Pickford brilliance helps England topple Germany

Jordan Pickford was one of the stars of the show as England triumphed over Germany in a knockout game for the first time since 1996, winning this Round of 16 game 2-0 at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of the competition and Harry Kane notched the first of his career in the European Championships but it was the platform provided by Pickford's brilliance that made the win possible.

A fairly even first-half had ended goalless but it needed Pickford to make a good save to deny Timo Werner when the Chelsea man seemed certain to score and then pull of a spectacular reflex stop to tip Kai Havertz's crisp volley over the crossbar.

Thomas Muller should have levelled the game at 1-1 when he was put clean through following an awful pass by Sterling but Pickford raced off his line to close the angle and the forward slid his shot past the post to preserve the Everton keeper's fourth clean sheet of the tournament.

England progress to the last eight and a date in Rome where they will face the winner of tonight's clash between Sweden and Ukraine.

There was disappointment for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, who was left bemused at his omission from the matchday squad. The Everton striker had had high hopes of being involved from the start in one of the group games, particularly once it was clear that Gareth Southgate's men were guaranteed to advance, but thus far he has only had a few minutes as a substitute in the opener against Croatia.

According to sources, Calvert-Lewin is said to be bitterly disappointed while those close to the player are baffled by the decision.

In the second game of the day, Sweden play Ukraine at Hampden Park to determine England's opponents in Rome on Saturday; kick-off is at 20h00 BST with live coverage on BBC One in the UK.

