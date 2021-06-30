Seasons2020-21Everton News
Benitez finally announced as Ancelotti's successor at Everton
Everton have finally confirmed Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager, a little over four weeks after Carlo Ancelotti abruptly left Goodison Park for Real Madrid.
Rafa Benitez arrived at Everton's Finch Farm training ground this morning ahead of the official confirmation that a deal has been finalized with the club, despite a vociferous outcry from a significant section of the fanbase who continue to react with shock and horror as to how he could be the new Everton manager.
In a curious twist of fate, the Spaniard becomes the Italian's immediate successor for the second time in his career — Benitez replaced Ancelotti at the Bernabeu in 2015 — and the Blues' fifth manager in as many years starting with Ronald Koeman's much-vaunted appointment in June 2016.
He signs a three-year contract with Everton and becomes the first man in the modern era to have managed both Merseyside clubs, having coached Liverpool between 2004 and 2010. He is expected to bring fitness coach and long-time associate Paco De Miguel with him to the club while Duncan Ferguson, Leighton Baines and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly remain in their existing roles.
“I am delighted to be joining Everton," Benitez said when his arrival was confirmed. "Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.
“I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”
Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, said of the appointment: “Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our Club.
“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our Club and to Evertonians. To put it simply - we need to be competing at the top-end of the league and to be winning trophies. Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”
Club Chairman, Bill Kenwright, said: “Rafa Benitez is joining Everton Football Club at an exciting time. On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish him well in achieving success for our football club - success our supporters long for and deserve.”
Because of that long association with the Reds and comments he once made about the Blues after a Merseyside derby in 2007, Benitez's imminent arrival has been a contentious one for a section of the Everton fanbase, with banners protesting the Board of Directors' decision appearing outside Goodison in recent days and one reprehensible one left near his Caldy home with a threatening message warning him not to sign on with the Toffees.
Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, is reported to have pushed through the appointment despite the protests, believing that Benitez is the best of the available candidates to bring success to the Blue half of Merseyside. The former Wolves boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, was said at one stage to be close to agreeing to come on board but negotiations with the Portuguese ultimately collapsed.
Benitez had an unremarkable, injury-affected playing career between 1978 and 1986 before he moved into management in 1993 with Real Madrid's B team. Spells at Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife followed before he joined Valencia and he emerged as a noteworthy coach by twice winning La Liga while also guiding Los Murciélagos to a Uefa Cup triumph in 2004.
Those achievements caught the attention of Liverpool who hired him to replace Gérard Houllier and in his time across Stanley Park he would win the FA Cup and reach two Champions League finals, winning the first in 2005 by beating Ancelotti's AC Milan in Instanbul.
The 2009-10 season was regarded by the Reds as a campaign of decline and Benitez left Liverpool in the summer when he was picked up by Inter Milan to replace Jose Mourinho but, while he won the Supercoppa Italiana and the FIFA World Club Cup, he was dismissed just six months into the job as the reigning Serie A Champions slumped to 6th place under his stewardship.
Two years later, he was named interim manager at Chelsea where he ignored supporter discontent at his appointment to guide the Londoners to a Europa League triumph 6 months later.
Benitez returned to Italy to take the reins at Napoli where he won the Coppa Italia before a brief tenure at Real Madrid, where he managed James Rodriguez, was followed by 3 years at Newcastle United. Brought in late in the 2015-16 season, he was unable to keep the Magpies in the Premier League but he remained with the club and secured an immediate return to the top flight.
His final season on Tyneside was a middling one, dominated by reports of a testy relationship with owner Mike Ashley and disagreements over transfer policy. Though he was loved by Newcastle's fans, his contract was allowed to expire in 2019 and he took up the invitation to try his hand in China with Dalian Professional, an assignment that was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Benitez's desire to return to his family on Merseyside.
Reader Comments (483)
2 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:20:38
Brands must get to work on recruiting some players that can hit the ground running so he has the best possible chance of success. We don't need another change this season.
4 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:22:08
5 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:22:11
6 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:22:32
7 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:23:30
8 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:24:04
9 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:25:44
"I am delighted to be joining Everton. I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions."
Fair enough for me. I'll give him a chance. I wish him every success at our "great club".
10 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:26:19
That being said, if he builds on what Ancelotti was building and helps us to compete at the higher end then nobody will quite frankly care.
11 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:27:38
I’m going to ignore the ridicule, the old comments, the fact he had those knuckleheads cheering at a euro win, and his previously dull football.
He’s getting a fresh slate. However, I expect steady progress, as I would any manager, plus a good style of play. Anything less and I’ll give him shit, just like the previous clown managers we had!
It’s new players we have to concentrate on now. And not Newcastle level players!
12 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:27:59
If he produces boring, safe football. Keeps us mid table all season and all the transfers are baffling, then I’ll complain. Until then he will get a chance from me at least.
13 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:28:05
14 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:28:08
Done. Here we go as they say.
15 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:28:26
Buy some pace.
Lets get behind the club.
Our recent managers have come with fanfares and left in a blaze of mediocrity.
As our expectations here will be tempered by recent history and the connection to the dark side I am going for the 'Things can only get better' approach.
We will need o hit the ground running because there will be no honeymoon period. But he must know that.
So its 'come on you blues', and order the paella. The waiter is here.
16 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:28:39
Good luck. I hope you're successful.
But if you're not, I'm sure I'm not alone is saying you'll hear about it.
Loudly.
17 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:28:56
This whole 'Rafa' business is just such an Everton..um..'thing' (?).
I mean you have to admit it's pretty incredible that out of aaaaaaaaaaall the professional managers and coaches in world football, only one has publicly, angrily and deliberately insulted Everton Football Club and yet Everton Football Club (seem to) have decided this is the only man for the job (and if that wasn't strange enough, these insults were thrown while he was manager of Everton's oldest and most bitter rivals).
Guessing there's comedy to be had imagining whoever made this decision making others..
"Well after much consideration, we think we've made the right choice to run the children's nursery, so let me introduce Herod...King Herod."
Etc blah.
18 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:29:16
Personally, I'm hoping he can improve things. So many false dawns over the years for me means whoever the appointment I would have found it hard to get too excited. Ancelloti was a massive appointment and look how that ended.
Lets get a few decent new faces in, have some sort of preseason with the Euros and then hit the ground running in August.
I'm happy with the appointment overall but will wait and see how things go before judging. At least its done now so we can move on to who we're signing and selling.
Brave decision and I hope people can at least be adult about it. End of the day it's football not life. Whether Everton win, lose or draw is going to have no impact on putting food on the table or paying your mortgage!
19 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:33:17
20 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:33:44
21 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:34:38
22 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:35:15
Gone by the new year and Replaced by the Wonderful Stevie G 🤬
23 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:36:03
THAT is HILARIOUS Eugene.
TYVM for brightening my rather shitty day.
24 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:36:51
If not winning the league or a trophy is a failure, then every manager at Everton since Joe Royle won the FA Cup in 1994 has been a failure, yet some supporters still mentioned a couple of the past failures for the manager's position today.
We needed someone to get this club back on track on the football side of things. From whom the club talked to (and none of us can be 100% sure who they talked to), Benitez is their choice.
We may not like what is supposed to be his favorite style of play, but style and tactics have changed over the years, and a professional manager, the same as a professional footballer, should be able to adapt.
Let us forget his previous clubs and hope that he can turn Everton FC around, with sometimes reluctant support.
25 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:36:51
Who has Brands been lining up for the last year and how soon will we see them?
26 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:36:54
27 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:38:32
28 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:39:15
Tough first game away to Utd however but then 6 games against non top 6 sides on the bounce. No easy games in the league but a decent opportunity to get some early points on the board and build momentum.
If we're top 6 come derby time and we win I'm not sure too many will be shouting loudly for him to go. Big ask but he's chosen to take it on so we'll see what happens.
Interesting appointment nonetheless and he's certainly not afraid of a tough task which is a good sign imo.
29 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:39:26
Chop chop
30 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:40:54
31 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:41:32
Either way, onwards and please upwards.
32 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:42:34
I'm frankly done with this club and it's two bit mentality.
Moshiri is a utter clown.
33 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:42:37
Rafa believes we are a club that is going places. Bramley Dock springs to mind...so he's not wrong.
Am indifferent to this appointment but obviously will back the manager, team and club.
34 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:43:10
35 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:43:39
36 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:44:46
37 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:44:50
If he does, I for one will be delighted as that'll mean he's actually won something for us and pissed off the RS.
In the short term I'll support him 100%, and but by
Christ I fear the worst for the club if he turns out to be garbage and we remain mid table mediocrity. Suppose much turns on Brands and summer targets.
38 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:44:53
39 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:45:49
40 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:46:03
Read Dennis Richardson’s post 18.
Then reflect.
41 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:46:35
42 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:46:52
43 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:49:53
44 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:50:17
45 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:50:21
46 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:50:44
Take your blinkers off.
If your done with this club, goodbye.
