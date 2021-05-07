Everton announce season ticket process for 2021-22

Everton have confirmed Season Ticket renewals for the 2021/22 season will commence later this month.

The Club announced in December 2020 that the renewal period, which typically runs from January to April, had been postponed for 2021/22 renewals due to uncertainty as to when supporters would be able to again attend matches regularly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following positive updates from the Government on the UK's roadmap out of lockdown and the proposed relaxation of social distancing rules from 21 June, the Club has stepped up its preparations to welcome supporters back next season, with the Season Ticket renewal window opening at 9am (BST) on Tuesday 25 May.

The window will remain open until 5pm (BST) on Tuesday 13 July.

The Club has maintained its 2020/21 Season Ticket prices in acknowledgement of the season that has been lost to fans, with only three of 19 league games set to have been played in front of a crowd due to Covid restrictions when the season ends later this month. As in previous years, a Direct Debit option will be on offer, allowing supporters to spread the cost of their Season Ticket over seven monthly payments.

Should the capacity of Goodison Park be restricted for any Premier League matches in 2021/22 as a result of any COVID-19 measures applying to live events, ballots will again be used to ensure a fair distribution of tickets, while the same refund process will also apply. In the event that capacity restrictions on Goodison Park are imposed, more information on these processes will be communicated at the time.

Supporters will be able to pay for their 2021/22 Season Ticket in full at any point during the renewal window, between Tuesday 25 May and Tuesday 13 July, or sign up for the seven-month Direct Debit option offered through Premium Credit*.

Renewals and payments will be online or over the phone only and there will be no option to pay at the Club's Goodison Park box office or the ticket desk within Everton Two.

For the first time, Season Tickets will be issued digitally for 2021/22, allowing supporters to access the stadium using their smart mobile phone. More information on this and how supporters can take advantage of the switchover from Season Cards will be made available in the coming weeks. If preferred, supporters will be able to purchase a Season Card for the 2021/22 campaign at an added cost of £5.

All 2019/20 Seasonal Hospitality Members will be contacted in the coming weeks about the renewal process for the forthcoming 2021/22 season.

Fans who have registered for Everton's official rewards programme, Everton Rewards, prior to renewing their Season Ticket will receive points which can be redeemed when making future Club purchases on items and experiences including Goodison Tours, Official Memberships, match tickets and future Season Tickets.

Everton Rewards enables supporters to collect points when they make purchases with, or engage with Everton, as well as on their everyday spending with more than 4,000 partner companies and retailers. Evertonians can sign up for free at evertonfc.com/rewards or read full terms and conditions at evertonfc.com/rewards/TsCs.

For a full list of FAQs relating to 2021/22 Season Tickets, or more information on pricing, visit evertonfc.com/seasontickets

Key Dates (All times BST)

Tuesday 25 May, 9am - Season Ticket renewal window opens

Tuesday 13 July, 5pm - Deadline for all Season Ticket renewals

Monday 2 August - First Direct Debit payment taken

Saturday 14 August - 2021/22 Premier League season begins^

Premium Credit is Everton's Direct Debit provider. For more information on the Direct Debit option for 2021/22 Season Tickets visit evertonfc.com/seasontickets

^ 2021/22 Premier League fixtures will be announced following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, typically in June. The 2021/22 season will run from 14 August 2021 to 22 May 2022.

