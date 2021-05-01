Ancelotti critical of Everton's spirit and work-rate

Carlo Ancelotti was more forceful than usual in his criticism of Everton's performance after yet another home defeat, this time to Aston Villa.

Anwar El Ghazi struck an 80th-minute winner that condemned the Blues to their seventh home defeat of the Premier League season after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had helped Everton recover from a poor start by cancelling out Ollie Watkins's opener.

With the match finely balanced in the second half, the hosts had the chance to go for the jugular and secure three points that would have moved them into the top six for the time being but they lacked drive and inspiration for much of the contest.

“I think that the start of the game was really bad — no concentration, a lot of passes wrong, no balance when we attack,” Ancelotti said openly in his post-match press conference.

“We had opportunities but also we conceded a lot and at the end of the day we deserved to lose.

“It's difficult to say why we've had this kind of home run. It seems that when we play at home, we are more comfortable, we are less worried compared with how we are when we play away.

“But this is the reality and we are still in the fight [for Europe] for what we [have done] away, not for what we [have done] at home. It's a completely different team and attitude.

“We had some individual mistakes but the team spirit and the team work was not good enough.”

Earlier in his pitch-side interview, Ancelotti brushed off the notion that losing James Rodriguez to injury in the warm-up was a major factor, saying:

“[James's] absence was important but I think [the team's] attitude was wrong from the beginning. We didn't start the game as well as this kind of game demands because It was an important game and it could have been an important result.

“We lost a big opportunity to stay in the fight. We're still in the fight but with less possibility and with more difficulties.

"[Mason] Holgate made a mistake for the goal but played well against Arsenal. He made a mistake and needs to be more focused to avoid this."

