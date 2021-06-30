Benitez finally announced as Ancelotti's successor at Everton

Everton have finally confirmed Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager, a little over four weeks after Carlo Ancelotti abruptly left Goodison Park for Real Madrid.

Rafa Benitez arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground this morning ahead of the official confirmation that a deal has been finalized with the club, despite a vociferous outcry from a significant section of the fanbase who continue to react with shock and horror as to how he could be the new Everton manager.

In a curious twist of fate, the Spaniard becomes the Italian's immediate successor for the second time in his career — Benitez replaced Ancelotti at the Bernabeu in 2015 — and the Blues' fifth manager in as many years starting with Ronald Koeman's much-vaunted appointment in June 2016.

He signs a three-year contract with Everton and becomes the first man in the modern era to have managed both Merseyside clubs, having coached Liverpool between 2004 and 2010. He is expected to bring fitness coach and long-time associate Paco De Miguel with him to the club while Duncan Ferguson, Leighton Baines and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly remain in their existing roles.

“I am delighted to be joining Everton," Benitez said when his arrival was confirmed. "Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.

“I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”

Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, said of the appointment: “Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our Club.

“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our Club and to Evertonians. To put it simply - we need to be competing at the top-end of the league and to be winning trophies. Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”

Club Chairman, Bill Kenwright, said: “Rafa Benitez is joining Everton Football Club at an exciting time. On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish him well in achieving success for our football club - success our supporters long for and deserve.”

Because of that long association with the Reds and comments he once made about the Blues after a Merseyside derby in 2007, Benitez's imminent arrival has been a contentious one for a section of the Everton fanbase, with banners protesting the Board of Directors' decision appearing outside Goodison in recent days and one reprehensible one left near his Caldy home with a threatening message warning him not to sign on with the Toffees.

Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, is reported to have pushed through the appointment despite the protests, believing that Benitez is the best of the available candidates to bring success to the Blue half of Merseyside. The former Wolves boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, was said at one stage to be close to agreeing to come on board but negotiations with the Portuguese ultimately collapsed.

Benitez had an unremarkable, injury-affected playing career between 1978 and 1986 before he moved into management in 1993 with Real Madrid's B team. Spells at Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife followed before he joined Valencia and he emerged as a noteworthy coach by twice winning La Liga while also guiding Los Murciélagos to a Uefa Cup triumph in 2004.

Those achievements caught the attention of Liverpool who hired him to replace Gérard Houllier and in his time across Stanley Park he would win the FA Cup and reach two Champions League finals, winning the first in 2005 by beating Ancelotti's AC Milan in Instanbul.

The 2009-10 season was regarded by the Reds as a campaign of decline and Benitez left Liverpool in the summer when he was picked up by Inter Milan to replace Jose Mourinho but, while he won the Supercoppa Italiana and the FIFA World Club Cup, he was dismissed just six months into the job as the reigning Serie A Champions slumped to 6th place under his stewardship.

Two years later, he was named interim manager at Chelsea where he ignored supporter discontent at his appointment to guide the Londoners to a Europa League triumph 6 months later.

Benitez returned to Italy to take the reins at Napoli where he won the Coppa Italia before a brief tenure at Real Madrid, where he managed James Rodriguez, was followed by 3 years at Newcastle United. Brought in late in the 2015-16 season, he was unable to keep the Magpies in the Premier League but he remained with the club and secured an immediate return to the top flight.

His final season on Tyneside was a middling one, dominated by reports of a testy relationship with owner Mike Ashley and disagreements over transfer policy. Though he was loved by Newcastle's fans, his contract was allowed to expire in 2019 and he took up the invitation to try his hand in China with Dalian Professional, an assignment that was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Benitez's desire to return to his family on Merseyside.