47 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:50:46
48 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:51:37
49 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:52:46
50 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:54:01
51 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:54:27
52 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:55:01
http://j.mp/1uunTSY
53 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:55:19
Years of achieving three parts of nothing is wearing thin.
This club needs to re-develop a winning culture from top to bottom. I hope Benitez will be a part of that.
54 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:55:41
New season, new manager... almost certainly some new players, time to get behind the team and him.
55 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:57:41
Re. Our previous managers. Surely you have to view them in context of the team that they inherited. Martinez for instance inherited a team that was about to go into a total tailspin with players in their twi-light years and our best young players being sold. He did not carry the gravitas and heft of a great manager but in a way he helped stabilize the ship. He was in over his head but not a disaster.
Koeman was the only total disaster at every level. He set us back at least three years. Most of us were very happy with his appointment initially though so at this moment it might be good to reflect on that. Like WTF do we know.
Allardyce actually achieved what he set out to do which was keep us in the Prem. It was soul sucking to watch but he did that.
Marco had us playing well until the Prem caught up with his naive tactics and the wheels fell off. Marco is a good guy but like Dunc is a coach and not a manager. With Dunc his handling of Moise Kean was Koemanesque horrible and will cost us millions at some point.
The squad that Raffa inherits is a lot better than its league position indicates. There where a lot of games last season lost by one goal, a slew of injuries but going into the last month of the season we did have a viable chance of cracking the top four. If we can fix the right side of the team I would expect to finish in the top four. And finishing in that top four next season is how we should measure Raffa because this summer is the final one of our rebuilding.
I wish him good luck and a happy end to his career as King of Europe with Everton. COYB
56 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:58:23
It's happened. I still support Everton.
Nothing much has changed. To repeat my post season analysis. We need better players. Regardless of manager, get better players. Do it on the pitch and many won't care who the manager is.
57 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:59:14
He needed to kill the toxic “small club” jibe but feebly blustered about history
59 Posted 30/06/2021 at 15:59:51
Was he my preference? Absolutely not. Will I back him? To the hilt and back while he manages my team. I support Everton. Simple as.
Holiday time is over for the lazy bastards in the squad now. Don’t press? Don’t play. Don’t run? Don’t play. He’s not the type to allow players to manage themselves like Carlo. He’s a control freak and that’s what some of these useless overpaid shithouses need.
Can’t see him tolerating Rodriguez playing 1 game in 3 or him shitting himself and hiding after a bad tackle. Can’t see him tolerating Richarlison’s strops. The unfit, mediocre, stay in 2nd gear Everton is over. If the players don’t like it or wanna go, don’t let the door hit them on the arse on the way out. I’m sick of this Everton squad and have been since Martinez’s second season. I’m not fond or attached to a single one of them bar Godfrey and Doucoure. Some aren’t good enough and some just aren’t Everton.
I can’t wait to see Rafa’s Everton. Will it be pretty? Possible not and everything will start with the foundations and a clean sheet.
I’ve watched every style of footy since Moyes left and none of them have won us a single thing. The only style I’m arsed about now is a winning style.
Welcome, Rafa. Over to you, mate. Win us something and you’ll be a god on both sides of the city of Liverpool.
COYB.
60 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:02:10
Joking aside - it's your club, Man. I'm pretty pissed over it, but Everton is here for ever. Ride it out.
61 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:02:59
63 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:03:51
64 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:04:34
65 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:05:19
Good luck Rafa.
66 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:05:19
67 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:06:15
But no point in getting upset now. We might see progression and a higher table finish. maybe even some silverware. If we do, we should be satisfied.
However, if we continue to see the same mid-table, backwards passing, drab football, with no results, then we can complain and be upset. But we won't know what we are for a few months, so until then, COYB!
68 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:07:42
69 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:07:42
70 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:08:04
"How could he?" Kinda thing.
Also, who cares anyway. It doesn't mean shit.
71 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:08:59
YES YOU WILL. YOU WILL. You know you will. You’re annoyed, we get it. Go and get a beer out the fridge and give your heads a wobble.
Tomorrow is a new day and you’ll still be an Evertonian wether you like it or not.
72 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:09:28
73 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:09:52
"Hiya Duncan, first off, I have a dead-wood list regarding the squad; can I have yours ?
Next up, of the youngsters, who are on your list for a bigger opportunity.
Now then Big Man, who's on your go get these lads list ?
Finally Big Dunc, could you possibly let go of my throat now please ?"
74 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:11:06
Good luck Rafa and COYB!
75 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:12:01
76 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:12:11
100% behind him.
He's Everton manager and I love Everton.
Come on you Fat Waiter, never mind silver service, serve us up some silverware.
77 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:12:57
78 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:13:22
There is one huge problem though.
I have heard he has a dog called "Red." Now Red must be feeling a little vulnerable just now. What are the options:
1. Red goes to the pound immediately.
2. Red gets taught to answer to another name (Big Dunc's pigeon training should be useful here - I suggest hitting Red with a "small club" until he responds appropriately).
3. Red gets a suitable re-name (e.g. Fred?)
4. Red gets put down.
Those are my initial suggestions. I am sure some on here will be able to do better.
79 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:14:50
He's the manager. Just like the previous ones, give him the tools (the players) he needs to do the job.
Who knows. Despite his history across the park, maybe he has something to prove to them. Regardless, that's the past and whether he was my choice or not, he is the manager of Everton Football Club now.
80 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:15:35
81 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:15:41
82 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:15:47
A joke.
Personally, I preferred us when we were skint; at least we had some integrity.
Safe hands until the sale.
I hate football.
83 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:16:13
84 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:17:44
85 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:19:09
86 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:19:35
I have to say I like him.
Go boy- show em what you can do!
87 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:22:20
88 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:22:56
Call me old fashioned, I harboured a dream that we may gradually build to compete against the trend, having Lukaku and things going well. Water under the bridge, forever.
The 90 mins on the pitch is as ever - of the rest of it, there's much to dislike.
89 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:23:20
90 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:23:56
Nice one.
91 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:27:59
92 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:28:55
93 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:29:13
Plenty to make you proud, some of it may tempt you to feel bitter.
Don't.
Use it instead to fuel our drive to success.
Welcome to Everton
Rafa Bluenitez
94 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:30:35
One thing I did pick up on was his reply when asked about Ferguson's position.
He "appeared" to circle around it and the feeling I got was that Ferguson won't be his assistant manager.
John. There's been a lot that have followed since Moses was around!!
95 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:31:08
96 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:31:19
Some hard thinking for me over next 24 hours.
97 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:31:26
I'm hopeful he doesn't give players like Iwobi and Delph another chance to show what they can do because over 40,000 of us know what these chancers can do and we will achieve nothing with the likes of them around.
98 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:31:27
Remind me, Peter, what exactly was Ancelotti building towards besides a house built on sand?
99 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:31:55
100 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:33:25
101 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:33:25
102 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:35:36
103 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:37:22
104 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:39:27
105 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:42:00
106 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:43:10
Do your best and do your magic, then we will be ok-
107 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:48:40
Do your best, Rafa, and give us football to enjoy.
108 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:49:30
What an embarrassing excuse of a football club we have become.
Nothing against Benitez. He’s had a great career and has done well for himself and now he is using his smarts by conning a few million out of a man who is very rich but very stupid.
Johnny Lydon of the Sex Pistols said something to the audience many years ago that sums up my feelings on being a blue right now.
“Ever get the feeling your being cheated “
109 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:55:56
110 Posted 30/06/2021 at 16:58:52
Will need to hit the ground running to silence the ABB brigade but remember how high the bar was set by the great Carlo (10th with a negative goal difference)
I would be very confident that Rafa would improve on that position even with the existing squad so who knows what he may achieve with some additions and removal of the uncommitted
111 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:01:55
112 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:02:24
OH RAFAs OUR GAFA !!! to the tune used for that not so world class Belgium Kevin Mirallas and adopted by the City fans for the truly world class Kevin De Bruyne.
Now I will get my coat !
Some great lines on here so far - The Herod one gets my vote as best so far, with an honourable mention for the Dogs surname rhyming with fight.
PS: BKs quote was a ringing endorsement - not.
113 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:03:43
Apparently his wage isn't like Carlo's and is heavily incentivised so he can't be beaten with the stick that he's just here for a huge wage.
He's not the manager I wanted but I really hope he isn't booed when we return to Goodison. We need to get behind the team.
114 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:06:40
115 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:09:08
It's not so much the "small club" slur (which is bad enough), but the man's style of football... dull, slow and bland to the extreme. He's another reactive gaffer, like-for-like subs on 70 minutes, dull as fuck footy which will have the faithful fuming in the stands and just bore the neutrals ridged. It'll be like Cashflow Carlo never left!.
I imagine we've already got "last shown on MotD" down to a tee already, a truly soul-destroying appointment... how low can we possibly go from here?
2021… read 1951, folks!
116 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:11:51
He came over well in his presentation & said the right things i.e. Winning.
If Rafa is Moshiri's choice then so be it. If we finish in the top six then Moshiri will be proved right.
Now lets get rid of the dead wood & sign some exciting young talent.
117 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:13:27
Rubbish. Highly impressive interview and clearly impressed Moshiri with his knowledge and vision.
Benitez wants to be here a lot more than any of our previous managers since Moyes!
118 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:15:30
119 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:15:59
So here's to Benn #71, Jim #76, Kevin #77, Dave #100, Pat #107 and Andrew #109 for your cogent comments.
John #92, my people were the ones who followed the original Moses, and wound up on the only real estate in the Middle East with no oil under it. Everton has likewise been a dry hole for years now. So let's hope this leadership takes us in a better direction.
120 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:16:30
121 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:18:11
If we haven't got at least 8 points then he can fuck off back to Caldy.
122 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:19:36
123 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:20:01
I must admit, it took a few seconds for me to take in his picture with the blue scarf wrapped around his neck…
Hey ho, away we go! Come on, Rafa, give it your very best shot and good luck.
124 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:20:07
I used to say a lot of bad things about him, but the past is the past. I fully support him!
125 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:23:08
As far as I am concerned, it is a clean slate and I desperately hope he gets off to a great start because I for one am sick of the way things have been going with this club. If he can assemble a team that wins matches regularly and puts us in for a shout for Europe every year and wins us a cup or two, it will be a good foundation for big Dunc to take over at the new stadium.
I don't see it as a short-term thing, why would it be if he wins things? I just hope he is successful and starts to really appreciate the club and the supporters.
126 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:23:59
Comment posted under Rafa's interview: "Newcastle fan here, and while I can understand a lot of your fans concerns and reservations about him, he’ll go far with a club like yours whose owner backs him. Top top bloke, and while you can’t expect exciting football, he WILL get you results. Best of luck (apart from when you’s play us of course!)"
127 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:24:01
If he does fail, then the entire Board must go with him.
128 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:24:46
Back in those days, life was easier: no internet, no social media, no cameras everywhere… and the Echo and Daily Post told the truth.
But the photo of Rafa looks wrong!
Anyway, welcome and good luck.
129 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:24:50
130 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:25:14
I remember the good old days of the 80s. I want those days again and I hope he can bring them to us. Please support him. Get behind the team. We cannot have a divide between us.
131 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:27:30
Prove me wrong, Benitez.
132 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:29:42
*slaps own face
133 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:31:57
Two seasons in:
Mr. Benitez has done a great job, first season got us to a Final (lost to City) and into Europa League via 5th place.
Second season we win the Europa League plus finish close 2nd in Prem to City.
Season three, Klopp leaves RS, burnout, offered Germany job, whatever.
RS offer Mr. Benitez his old job.
Round like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel
Never ending or beginning on an ever spinning reel!
134 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:34:11
I just hope he surprises us all with a great 3 years and more. COYB
135 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:35:28
I hope he does well for all our sakes, and he has my backing. With some acquired pace this summer, he'll need to drill some consistency into the under-achievers. This I think he can do.
136 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:39:44
Still having big problems seeing him with our scarf on though. It just doesn't look right - like seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger in drag or Iwobi in an Everton shirt.
As for Brands not being in the photos, the Club's line is that he is quarantining after traveling abroad on business. Let's hope it was completing talks on some decent signings in time for August.
137 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:43:50
138 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:46:27
I welcome him and hope that he does well, especially if he can show Ancelotti up for the mercenary snake that he undoubtedly is.
It could be an inspired appointment and the board may well support him with new assets, I sincerely hope so and I wish him the very best.
139 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:47:49
So, welcome, Rafa, and good luck, looking forward to you sorting us out and Brands bringing in some new talent.
140 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:48:31
Who will be a free agent in five hours.
Just sayin'.
141 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:49:51
One of the (many!) reasons this was, imo, a dumb decision was that 'our' new manager simply won't be allowed the same time any other manager would get to 'get things right'.
No one was really hoping for the Brighton feller or Nuno thingy, but had we got either of them, they'd have been given a lot more time than the permanently blushing Spaniard will get.
Time from who?
Us.
The supporters, particularly STH.
I saw my first game in 1966 and though no expert in..um..'crowdology' (?) I'm familiar enough with Everton crowds and their moods to know the following..
First game Benitez will be introduced and most will applaud...but not in the (much warmer) way they'd have applauded LITERALLY anyone else.
It'll be more 'see, I applauded him, I'm not a seething ball of rage like some are suggesting' (nb: but it'll be the kind of applause one might get from someone trying to disguise the fact they're a seething ball of rage).
After that things can only really go one of two ways, 1) Benitiez' side wins first 10 games on the bounce and the derby and he has to be sent to the stand for chinning Klopp - result, hero (ish)
Or 2) He wins 3, draws 2, loses 5 - result, muttermuttermutter.
The chances of 2) are very high, the chances of 1) practically nil and if we get the latter, it's guaranteed that before 10 games are played, the first loud (probably sweary) rumbings will have been heard.
I'd like to think there might be some way that the next 6 months could be free of seething rage, supporter division, vitriol, snarling, message-planes overhead, tennis balls and all that shizzle but I'm a realist and I just can't see it (there were heads practically exploding next to me towards the end of Martinez reign and he didn't slag Everton).
As I say, I think it was, above all, a dumb move and one that definitely let the club's supporters know (certainly those gullible to think otherwise) that the club really doesn't give a flying shite what they/we/you think.
Vamos los Toffieros!
142 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:51:37
Right-back, right-midfielder, right-winger and we get 4th.
Welcome, Rafa – you're not beneath us.
143 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:52:58
That last paragraph is the punchline and if we don't honestly get a discussion about how we got here we are the joke.
144 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:57:43
145 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:58:32
146 Posted 30/06/2021 at 17:59:59
147 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:01:22
We're all guilty of failing to differentiate between supporting a team and hired help, and footballers, managers, coaches etc fall into the latter.
He said what he said in a fit a pique when he was hired by someone else, and now I expect him to work like a b****** to make us successful, as he's getting top dollar to achieve it.
148 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:03:10
149 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:05:38
150 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:05:54
151 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:08:04
Whether he is in fact the best available to do the job is another matter. But in the club's view...
152 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:08:07
153 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:08:50
154 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:09:56
155 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:12:32
156 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:18:04
My question is this:
How in the hell did he actually even secure an interview?
Like, what was the mindset? What has he done in the last 8 or so years to warrant consideration?
The cold hard fact is we've hired a red that's insulted us, who hasn't done shit as a manager in a near decade. And we're hoping this guy can turn our fortunes?
What evidence is there to garner such hope?
And again, why was this man even considered for the job???
157 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:23:04
It's all down to money and success so why are some of us getting pissed.
I cannot see that Rafa can possibly be any worse than the well-paid dross we have had over the last decade.
God knows what they shelved out on Marco Silva, Martinez, Koeman and Ancelotti but, if Rafa can do something more than they did then, it won't be half bad.
No matter who they got there would be no guarantees even many of the players they have had have been miserable failures.
I suppose we have to be optimistic at the start of every new season so let's see how this pans out before we all get frustrated too much.
Just a thought but wouldn't it be nice to see the look on RS fans' faces if Rafa gets a victory at Anfield.
158 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:23:32
He then looks at you and says, "You're small. Do something about it!"
Fourteen years later, your lawn, for whatever reason, looks kind of gash. Despite all the landscapers online or in the phone book, what do you do?
Ask the neighbor to clean up your lawn.
Remember the old milk advertisements? Did you have those in England and points beyond?
Got Pride?
159 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:24:39
160 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:27:46
Club comes first. Pronto!
161 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:28:27
The main thing is that he is a proven winner, no doubt. Stranger things can happen like a world class German striker missing when through on goal and Pickford becoming the player every Evertonian will be screaming don't sell when the massive clubs come sniffing.
Anyway, new payroll month tomorrow so let's see some transfer action happen.
162 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:28:43
I have been lucky and seen some great Everton sides and winning many trophies. The last 20 odd years have been very hard on everyone supporting the Club. I am prepared to give the new Manager the benefit of the doubt and support him.
We have had so many false dawns and recently some terrible Managers that I can honestly say you cannot tell who will be a success.
I don't like to hear fans taking the news so badly that they want to give up on supporting the Club or maybe not going to the game anymore. Just try and ride your disappointment out and give it a chance.
I know emotions are running high and we all say things that are over the top. Yes even some Managers making "small" jibes but that is what people do and say in life.
I hope not too many are turned away by this and keep on supporting the Club they love.
We are now seeing that modern day Premier League owners are business people and do what they want to do. These people do not become billionaires by bowing to others feelings. They are ruthless. They will come and go but "hopefully" the fans will stay. They are only caretakers. Don't lose your love of the Club because of actions you don't or cannot approve of.
Trying to remain sane and not wind up other fans who have different opinions.
163 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:29:52
C'mon, Rafa!
164 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:31:18
This "Club comes first" argument I see levied at every turn is silly.
There's not a single person on TW, or any Everton fan on earth, who hopes for the Club to do poorly just because they made an absolutely terrible and shitty managerial appointment.
Of course the Club comes first. What's the point of being a fan?
That doesn't mean you back the guy who shit in your front yard though! And if you had half a brain, you'd never consider him for the job!
165 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:32:28
166 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:34:30
Personally, I wouldn't have either of them, but it won't stop me going to the match and cheering on the team.
167 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:35:33
168 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:36:35
From an objective standpoint, I'm fascinated to see how this plays out. There's certainly a chance we get off to a poor start and the whole situation turns toxic... more likely, we'll just hover around 8th, play boring football, and more-or-less tread water.
But who knows? There's something to be said for going into a season with muted enthusiasm and expectations... by far the most disgruntled and pessimistic fanbase going into last season was West Ham's. You just never know.
169 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:37:44
Where the heck do I say I consider him in my thoughts of candidates?
All I say is that I, in the end, gives a shit who manage our club. If it is someones grandma, Benitez or Potter.. as long as we get results in right direction. All I care about is that the club progress.
170 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:38:21
I hope he's successful. I want Everton to be successful.
But I will never back this guy. He's there, for a time, and I will outlast this fucker. I'll be here long, long after he's gone, and I'll never, ever be able to justify how the fuck this guy became manager of Everton Football Club.
The anger bubbles up.
171 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:40:06
I would point out, however, that the Manager In window at Goodison wasn't exactly chockablock with eager applicants. I don't remember seeing any photos of long lines or resume-stuffed mailboxes.
And I would posit that, however dumb you think this hire might be (and you're clear on that), the one thing dumber they could have done would be to schlep into the transfer window with no manager and no prospects.
As to the club not really caring what we think, I have a sneaking suspicion that most of us had come to that conclusion quite a long time ago.
And hey, at least we can congratulate Mr. Moshiri on a more concise and less chaotic managerial hiring process than Spurs'. A faint victory, to be sure, but we'll take what we can get at this point. Mazel tov, Farhad.
172 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:41:12
By "you" I was referring to anyone. More correctly should have phrased:
That doesn't mean ONE backS the guy who shit in your front yard though! And if ONE had half a brain, you'd never consider him for the job!
That was an all-encompassing thought, not a personal directed statement towards you! Sorry for the confusion.
173 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:41:25
174 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:44:20
175 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:44:43
Having said that, should be a good enough appointment to keep us up comfortably.
176 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:45:42
177 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:46:50
I will hope for Rafa to hit the ground running. He needs 4 new faces to stand any chance of top 6.
But if results don't go our way, he and Mosh can expect brick bats.
At least I won't get over excited at the dawn of an new era.
178 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:48:24
"You're small" equals shitting on your lawn?
If you intend to be here "long, long after he's gone" you'd better control your blood pressure before you blow a gasket.
179 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:49:46
180 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:49:54
Then is everything all right ;) But, I do still don't care of who manage. I just hope we don't need to appoint another one in near furture. We need something longterm with progress now.
181 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:50:28
Hmmm...
Anyone seen them in a room together?
182 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:51:00
I feel his anger. Totally justified
183 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:52:13
184 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:52:48
He also seemed to suggest that he has already got a list of player he wants, again pointing to a diminishing of Brands in the pyramid of power at the club as far as Rafa is concerned.
His comments about Ferguson also pointed to a diminished role for Big Dunc - he simply referred to him as someone who understood the club and fans, and who could learn from Rafa and his team.
He's cold blooded alright - not a bad thing necessarily - but his initial comments were about being able to stay in the city with his family, and that was clearly a huge influence on his desire for the job. Other than that, it was all workaday stuff about how he always gave his club everything, whoever that club was.
So - absolutely no sentimentality, pure pragmatism about getting a job back in the PL near to his family home, and he sounds like he has complete power with very little to worry him from Brands and Ferguson, who keep their jobs but with limited influence.
Hey, I might be reading it wrong, and if I'm reading it right then it's not necessarily a bad thing, but I'd be interested to know if anyone else saw the interview the way I did.
185 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:53:12
I have faith that you are up to the task, I truly hope that you will enjoy the full backing of the board and especially the DOF.
Brace yourself for the Goodison roar in August when your Team takes to the field.
COYB.
186 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:54:53
Jamie, but now we HAVE appointed him, don't you want him to succeed? And if you do, don't you then back him? I can't see what "not backing him" would actually mean.
I want Rafa to succeed because I want Everton to succeed. But, in my opinion, that doesn't mean by backing Everton I back Rafa. Yes, the two are intertwined, but they are wholly separate entities. It's perfectly logical to want the collective to succeed while not appreciating every element that makes up the collective.
Brent, the thing for me is there's really no footballing reason to have hired this fella. And, what's more, is it's embarrassing!
We're all trying to slap some lipstick on the pig, justifying us swallowing our pride at hiring a douchebag who publicly insulted us and doesn't even come close to playing the type of football most of us crave, never mind having managed the eternal foe. But here we are, forced, to "support" this underwhelming, insulting managerial appointment.
My biggest beef is that this embarrassment makes us a joke, and we exhibited an alarming lack of pride in my opinion. Alarming.
People can have a different opinion. But quite honestly, I always thought Everton a proper, "old fashioned" club to be proud of.
We just tucked our tail between our legs and hired, again, the guy that shit in our lawn.
REALLY???
187 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:55:29
This may be the relationship for you, no effort no reward and certainly no feedback required.
188 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:55:40
Crowley wears Arl Yakubu shrts and I wear quality Garments. If you see us in the same room together. You'll soon tell us apart
189 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:57:27
190 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:57:48
191 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:59:09
If Darren and I were ever in a room together, we'd both awake in a stupor.
The drinks would flow like the Nile. Or the Mersey.
192 Posted 30/06/2021 at 18:59:12
Regarding his reception from the fans, well, he made his own bed there. I imagine the fans will enjoy shouting at him angrily than applauding him. On that basis, you'd imagine we're in for an interesting but slightly disastrous few months. I can't help but think of that Damned United book about Brian Clough's time at Leeds.
193 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:00:34
194 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:00:52
Maybe we're actually on the same page, mate! I'm just not vitriolic about it.
195 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:03:02
He's bald
He's fat
Will always be a Rat ....
196 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:04:14
197 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:04:24
I'll support Everton no matter what, so I'll give him a chance… like all the other failed managers we've hired. I wish him good luck and hope he is successful with us. He will need every ounce of his peak ability, and then some, for this job, along with some clever transfer business before the season starts.
198 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:05:56
I am vitriolic. I don't like our managerial appointment whatsoever.
But look on the bright side! I'm not leaving! 😂
199 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:06:16
200 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:07:22
201 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:07:32
202 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:08:06
203 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:08:21
Well, I am not certain. However, I am now certain that Mosh is mental.
205 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:10:02
207 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:12:24
We once signed a player called Ernie Hunt (I think from Wolves). He was a midfielder but we decided to play him as the main striker. He wasn't the worst player ever to don a blue shirt, but then again neither was he Ronaldinho.
On the day it happened, a mischievous headline writer came up with, "Everton sign Hunt." At the time the Dark Side had a certain Roger of the same surname.
One of my RS cousins lost it completely and came screaming into the house that, "Shankly was mad."
Subsequently Blues' Fans would sing (rather unmemorably, although I remember), "Ernie is better than Roger, and so say all of us, and so say etc. etc."
Not my most interesting ever tale, but it's that sort of day.
208 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:13:04
I pray that Rafa is the one who can really get me back interested to the point that I can join in and watch them again,,,.
Please, please, Rafa, I want to support Everton the way that I used to - with fun and with some sort of confidence in winning games properly
209 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:13:19
210 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:13:34
Oops, dang, you're right Ian, there was absolutely no point in trying to strike first ahead of Colin on that one. He is the Iwobi Cobra.
212 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:15:06
He kept talking about the fans of the city, couldn't bring himself to leave out his beloved Kopites from the conversation. Eventually he put the two words together Everton + fans, it must have choked him, he looked like he'd just gargled turps when he said it.
213 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:15:41
Sound as if he means business and seems to have wanted the job, with a big emphasis on competing. Going to set standard from the start and try to improve player performance, like Ancelotti. Already talking about his own backroom team input.
214 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:15:56
215 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:16:50
Please leave the site - as it's for Everton supporters.
We get it. He's an ex Liverpool manager.
But, he's now Everton manager. Distasteful to many. Also, got it.
It's like you're leaving a suicide note saying "I really am going to do this" - but desperately wanting everyone to beg you not to.
216 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:17:41
An analogy, and a TW one at that, to help clarify.
Colin Glassar "rats it up the pipe" when Iwobi is mentioned. He simply hates Iwobi, doesn't want him in Blue, and would cheer wildly at his departure. But he supports Everton through the Valley of Death and wants the best for them.
Now the cut-and-paste trick:
Jamie Crowley "rats it up the pipe" when Rafa is mentioned. He simply hates Rafa, doesn't want him in Blue, and would cheer wildly at his departure. But he supports Everton through the Valley of Death and wants the best for them.
217 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:19:58
218 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:21:14
219 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:23:45
Definitely a rat up the right pipe though!! The blue pipe!
220 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:23:56
Not me... I'm going to enjoy the SPLAT on the pavement.
Is that sick enough for this thread?
221 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:23:58
222 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:25:47
Iwobi Out!!!
223 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:26:05
And now if anyone calls you a rat, you must take it as a compliment.
224 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:28:10
So it looks like the Chairman is against the move as seems is the DOF, and this move has already alienated at least half the fanbase, so a club completely disunited, how can there possibly be a successful outcome.
225 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:28:45
I know you don't hate Iwobe on a personal level, same as I can't hate Rafa personally - I've never met him!
Cheers.
- The Rat
226 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:31:21
I'm hoping so.
227 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:33:16
228 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:34:18
Are there a couple of resignations up the spout somewhere?
229 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:37:42
Back then the rivalry on Merseyside was passionate with good humor and no bitterness.
If it takes a ex Liverpool manager to put us back at the top then it can only be good for the city and both sets of fans..
230 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:37:47
231 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:38:19
232 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:42:25
St Peter: "He has a point, ever since that idiot of a Pope said purgatory didn't exist, we don't pose a threat anymore!"
God: " No purgatory?, what could I do? I had to show people I still hold the power, it's why This Everton project came to be it's purgatory on Earth! Perfect!"
St Peter: "Yes, but you still need to get one up on the Devil, you need some irony, some pain, not for eternity, just small cuts, you know the sort of thing"
God: "Good point, hmm.. wait, we need to twist the knife a little, make the devil squirm, use one of his own against him! Yes, that's it! "
St Peter: "I though the boys pen one would make an eternal impact down there, but your right, it's no longer good enough to be just patronising. It really needs to be a bit more painful for the devils spawn, and what better way than to use the devils own to head up purgatory for us! But what about all those souls already in purgatory, what do you call them, Evertonians ? "
God: "Perfect. There is a Spanish guy who fits the bill, one of the devils contracts.. Let's make purgatory mean something again!"
St. Peter:"Yes our very own place on Earth! A smack in the eye to the devil, living proof that purgatory exists and at last it will have a home for all to see in the devils back yard, to put all those lost souls in the dock awaiting redemption! "
God: "Yes but the irony too! We can just make them all Evertonians! We can give purgatory a home too! What's that place called, Bramley Moore Dock, excellent..that Spanish guy, what's his name, he will make those Evertonians suffer, and twist the knife in the devils back. Yes..Make it so!"
233 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:42:40
That made me laugh out loud. And also - very true!
234 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:46:53
We have become a joke of a football club with no identity going from one thing to the next. I don't really understand what he has achieved of any note in the past ten years. Listening to his interview were he used the term "i" 30 times but couldn't force himself to get the word Everton out was telling.
As for him being some kind of tactical genius, I remember being at one match when Big Sam's Everton literally couldn't string more than 3 passes together (I was in my seat counting as the passing broke down over and over again) this was the infamous "I don't pass the ball" comment. I remember thinking during that match how truly clueless Mr Benitez was.
In truth he had players like Gerrard, Hypia, Alonso and Garica and he still managed to finish 5th behind Everton. Later he had world class players like Torres but anyone who remembers his other trophy win (the Fa Cup) against West Ham will remember that Liverpool stole it as they got outplayed.
My friend is an Inter Milan fan and in Milan they refer to him as the "pig" as he managed to singlehandedly dismantle the only team in Italian football history to win the treble within a few months.
I'm truly sickened mixed with genuine sadness. I've suffered a lot supporting this football club over the years, I went to school in Liverpool during the 90's and I've witnessed embarrassing results like losing 4-0 at home to Bolton or 3-0 at home to Tranmere but I tell you that even during those days I felt a connection to the identity of the club. I really think that lost now.
235 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:49:34
But the penny dropped..eventually.
236 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:49:49
MPGA!
Make Purgatory Great Again! Someone start embroidering some caps!
Bril.
237 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:51:25
If we improve the home form, score more goals and look competitive for the Europa League spots I think most will start accepting Rafa. He could really use a bit of support in the transfer market though, with ideally 4 very good circa £30m to £40m players recruited.
Anything short of that and we'll still see a lot of the players who got Silva sacked.
Very disappointed in the appointment but it's not Rafa's fault that the club knocked on his door. It's time for Brands and Moshiri now to deliver something that allows Benitez to be something other than our next in a line of scapegoat managers. Let's see how the squad shapes up now.
238 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:52:43
239 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:54:17
240 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:55:39
241 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:55:46
Instead, we’re following the Koeman, Allardyce, and Ancelotti route of getting a non-coaching manager in. I welcomed Carlo despite my reservations. I hoped he would hire the recently sacked (as Swansea manager) Paul Clement to be his main coach once more. Instead, he followed Koeman and kept it in the family. His son and Duncan repeatedly showed that, working under his instruction at least, they were incapable of setting the side up, and coaching the players to beat the low block.
Now Rafa is a better coach, but he’s a tactical coach only. He relies on specialist coaches. The most famous of them was pako ayestaran, with whom he won his only league titles and the champions league at Liverpool. They fell out and pako became (unsuccessfully) a manager.
Rafa was an amazing tactician. No argument about that. He was one of the pioneers of 4231 and perfected it better than anyone. I always go to the Liverpool Champions League midfield to explain the roles, particularly mascherano and Alonso in the double pivot. But this was 15 years ago. Guardiola and co overcame those tactics. Maybe Rafa did evolve, but he only became more defensive and more counter attacking.
Apparently he doesn’t have a style or system. Why does his teams still line up predominantly in a 4231 then? By far and away his most used system. His style is, as always, counter attacking. People made similar claims about Carlo having no set style, but he quickly reverted to a defensive setup and played on the counter. Benitez is exactly the same. Tactically, like Carlo, he’s still good, but he’s a long way from the tactician he was in 2005.
The next thing that made Benitez world class was his analysis. He was a pioneer of video analysis. No one watched tape like Rafa. Few still do. The thing is, nearly every club has a team of analysts doing just that. You don’t need the manager to do it, he can just get the highlights.
Rafa was world class, but football caught up and overtook him. He’s yesterday’s man for me. He’s not won a trophy since he was 55, and he’s 61 now. He’s not won a league title in a very long time, and the champions league success was 16 years ago. All he’s got in the last 10 years is a cup with Napoli and a Europe league with the reigning European champions.
His real recent record is a losing season in China. Dreadful season on any metric. Then the last two seasons at Newcastle where he got exactly the same points 45 and 44 as Bruce managed in the two seasons after him. So in each of the least three seasons, Rafa has lost more games than he’s won. He also oversaw, with mitigating circumstances, the relegation of Newcastle. Where’s that winning mentality then?
My main issue, is as it was for Koeman, Ancelotti and allardyce. Simply, we need a coach. We need someone to work with the players. None of this, the players know what to do in the attacking third, because they clearly don’t. No concentrating on defence, because it’s our attacking movement that’s causing a real problem. If we were more effective in attack, then it would be less panic and less tension and less errors at the back.
Enough with these chequebook managers, leaving disjointed squads. We need a head coach with an attitude like Maurizio Sarri, who called the transfer market “the refuge of the weak”. He also said to just give him the players and he will coach. Sure, we’ve gaps in the squad, but if the coaching philosophy, setup and tactics remained similar even when the manager left, then it’s easier to spend more wisely and build a squad that meshes together. Instead we have a disjointed squad, with many players who make each other’s flaws worse, instead of covering them up and playing to each other’s strengths.
So back to Carlo, and back to backing him and hoping that he brings in Paul Clements. One can take a similar approach with Rafa. He needs proper coaches. He had one that was very highly rated by the name of Ian Cathro. He left Newcastle and became the Hearts manager. He was a failure and a laughing stock - look up “laptop manager”. But there is no one who denies his coaching ability. Last year or so, he’s been working for his mate Nuno Espírito Santo (they did their badges together). He left Wolves with Nuno. If Rafa means business, then he needs Cathro on board. If Rafa is really going to do an Ancelotti and leaves it to his son (seeing him on the official video worries me!) and Duncan, then you are a fool if you expect better than last seasons performance, even with better players. This squad needs coaching. If Rafa brings in Cathro and the usual suspects, then maybe it might work. I doubt it, but you have to have some positivity, even if you are managed by yesterday’s man who is a hero to the kop.
242 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:55:50
243 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:56:33
You're not frying in hell.
Hope springs, even with Rafa leading the charge.
244 Posted 30/06/2021 at 19:57:42
Very apt, and almost certainly true. Everton often reminds me of the TV series 'The Good Place", where Michael the architect (Ted Danson) tries to convince the newly arrived that they are in the Good place, when all the while the place is full of demons in disguise and it is actually the bad place.
“Come on, you know how this works. You fail and then you try something else. And you fail again and again, and you fail a thousand times, and you keep trying because maybe the 1,001st idea might work. Now, I’m gonna and try to find our 1,001st idea.” – Michael, The Good Place 4×02
“In football, trying to run out the clock and hoping for the best never works. It’s called “prevent defense.” You don’t take any chances and just try and hold on to your lead. But prevent defense just PREVENTS you from winning! It’s always better to try something.” – Jason Mendoza, The Good Place 4×07
“We do nothing. We hope that our early successes make up for the embarrassing mess we’ve become. Like Facebook. Or America.” – Eleanor Shellstrop, The Good Place 4×07
245 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:01:08
I'm guessing St Anthony's senior girls for the street wisdom, but will edge me bets on Mary help of Christians
246 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:01:24
247 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:02:03
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-rafa-benitez-marcel-brands-24432557
Like Steve Ferns, I have a bad feeling about this one, though he puts it a lot more eloquently and eruditely than I can.
248 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:03:28
249 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:04:10
Marcel Brands has been abroad on business and is self isolsting
250 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:04:58
251 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:06:38
252 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:06:56
253 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:07:06
254 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:09:30
255 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:12:28
256 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:12:42
As usual a very good analysis well researched and on point.
Every successful manager needs a good coach and Duncan while being passionate and a good motivator is not a great coach.
Even HK who was arguably our greatest manager wasn't that successful until he brought Colin Harvey alongside him.
Even though I have no time for Benitez I really want this to work for the sake of the club.
257 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:13:46
David, I did wonder about the Spanish inquisition link, but that's just another tool..
258 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:18:11
259 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:20:06
You were sent straight down the middle.
but at least you've got options. You'll have been introduced to Limbo as well as purgatory.- I`m still trying to figure out the difference
Post more often girl
260 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:20:53
He called us a small club - “we are”
He has won more than we can ever dream off
He wants the job
He has a fantastic CV
He will clear out some of the losers
He knows the city
He knows the passion of the fans
He wont suffer fools
After watching the complete and utter dross served up last season by “Carlo Fantastico”
I think we should thank our lucky stars that horrible Italian jumped ship.
And give Rafa a fair chance - I for one will.
261 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:24:35
262 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:25:08
Going back to an earlier point, by keeping the philosophy the same, that it’s the way the team is set up and plays, sacking the head coach and appointing another would be a lot cheaper as the next guy wouldn’t need to spend another boat load of cash. We keep going from one extreme to another: Martinez to Koeman to Allardyce to Silva to Ancelotti. There was no similarities there. Squad overhauls were required. If we shifted from Silva to Fonseca, for example, then Fonseca might have got a lot better results with exactly the same players, perhaps just replacing zouma and gueye (who was never really replaced by Gbamin).
263 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:25:23
264 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:25:57
265 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:26:08
266 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:26:50
267 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:28:48
Its been a while!
And yes, l agree completely. We need a coach. So now it depends on who he brings onboard. I thought the players effort was there last season but... well, the shape? If you can call it that.
I would actually say that the current squad suit the 4231 system so much more than 433. Trouble there is we have too many samey centre mids.
Hope we get Nunes in and have a busy week coming in the transfer market.
And Nuno confirmed at Spurs!
268 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:32:01
269 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:37:00
270 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:38:53
271 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:42:39
Remember Mikel was a defensive midfielder. Only he didn’t have the physique for PL football in that role without acclimatisation. So Moyes played him wide from the second season and he found a role, coming inside from the wing.
Nunes is a lot bigger than Arteta. But he’s a bit of a wimp. He’s also a slow starter and always struggles and takes his time to find his feet.
When he does, you’ll see a player who can carry the ball quickly through the middle and turn defence into attack. He’ll never be a tackler, much as he does alright at it in Portugal. His passing can be quite sidewards. He’s got one assist. His shooting is not great. But it’s that speed snd dribbling forwards from deep that’s set him apart. So I can really see him being shunted wide.
272 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:42:49
Maybe Rafa will follow the rugby model and have a coach for every position! Or maybe big Dunc will run the practices? I really hope Rafa or whatever we decide to call him does not lose his equilibrium or he may never get back to his feet.
Maybe he will just employ the KISS principle!
273 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:44:27
Jack, he bought Alonso too remember. Ten million I think whilst we were blowing 7 on James Beattie. And he was wrestling with the issue of how do you fit Gerrard into the middle when he is so indisciplined. To my mind, he hit upon his perfect foil, Gareth Barry, but the little imp MON wouldn't let him go and left RB's relationship with Alonso in the bin.
274 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:45:09
I like your fight talk
Need to instill that into this team asap, as well some much needed tactic intelligence when it comes to defending and offensive set pieces.
Let's get behind the team, which needs some investment.
People stating they have supported club 30,40,50+ and will leave. Good. We don't need childish fickle fans.
Onwards and upwards
NSNO
275 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:48:04
276 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:48:32
Barry #244, hilarious. I thought I was the only one who watched that series. Nicely chosen quotes. And I particularly appreciated it because Christine's well-received scenario went completely over my head (being unfamiliar with one of the characters and all of the terminology!).
John Sr. #230, I've been hoping we would hear from you.
277 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:48:45
They operate with a bigger drawer unfortunately. We would never have got Salah for 35 million had we been the only team with that money.
He'd just wait for a champions league side, its much harder for us.
In a plus note its good to see Darren Hind can now have more mutual discussions on here now. Hes took some negative replies lately but he's on par with most posters on this one.
278 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:48:48
Time will tell with our new manager as all our previous managers have found out. Let's stop the negativity. Remember we want Everton fc to succeed. Remember every family has disagreements but we all come together for a common cause. It's not an overnight plan but small blocks to build success.
Welcome Rafa to a special club. Do us proud and we will one day call you one of us!
279 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:49:09
Rafa will be on the training videos. He’s, apparently, a very good tactical coach. He’ll lead those drills and work on that
My concern, on a coaching level, is that we keep Duncan and Kelly, and deny Rafa his usual coaches. Bear in mind, he’s shed the best of them since his Real Madrid days. If Rafa really is pulling out all the stops, and is giving it everything, then he persuades Ian Cathro to come here instead of going to Spurs with Nuno.
280 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:49:31
Lessons learnt from last season, we shall see.
I’d like to see whom he’s bringing in as the specialist coaches, and if he has any impact on the U23s.p and the player development system.
Hope eternal.
281 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:49:51
282 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:51:21
Interesting you forget that he bought Xabi Alonso from Real Sociedad
Interesting you forget that he chose Liverpool over Madrid first time around, why. Because of Benitez
Let's not all that get in the way of good yarn hey.
Reading all these comments, are really school boy bully, dummy out stuff.
Let's stop looking under rocks, it just means your belly lays on the ground..
283 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:53:53
Certainly seems like a better, cheaper, younger investment than Rabiot, another player in the same position with whom we've been repeatedly connected -- and whom I do not want us to buy.
284 Posted 30/06/2021 at 20:57:47
285 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:01:20
286 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:01:26
As for Iwobi, he doesn’t play defensive midfield. If it works, it’s because Nunes is alongside Doucoure and Allan in a 3, is racing onto loose balls and getting us up the pitch before the opposition can recover. He’s great at getting it wide to feet if we have a player as sharp on the right as Richarlison can be on the left.
287 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:08:10
288 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:09:25
289 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:10:13
edit- Ditto Dave. so many trigger words 'big lad but bit of a wimp', 'not much of a passer' and 'shipped out to the wing'.
290 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:11:41
291 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:11:51
292 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:13:35
Has-been manager for a has-been joke of a club.
Five games in, same old clueless crab like shithouse football, the crowd will turn.
Sack the board, they're spineless puppets, joke of a club that is doomed to repeat the same mistakes over and over.
293 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:17:56
294 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:19:12
295 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:20:16
296 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:22:31
297 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:22:39
298 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:24:47
299 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:26:26
Never realized there were so many thin skinned snowflake Evertonians?
A manager, who managed 'them', insults us, and instead of showing some backbone and pride, and speaking out against the appointment, we get a shrug of the shoulders and the, "Oh well, he's here now, guess I'll just get behind him."
Sheep. BAAAAAAAA. Fall in line now nice little fans, nothing to see here, disregard the past and all its insults, all together now.
Snowflakes indeed!
300 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:35:25
"Shot through the heart, and Rafael is to blame, he gives Everton a bad name"
Got this from Donegal Blue over on Grand Old Team.
301 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:36:02
302 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:39:25
Didn't know Tom Bell was from Scottie. Obviously lots of famous people, my family from Scottie St Anthony's and Sylvesters. Dad's relatives at the Tonk and Throstles.
