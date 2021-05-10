Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton get go-ahead for fans to attend Wolves game
No fans have been allowed to attend the Blues' home games since 2,000 watched the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United but Liverpool's Ground Safety Advisory Group agreed today that both Everton and Liverpool can safely host up to 6,500 and 10,000 people respectively for their final home fixtures of the season.
Everton have a ballot underway to decide which season ticket holders can attend the Wolves match; no away fans will be permitted at Premier League grounds until next season at the earliest.
