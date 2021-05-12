Ancelotti: Everton do not need to sell to buy

Thursday, 13 May, 2021







Carlo Ancelotti has indicated that he and Marcel Brands are aligned over what Everton have to do in the transfer market this summer in order to improve the squad and laughed off the notion that the club might be sanctioned over financial fair play rules in view of the failed Super League.

The Blues remain in the hunt for European qualification as they prepare for a vital Premier League match at Aston Villa this evening but their season has been hampered by injuries to key players and a lack of squad depth.

Just like last year, the Italian appears to be committed to making impactful signings in the close season but there has always been assumption that Everton would need to offload fringe players first in order to remain within Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations and the Premier League's own profit and sustainability rules.

Outgoings are expected when the current season comes to an end, with Moise Kean topping the list of players who could be sold, but Ancelotti says the club won't need to wait for sales to come to fruition.

“The Premier League has to solve different problems than the financial fair play of Everton [because of] the fact that six teams wanted to go in[to] the Super League,” he told print journalists following his pre-match press conference in front of the broadcast media yesterday afternoon.

“First of all they have to take care of this and then, maybe, they can have a look at Everton. But we are going to look at ourselves.

“If they looked at us, with the problem they had with the top six that wanted to join the Super League, that would be funny. Of course, we will take care of our financial aspect but we can buy without selling players this summer for sure.”

It's not clear how big a budget Brands will be working with this summer but he and Ancelotti landed some key signings in their first close season together when they acquired James Rogriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Ben Godfrey for around £60m.

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons who is valued at around £30m has been linked with a move to Goodison as has Brentford striker Ivan Toney who could fetch a similar fee. Moves for a wide player like Wolfsburg's Josep Brekalo and a central midfielder have also mooted.

“We're all agreed on the plan we have to improve the squad and there is no doubt we are totally focused on this,” Ancelotti continued. “We are totally agreed, from the manager, the club and the technical director, Marcel Brands.”