303 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:41:01
304 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:41:26
I really don’t know what to expect from Rafa. Maybe we will be even harder to beat if he builds on what Carlo started by playing 7 defensively minded players in front of Pickford. Like Carlo and most others I think he will set us up based on what talent he has. I will be impressed if he can get Richi and DCL to play/work together. We shall see!
305 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:42:59
Just an observation.
A few times since it was first suggested Benitez might end up as Everton manager, those backing the decision and/or trying to 'sell' him, mentioned (as well as talking about his football credentials) that he was 'decent' and a 'family man'.
Since I'm neither married and I don't have any children (I know of), I resent the implication that I might be considered slightly more decent if I was married and I'd spawned a few ankle-biters.
Well I'll mention a name and say no more on the subject.
Fritzl.
306 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:46:14
I hope our non-football knowing owner loves traveling because he's voluntered to be taken for another ride.
If Rafa can make our squad half as cunning as himself, things may not turn out as bad as I fear.
I expect nothing else other than death, taxes and falling out.
Brands, what is the point of having him?
307 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:50:00
308 Posted 30/06/2021 at 21:58:45
I didn’t like Rafa’s “small club” comment but, in hindsight, he was right. We took knives to gunfights to all the top teams away from home.
I ain’t walking away. I’ll back him and support him. If we play poorly and he continually makes mistakes then I’ll berate him on TW. Same as any of our managers.
COYB
309 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:00:21
He did score a smashing goal once in the Park End. He was back to goal, to the right of the penalty as a recall, and he leaned forward so an approaching ball landed on the back of his neck. He then shot his head backwards and the ball went over everyone and into the goal to everyone's surprise, bar his own, apparently.
Like others, my attention now turns to the transfer market. We desperately need to do some decent deals, both in and out.
310 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:00:49
Steve F, like you, I'd rather have had a coach. I know you liked Silva and that didn't end so well - but on reflection I think he was a good coach hung out to dry by awful transfer activity (and back luck with Gbamin). Bit too inexperienced to cope when things got bad and at that point he had to go, but I expect he could slot in well at a more progressive / strategically focussed club.
311 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:00:51
This year is my half-century of being a Blue and I'll be one whoever the manager is. End of.
Can we now get into the silly transfer rumours properly please?
312 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:01:19
"Brands, what is the point of having him?"
Yes indeed!
And I will add where was he today at our saviours grand unveiling, only a very awkward looking Ms Dynamite from the top brass to welcome the one with the red halo.
No Brands? Surely it's his job to be at the gates waiting for Rafa, keen to talk shop with him about the future?
No Bill Kenwright? Remember when we signed Martinez, he was like a very proud father being handed his newly born son.
No Moshiri? If I'm not wrong he came to the unveiling of his previously chosen managers.
Me thinks cracks are starting to appear at EFC HQ?
313 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:06:53
314 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:13:50
The fat Spanish waiter, was always given unmerciful stick from Evertonians, and when he gave a bit back, it really upset us.
I hated him at one stage of my life, and it was because he came across as anything but decent, but he showed his true professional personality at Chelsea, when he just got on with his job, in really difficult circumstances, (it was all his own making again…I know) which showed he had loads of courage, and an unbelievable attitude, which even made me have a grudging respect for the man, for the way he just got on with that job.
Each to his own, but I’m more happy than sad, that we’ve got a horrible little fucker, who fights his corner and looks like he hates losing, in charge of Everton, even though I’m also worried for obvious reasons, and because it’s also the biggest decision I’ve witnessed at Everton, in my lifetime, and the people wanting Rafa Benitez seem to be in a very small minority.
315 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:17:26
"Liverpool legend Benitez becomes Everton boss"
Yeah, let it sink in for a second or two. Good times.
(soccernet)
316 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:20:28
I'm also on board with the angry and disillusioned comments because this is clearly the most aggressively bad decision in the history of any Everton ownership.
It's bewilderingly shit.
317 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:23:55
I don't do this hysteria & self-flagellation. I'll judge him on what I see on the pitch.
318 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:29:30
You say Nunes plays in Gomes' position and describe him as He’ll never be a tackler, much as he does alright at it in Portugal. His passing can be quite sidewards. He’s got one assist. His shooting is not great. Are you sure he's not Gomes ? Sounds like him, apart from the Pace, haha.
I agree we need badly pace in the team, but hopefully with a few more key midfield attributes. I was lauding a few of Pogba's defence splitting passes the other night. Would love to see more of that type of passing and not the sideways and backwards stuff we've seen recently.
Christine, thanks for Purgatory story and particularly the explanation of All Souls preparation for purgatory, a great foundation for a life with the Blues.
319 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:34:44
Tony #295, I forgot Townsend existed. So did the scoresheet. Two goals in two years. Yeah, I think you can imagine the reaction if he's Rafa's first signing.
PT #317, if you don't do hysteria and flagellation, it must be a looooong winter up there. ;-))
320 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:41:47
If it wasn't so disgusting and tragic, it would be hilarious.
Even ESPN having a dig. Good times indeed.
321 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:42:18
The past is in the past, and it’s something that can never be changed, especially by people who live in the past!
I can still vaguely remember Everton winning cups though, and that’s still my biggest wish when I look to our future, as I remember that Liverpool reject,(sorry sheeds!) Kevin Sheedy scoring that beautiful goal in Rotterdam, and the memories of absolute joy come flooding back….SINGING JUST LIKE THE TEAM THATS GONNA WIN THE FUCKING LOT, WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED (you had to be there!)
322 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:42:53
I'm sorry, but that line really is hilarious. Dale, you made me laugh - heartily! Well played.
323 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:52:54
Extract from Moshiri's statement on the appointment of Benitez. It seemed apparent as this one gathered momentum, that they wanted more of the Ancelotti theme. The name in the game and the previous success. That's where they were going with this all along.
324 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:54:35
And Danny, 'within our structure' is the tell.
This is a business fix not a football solution.
325 Posted 30/06/2021 at 22:57:58
326 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:01:43
327 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:02:43
He definitely knew what he was saying Kevin, because he’s made a great career for himself often using those very same tactics that he couldn’t overcome.
328 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:03:31
Tony, 288, Don't forget Gomes and Delph (and perhaps Holgate too). So his popularity might increase even further 😄.
329 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:04:39
330 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:05:09
331 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:06:55
332 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:12:17
Update: fourfourtwo just changed their article. I suspect they were getting some feedback. Like I said it treated Everton as a stop off on Rafa's journeys.
You may be okay with Rafa and want others to stop complaining but watch the coverage, this is not enhancing Everton's reputation in any way.
333 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:14:39
334 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:19:18
He’s a mercenary winner and now he’s our manager, I think he’s our best chance to make some serious progress for years.
People clammering for nostalgia hires, like Ferguson, Cahill, Baines etc, etc are what is wrong with this club and, ironically, what people slate Kenwright for! We are the worst run club in world football, we give ridiculous contracts, we turn assets into liabilities and our outlay to return is beyond incompetent.
It’s embarrassing that lots of our support base continually refer back to that comment he made; which if you listen to it actually made sense at the time…going on about it makes us look like a small club when we all know we’re a world class institution. I’ve always thought our fan base was a cut above but some of the reaction to this is ignorant, small minded and shameful.
335 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:29:27
I agree good luck Marco Silva at Fulham.
Shame it didn’t work out for him here as he was the kind of manager we needed.
Bad luck, injuries and not being able to sign Zouma and getting lumbered with Iwobi was his downfall.
336 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:31:13
The current owners are in the process of investing heavily in the club with the proposed ground move, so given his track record seems to be a sensible choice too secure the necessary continued premiership status. Just have to hope that when his job is done not followed by the next Silva whose agent has the ownerships ear.
337 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:32:01
I've just watched the interview with Benitez. I found it interesting and there were some intriguing takeaways.
He plays a lot to his knowledge and understanding of the city, the passion of the people and the scousers.
He talks a lot about being competitive and having a winning mentality. You want to play nice football but you have to compete first and work hard to win is how he describes it. Work hard first, then play well.
Emphasises he is a coach. He wants the tools (good players) but will also try to improve what he has. Reading between the lines, I picked up he is a details person, hence the tactician references above.
He refers to Everton's away versus home form last season and stressed the importance of the crowd getting behind the team. Not him necessarily; the team. He knows what he's walking into. That's stating the obvious. Of course he does. But arguably, he's been there before with a resentful Chelsea fan base.
It seems him and Brands have already been talking. Benitez seems to know who the players / targets are already and may well give opinion / advice as you would expect. I still don't know what this means for Brands, but I'm going to hang my hat on him having his board status elevated. Chairman?
I know he's clearly going to say the right things, but I did pick up on his professionalism. He has to be to take this job. If he was as emotional as me, he wouldn't as I couldn't sell programmes or pies at Anfield. To that end, I have little concern over his commitment to the job. Although that was a rather awkward glance at the badge on the scarf around his neck!!
