Connolly and Adeniran bid farewell to Everton

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021



Defender Connolly, who had a spell on loan at Fleetwood Town this season, and former Fulham academy midfielder Adeniran, whose temporary spell at Wycombe Wanderers just ended, announced their departures from the club on social media this week.

Connolly, who made one senior appearance as a substitute in the 2015-16 season, may yet stay at Fleetwood for 2021-22.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads