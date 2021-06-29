Seasons2020-21Everton News
Pickford brilliance helps England topple Germany
Jordan Pickford was one of the stars of the show as England triumphed over Germany in a knockout game for the first time since 1996, winning this Round of 16 game 2-0 at Wembley.
Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of the competition and Harry Kane notched the first of his career in the European Championships but it was the platform provided by Pickford's brilliance that made the win possible.
A fairly even first-half had ended goalless but it needed Pickford to make a good save to deny Timo Werner when the Chelsea man seemed certain to score and then pull of a spectacular reflex stop to tip Kai Havertz's crisp volley over the crossbar.
Thomas Muller should have levelled the game at 1-1 when he was put clean through following an awful pass by Sterling but Pickford raced off his line to close the angle and the forward slid his shot past the post to preserve the Everton keeper's fourth clean sheet of the tournament.
England progress to the last eight and a date in Rome where they will face the winner of tonight's clash between Sweden and Ukraine.
There was disappointment for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, who was left bemused at his omission from the matchday squad. The Everton striker had had high hopes of being involved from the start in one of the group games, particularly once it was clear that Gareth Southgate's men were guaranteed to advance, but thus far he has only had a few minutes as a substitute in the opener against Croatia.
According to sources, Calvert-Lewin is said to be bitterly disappointed while those close to the player are baffled by the decision.
In the second game of the day, Sweden play Ukraine at Hampden Park to determine England's opponents in Rome on Saturday; kick-off is at 20h00 BST with live coverage on BBC One in the UK.
Reader Comments (79)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:02:49
3 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:07:07
Hope I’m wrong but that is a shit set up from Southgate. It’s like we know we’ll lose but not’s get embarrassed. Our next manager based on tactics?
4 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:07:25
5 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:11:25
I wonder what Southgates descision is based on. But it’s ultra defensive and suggests a grinding game.
So much for flair and attacking the opposition with our better attacking players.
6 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:14:46
Stand by for a goalless 120 minutes and a penalty shoot-out defeat for England. Pity for DCL because he can take a decent penalty too.
7 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:15:08
Apart from that, to leave Dom out the squad is pretty poor.
I don't think today can come close to yesterdays games. I'm thinking 1-0 England. However, I think I read that Germany have won 5 and drawn 2 of the last 7 games at Wembley.
8 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:22:14
9 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:22:48
As Sterling has scored our ONLY 2 goals, Southgate can’t seem to drop him. It’s a must win competition now and that team just looks so defensive and negative. Hope I’m wrong.
10 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:24:40
11 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:27:25
Looks like we're geared up to defend and then get balls over the top and into channels for Sterling and Saka.
Also bizarre not to at least have DCL in the squad as an option, especially given Kane looks like he'd lose a 50-m dash with Rodriguez at the moment.
It allows all of the pundits to agree that DCL must leave Everton to progress his career at least.
12 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:28:33
13 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:43:25
So there is no alternative attacking force on the bench. If recent games have shown us anything, it is the value of strikers of who get a goal with their head, especially when games get to that frantic final 15 minutes.
Not to even be on the bench is a shocking decision. Especially with Kane being so out of sort.s
14 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:43:39
DCL must be devastated. Foden, Grealish et al, too. Disenchantment Utd methinks.
15 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:44:07
16 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:44:09
Saying that... l think we have a good chance. Even if history doesn't.
17 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:46:01
18 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:52:44
19 Posted 29/06/2021 at 16:55:35
Sorry but the lad just can't shoot.
20 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:02:28
Times change eh. As bad as kopites airbrushing history although different level altogether!
21 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:08:54
22 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:15:18
23 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:17:35
24 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:22:08
25 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:22:36
Instead we have 2 keepers on the bench and 2 centre backs to join the 3 already on the pitch.
Is Carlo in charge?
26 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:24:59
They are required to have all three keepers in the match day 23.
27 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:28:12
Still no centre forward on the bench though.
28 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:29:10
29 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:42:12
30 Posted 29/06/2021 at 17:59:20
Kane looked like a donkey with that last chance, which I've not seen from him before.
As said above, Germany looking ordinary so there may be hope.
31 Posted 29/06/2021 at 18:12:59
32 Posted 29/06/2021 at 18:29:30
33 Posted 29/06/2021 at 18:30:21
34 Posted 29/06/2021 at 18:41:09
How can he have Trippier in as an extra full-back (average at that) ahead of the wonderfully creative Grealish.
35 Posted 29/06/2021 at 18:56:43
36 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:04:36
37 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:11:09
Give Southgate his due he played and picked a team to do the Germans
38 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:12:09
39 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:13:58
40 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:18:09
Harry Kane, played like Calvert-Lewin did in the latter part of last season imo, because of how little support he got maybe, with England having so few forward thinking players on the pitch?
Watching England, was like watching an old Rafa Benitez team, when he used to be successful. Defensively strong, disciplined, and cautious, but not very easy on the eye.
Tournament football is about winning and getting through to the next round, so we’ll done England, who must surely never have a better chance of winning a major tournament now.
41 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:20:53
Four consecutive clean sheets is no mean feat.
42 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:23:32
Now call me cynical but I wouldn't be surprised if we get a call from Man U or a transfer request,can't help it being a blue.
43 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:25:29
44 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:29:28
I think that's an inevitability, it's one of the major issues that Everton has and can't seem to escape, as soon a player with any ability proves himself with the club, the vultures come swooping for them. We all hoped that would stop when Moshiri's millions arrived and we could build a team, but it is seemingly impossible to do. If Everton take two United cast-offs plus cash for Pickford or any other Everton player, it'll mean nothing at all has changed for the better with the influx of money into Everton.
45 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:39:00
46 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:41:28
"Jordan has been magnificent every time he's put the shirt on, and he was again today, he was magnificent."
47 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:42:23
Quite rightly Godfrey seemed to be all the rage, however, I thought Pickford
If Ancelotti did one thing right it was bringing in Olsen and putting pressure on Pickford
From a liability at the start if the season he transformed to a calculated concentrated organiser at the back
A massive well done to him and a great achievement for Everton and England
After this he will be subject to transfer speculation
48 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:45:25
49 Posted 29/06/2021 at 19:45:43
50 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:11:07
If Ancelotti did one thing right it was bringing in Olsen and putting pressure on Pickford
Brilliant comment, couldn't agree more! Spot, spot on.
51 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:12:39
52 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:12:50
53 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:24:09
54 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:31:06
The worst German team I've ever seen and England have an easy route to the final, so no excuses!
55 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:46:12
56 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:50:36
57 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:54:46
A scrappy game at times, especially in the second half but England's deserved it.
Grealish and Shaw helped create both goals. Sterling gets in lots of good positions but he's a 1 in 4 in converting that into something constructive.
Pickford made a couple of good saves. Good, consistent distribution which isn't something he's done for Everton this season.
58 Posted 29/06/2021 at 20:59:21
Germany wasted their two good chances and Pickford saved England with two terrific saves.
59 Posted 29/06/2021 at 21:26:14
60 Posted 29/06/2021 at 21:42:50
The best keeper in the tournament by a mile.
61 Posted 29/06/2021 at 22:37:11
62 Posted 29/06/2021 at 22:46:10
As I said before the tournament started Southgate has probably the the most talented pool of English players to pick from for many years and if they don't win it all he should be fired.
He has picked some players who are quite average as starters at this level and has ridden his luck with the defense doing better than expected so it needs the offense to start firing better which will happen if he gets it through his thick skull that Grealish has to start.
63 Posted 29/06/2021 at 22:50:40
64 Posted 29/06/2021 at 23:21:44
65 Posted 29/06/2021 at 23:33:32
70 Posted 30/06/2021 at 02:19:34
I will say that Toni Kroos as the successor to Matthaus, Moeller, Ballack and Co never really had the charisma or the dynamism to be the German maestro for me. Good player, yes, but those guys would take the game by the scruff of the neck, especially against England, while old Toni adopts the hands-on-hips glum look.
I've always liked Muller. He's kind of an arrogant fucker but in an inoffensive way. He's a winner and he knows he is but he also seems like a decent laugh. When he missed, I knew the gods had intervened because, 99 times out of a 100, that is the "Kuntz" moment and things go downhill.
Anyway, back to Everton players. Pickford, as he was for us past Christmas, was brilliant. Confident, calm, and unbeatable. Calvert-Lewin missing out? Yeah kind of odd not to have a striker on the bench in a knockout game. But, then again, France won 1998 without a proper striker. I think Gareth felt we had an abundance of goals on our bench among our attacking midfielders. The fact we won means I'm not going to second guess him on this occasion.
71 Posted 30/06/2021 at 03:50:00
England got that right. When I saw the line up I thought they would do what they done. Allow Germany early possession but grow into the game, which is how I saw it. Germany are not the team they were 5 years ago.
Pickford was great again, he really is in good form this year, for club and Country. Muller could & should have levelled, but for me England deserved that.
Reflecting on my pre-tournament thoughts:
France: favourites - out
Italy: close 2nd favourite - in
Belgium: possibly a tournament too late but still strong and have De Bruyne - in
Germany: Transitional team but never write them off - out
England: Have a chance and now they have a very favourable quarter final draw. In
Denmark: My dark horse tip. Even without Christiansen, they're in the mix.
One of Belguim or Italy fall next round.
Watch the documentary on Kroos. He is a great player. Not blessed with pace, and doesn't do anything particularly special; keeps it simple. He's always been an orchestra. Spraying passes and spreading play. To do that, he needs the players and runners around and in front of him to get the most out of him. On a lesser pedestal, we could say that about a few Everton players.
You're right though Kieran, not one to grab the game by the scruff of its neck. It goes back to this German side being a bit of a shadow from when he shined in 2014. Kroos didn't have the same options he had then.
72 Posted 30/06/2021 at 05:28:51
Kilbane is so fucking stupid it beggars belief. You'd like to think that to qualify as a football analyst, actually watching some football in the last 6 months would be a prerequisite. He's even making Stephen "Quality" Caldwell sound like a genius, relatively. Unbelievable these dickheads get paid for their opinions.
73 Posted 30/06/2021 at 06:57:17
74 Posted 30/06/2021 at 10:41:05
Southgate is treating the tournament like a chess game but, if Italy make the final with England, I think England will get banged.
75 Posted 30/06/2021 at 13:00:04
76 Posted 30/06/2021 at 13:20:04
77 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:04:36
Unless DCL is carrying a knock or niggle, it’s beyond me!
78 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:07:21
79 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:29:48
However, some of the other subs, like having Coady - who was never going to play, or having 3 central midfielders in Mount, Henderson and Bellingham on the bench without having a back up striker (I don’t count Rashford as he is more of a wide forward) was baffling.
80 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:50:34
81 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:55:50
I totally agree with your comments.
All the time Kane is fit, even semi-fit DCL will never start, but to not even make the bench, as you say, baffling.
82 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:26:25
This got Pickford to raise his game, rid the demons in his head, and whatever he did, while he was out of the first team, he has looked a completely different goalkeeper, more relaxed and assured and certainly been almost faultless since the Anfield Derby.
A lot of us said he is an excellent goalkeeper and if he could sort his head out, the rest would fall into place.
So whatever happened, the time Pickford was out, whether it was down to someone speaking to Pickford, or Olsens fine performances, Pickford has certainly raised his game.
83 Posted 02/07/2021 at 07:36:34
It almost backfired on him, as Pickford had to make two great saves to keep the score at 0-0.
He finally brought on England's most creative player after 70 minutes and within 4 minutes we scored. What a surprise! Then we scored again soon after. Another surprise!
Calvert-Lewin has scored over 20 goals this season, yet he was not included amongst the large number of substitutes. Southgate selected yet more defenders and young midfielders. What would have happened if Kane had been injured? He doesn't look fully fit and is clearly off his game, otherwise he would have scored with the earlier chance with a flick of his left foot, rather than miscontrolling the ball. Rashford, nice guy though he is, has had a poor season. He was the only striking option from the bench.
Can anyone enlighten me as to what Rice does on a football field? He cannot tackle, and only passes the ball sideways or backwards. He contributes even less than Henderson who, apparently, came on the field during the last few minutes. Presumably he was disguised as the Invisible Man!
So England now move on to play the mighty Ukraine. This is a team that were absolutely woeful against my local team, Austria. It was only because the vastly overrated Arnautovic missed 2 sitters that they qualified for the knockout stage on goal difference. They only beat Sweden in the 120th minute, largely because Sweden had a player sent off for trying to break a Ukraine players leg. Presumably Southgate will adopt another defensive formation, bring on Grealish after the regulation 70 minutes and hope to nick a goal. Calvert-Lewin may as well back his bags and go on holiday!
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 29/06/2021 at 15:52:46