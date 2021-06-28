King: Ancelotti lied to me

Monday, 28 June, 2021







Josh King has expressed his disappointment at what he says were broken promises from Carlo Ancelotti when he signed for Everton in the winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old was brought in from Bournemouth on a short-term contract to provide attacking support for Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the Blues' ranks had been left short in October with the departure of Moise Kean on a season long loan to Paris Saint-Germain but he left Goodison last month having failed to make a start.

King had to be content with a handful of substitute's appearances and though he won a vital free-kick at Old Trafford that led to a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Manchester United and he hit the post away at West Ham, he didn't manage a goal in his few months with Everton.

King says that while has no regrets about taking the opportunity to return to the Premier League after being relegated with Bournemouth a year ago, he feels hugely let down by Ancelotti.

“I do not regret that I went to Everton,” he told Dagbladet in his native Norway. “I did not get the chance, not a single start. Had I got a start and not performed, I would have understood it. I was told that I would get to play, but it was not delivered.

“Do not trust coaches who promise you things and say you will get the chance, that you will start. He lied to me, but there are not many honest people who work in football. I had no relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.”

King has been linked with moves to a couple of other English clubs as well as in Turkey but he is currently without a club for 2021-22.

