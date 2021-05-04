Ancelotti ‘frustrated’ by Everton’s erratic form

Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his annoyance with his players' apparent lack of focus and their inability to produce at Goodison Park anything close to their away form.

Following on from his comments after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, perhaps his most outspoken criticism of his team since becoming Everton manager in December 2019, the Italian expressed his frustration in quotes published on the club's official website this week.

The loss to Dean Smith's Villans was Everton's seventh at home since the turn of the year and it's left the club facing an uphill task to qualify for Europe this season.

“Th[e] team [is] up and down,” Ancelotti said in an unusually forthright piece on evertonfc.com. “We had good performances and fantastic results away. At home, maybe we are more comfortable and miss a little bit of concentration and a little bit of focus.

“I am frustrated because the game [against Villa] was not good. We didn't start well, we didn't show the attitude and spirit this kind of game needed.

“It was a vital game, an important game for us to keep fighting for Europe and we lost this opportunity.

“Fortunately for us, it is not the last opportunity, we have five more opportunities but we have to show a different attitude at the beginning.

“At the beginning we conceded a lot of opportunities because we didn't have balance, we missed easy passes and lost a lot of duels.

“Honestly, I am frustrated.”

Ancelotti will take his charges to London on Sunday to face a West Ham side managed by former Everton boss, David Moyes, and sitting just outside the Champions League places that were within the Toffees' reach until recent results at Goodison wrecked their chances.

A win would pull them within three points of the Hammers with four games to play.

