moved back above them with a win at Liverpool in the later game.

Ancelotti said that he expected a tough game from Sam Allardyce's side who are trying to pull off a miraculous escape from relegation but that the Toffees' preparations paid off.

“We were well prepared,” the Italian told Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves. “We didn't concede a lot of opportunities until they scored at the end when they were offside. There we were lucky but sometimes you have to be lucky to win games.

“For the effort that [West Brom] put on the pitch, I think they deserved a better result but the game was in balance. It was a good game with a lot of intensity but we won because we were better defensively.”

Ancelotti's introduction of Allan and Gylfi Sigurdsson in the second half ultimately proved pivotal, with the Brazilian adding more steel in midfield and the Icelandic star providing the winner for Richarlison with a wonderful curling cross after his initial corner had been headed back to him by Mbaye Diagne.

“[I wanted] to add more solidity in midfield,” he explained regarding the two subs. “I think Allan put his tactical quality there and Sigurdsson also. They were a little bit tired from the game we played on Monday so I wanted to give them a rest but they played 30 minutes and they were really efficient.”

Ancelotti repeated a similar assessment of the game to the BBC and was also able to laugh about the incident immediately prior to the goal where he insisted that Lucas Digne stand down and allow Sigurdsson to take an in-swinging corner.

“It was [a] really hard [game], really difficult but we knew that before. The Premier League is like this — West Brom is a team that puts a lot of strength on the pitch, a lot of fight, a lot of long balls, a lot of spirit so we needed to be ready and we were ready.

“We are satisfied because we have good momentum, we've kept three consecutive clean sheets, defensively we are strong and, of course, up front we have quality on set-pieces and the counter-attack. So if we defend well, we can find a solution in the end.

“Gylfi is a fantastic deliverer of the ball and I had the fight with Digne because he wanted to take the corner but at the end it went well. With an in-swinging ball, we are dangerous.”

Post-match press conference comments

On Richarlison:

“[I]t's great to have him back because after the first part of the season when he was not [playing] like how he is now,” Ancelotti said of Richarlison during his post-match press conference. “It's very important because he's a top striker and we have a couple up front who are really dangerous and effective.

On Jordan Pickford:

“I think he is doing well because I rotated him and I took a little bit of pressure of him. He is doing well. [Robin] Olsen is injured but when he comes back, I think he can play a few games to keep Jordan fresh and good like he is in this moment.

On Josh King:

“I think he has adapted really well and now he is working with the team and new players. For sure he is going to play until the end pf the season. He's an important part of our squad — he didn't start but he has played in all the games.”

On the battle for 4th:

“We are fighting for the European places. We have worked really hard to be there and now we have to do a little bit more. We have to step up a little bit. More sacrifice is needed because the position now is good but unfortunately it is not the end of the season.

“I feel good. If I look at the table, I am really happy. There are two problems: First, I don't know how long it will be [for] and, second, unfortunately the season did not finish today. So we are pleased to be there but we know we have to fight.

“At the start of the season, no one would say after 26 games that Everton would be int he top four or top five. So this is well deserved by my team because they are working really well.

“I don't know if people are underestimating us. To finish in the top four would be a dream because it's a step in the careers of everyone. Most of these players haven't played one game in the Champions League but we are there in the fight. We are happy to be there but for the fight you need to sacrifice.”

On international travel for World Cup qualifiers:

“Honestly, I haven't thought about it. But, yes, if [the players] have to quarantine then I would prefer to keep them here. The schedule is so busy so if there is a possibility I think we have to keep them here, safe.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads