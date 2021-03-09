Doucouré sidelined until early April at least

The Frenchman came off during the second half of Thursday's victory at West Bromwich Albion and rumours soon surfaced that he had suffered a fracture to either his foot or one of his toes.

Ancelotti did not address any of the speculation directly but he confirmed that Doucouré will be out for the rest of the month and the club's physios will take it from there.

"He had an injury in the last game and we are going to check. I think he will miss some games," the manager explained on evertonfc.com.

"Honestly, I don't really know what happened. [The medical team] are checking and will be more precise in the next few days. We're sure he will be out until the break and after that we will be more precise on the time of the recovery.

"We were without Digne for two months and we replaced him really well; we were without Allan for two months and Tom Davies did fantastic performances; and we are going to manage in the absence of Doucouré.

"Of course, he's a fantastic player, he gives a lot of energy but I think we have the possibility to replace him well."

However, Ancelotti announced that James Rodriguez will be assessed this week and that Seamus Coleman should be back this weekend when Everton entertain Burnley in the Premier League.

The Irishman has missed the last three matches due to injury and, unlike Tom Davies, was not named in the matchday squad to face Chelsea.