It's not what I would have chosen, but it fits the owner's methodology. It's almost like a business continuity plan in the aftershock of Ancelotti departing.
At least me and the dogs can move onto transfer targets in the morning now this is done.
338 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:36:47
339 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:44:45
340 Posted 30/06/2021 at 23:58:45
The question is whether fans will have much patience. It's good he's in before pre-season and I think the better appointment than Nuno at Spurs. I don't have great hopes for next season but will back the manager and hope he's a big success.
341 Posted 30/06/2021 at 00:04:46
342 Posted 30/06/2021 at 00:15:50
Although it was not the choice I (or many of us) would have hoped for, somehow, in a strange way, I have a gut feel that this might work for us.
Obviously the guy has balls, which is something we didn't witness with a few of the rapid-fired managers. He has plenty of experience, including in the Premier League. The board knows he is not a popular choice but decided still to proceed. So they must see something in him -- maybe determination to win?
Numero uno on the scale, of course, is Uncle Bill's 36-word statement. Unhappy when you read between the lines. Clearly not impressed is our Billy K. This has to be a good thing, doesn't it!
Let's hope the fan base suck it up and give Rafa and the team the support that's needed to make the club successful again.
343 Posted 01/07/2021 at 00:29:04
People seem to remember him as an abject failure, but there was a lot to like about his first season. It just completely went off the rails the next year.
344 Posted 01/07/2021 at 00:30:56
Mr Smithers, aka, Mr Brands has, at the moment - no comment, or in my opinion no point at all in being there.
We need a Coach is one cry, maybe we need better players for this coach too, also we might need better coaches for the players.
The Chinese(?) curse of... May you live in interesting times...is rampant at the Country Rd Casuals...(soon, hopefully, to become The Regents Rd Ramblers)
I don't see an extended honeymoon period or a long reign for the Squire of Caldy.
But no doubt many of the usual suspects and probably some new ones, will still be there. It's enough to make a cat laugh.
345 Posted 01/07/2021 at 00:55:52
If there's another thing I know about Everton, he'll be shocked how quickly the fans turn on him after a couple of 1-0 losses and 0-0 draws. No matter how much good work he does with the squad.
346 Posted 01/07/2021 at 01:30:01
I know I've endured way more years of anger, disappointment and frustration too.
Right now I'm experiencing shame for the very first time as a result of the appointment of this Kopite shithouse as manager, still with Ferguson and all the other Kenwright clan as so-called coaches in tow.
347 Posted 01/07/2021 at 01:43:05
348 Posted 01/07/2021 at 02:05:33
I'll say it again, the man's got balls and that is precisely what this club has lacked since 1995. Back him with all you have got Blues.
349 Posted 01/07/2021 at 02:08:32
So I'll go to the game whenever I can, I don't think I could ever give up my season ticket.
There is nothing positive about this appointment.
350 Posted 01/07/2021 at 02:09:45
It's the horrible red fans, well the majority, that makes my skin crawl, not the actual employees, or former, players, eg, Aldridge, Gerrard, Hughes, Thompson.
I know many a decent red, and Rafa has the bollocks to make this work. Either way, the kangaroo board continues to walk the tightrope, but didn't see Carlo jumping ship. Anyway, let's get a fucking grip and support the man.
351 Posted 01/07/2021 at 03:10:26
I mean I hate Aldridge, Gerrard, Thompson, Hughes etc, and their nauseating fans.
The cold hard truth seems to be that nobody wanted the job more than Rafa, so I'd love to know who everyone else wanted, and who wanted the gig themselves.
352 Posted 01/07/2021 at 03:17:50
Firstly, the very un-Kenwright welcome message. Sounds like his secretary was asked to put together something instead of his normal gushing theatrical statements. Also, Benitez's quote about him and Brands being both professionals and they'll get together soon to look at transfers/team rebuilding. It was slightly an odd comment when bringing up the potential working dynamic.
Rumours about Rafa not being Bill's or Brands's choice and Benítez's history of falling out with club hierarchy could pose issues in the future. It will be interesting to see these first couple of transfer windows if there's going to be any sort of power struggle on the direction of the club.
353 Posted 01/07/2021 at 04:10:40
Managers and players come and go. Most of them, despite all the badge kissing nonsense, are mercenaries with little, or no, allegiance to the club. Even our most successful manager walked out on the club when the opportunity arose!
I'll judge Benitez on his record on the pitch. His past shows he doesn't take any shit from players (and executives). Maybe that's just what our bunch of under-achievers needs!
354 Posted 01/07/2021 at 04:19:59
As a designated Ancelotti 'happy clapper', I think we will need a different title for those pro-Benitez supporters. Let's be honest, there is nothing happy about him as he is a real grind master. So we need something different.
Was wondering if 'Riff Rafas' might work?
355 Posted 01/07/2021 at 04:30:08
Is that a misprint or is the ex-Barca free agent on his way to us?
356 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:04:07
Positives: That lot will be more wound up than we are. I think. I know they'll take the piss, but they feel it I'm sure.
Reality: He's just another manager. Quite an experienced one. We've had loads. It might work, it might not. He'll say things ahead of the first derby and every Evertonian will say "Yes, he gets us" because he's a manager and knows how to deal with people.
And we'll have some amount of success or failure and do it all again at some as yet undetermined point in time.
Hopefully we get to watch some good football and enjoy some wins. It's all that matters really.
357 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:08:17
358 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:23:49
I see Benitez as a continuation of Ancelotti, defencive-minded, improving players, building from the back, bringing in players to bring up the tactical and technical level, and tactically astute. I am not surprised he was top of the selection list. The days of an up-and-coming manager are gone at Everton.
You right about coaching. There is no way that the individual coaching was good or consistent under Ancelotti. Attempts were made but players quickly drifted. This was especially so in attack.
The fact that Ancelotti did not achieve this is put down to effort and motivation. Benitez is Ancelotti with a big stick. This is the selection criteria that Moshiri and his mate used.
Benitez in his interview talks if 'us'. It is critical who 'us' is. Hopefully Benitez has not burned all his bridges with his better coaches. Unsworth and Fergusion were dressed for work at Finch Farm, so they are recognised as being Everton polish on proceedings.
I just hope that Benitez can come up with some of that Valencia sparkle, which seems so long ago. They were, imo, the most Everton-like side he managed.
359 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:39:51
360 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:41:07
I sense with some of our ex-players and Bill they would've preferred Moyes but, for me, you should never look back. Rafa is a winner and a top coach. Let him walk the walk, as he stated in his first interview.
361 Posted 01/07/2021 at 05:50:27
To add to our insignificance, any future investors will have the caveat of not only keeping Kenwright as chairman but also to guarantee Big Dunc a job for life.
362 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:07:02
That's a really good point you make about the jump in styles being less from Carlo to Rafa.
The change from Martinez to Koeman was huge.
So this time it is less to rip up and start again. Unfortunately, l think a lot of us needed a more exciting style of play. We shall see…
363 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:18:54
364 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:30:48
Wait. Could this mean we have a strategy? Many might not like it, but if they wanted to follow suit and have minimal disruption, they have a plan in mind?
Depends how you look at it. Either the owner does, backed by Usmanov's blessing (or mafioasa style silent nods that equate to direction) and that is in conflict with Brands and / or Kenwright?
Or is it only Kenwright who is now isolated, with Brands continuing to go out and recruit the players? I can still see conflict ahead with Benitez and a DoF, despite his words. But then he's been brought in with the understanding. And if I recall, Brands's statement was much more personal and upbeat that Bill's, who, as someone said, seems to have gone for a cry in the park and asked his PA to chuck a few words together.
I'm clearly speculating & gossiping. I know nothing, as they say.
Anyway, players. Where are the players? Just give me a few rumours to speculate on! It would just be like the Everton rollercoaster to wheel out free agent Messi having dropped this one on a now divided fan base! We'd rejoice in the name only to come back down to earth with the realisation his wages have just eaten our transfer budget for the next 2 years!
Anyway, back to the real world. Show me the players.
365 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:38:37
366 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:47:28
Rafa seemed to deflect the question of him working with a Directir of Football. Moshiri is either brave or stupid.
As you say, show me the players. Then we can dream of a good solid season. That's if l can get some sleep.
367 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:51:46
I'm sure all on ToffeeWeb, and especially those who know Ray personally or have met him at the TW Get-Togethers, wish him a speedy recovery.
I know Ray very well and have played golf with him on several occasions, but he is as staunch an Evertonian, and Season Ticket Holder, as one could imagine and we usually talk on a weekly basis about what is, or isn't happening at our once magnificent club.
369 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:54:53
Please Bill, Moshiri would be lost without your input and your quick fixes to get an in-house CEO and coaches that 'get' Everton. Coyb.
370 Posted 01/07/2021 at 06:59:07
"What caught my eyes in the article is that Blue Bill was very reserved with his comment. So I guess he didn't agree with the appointment but the decision was made by Moshiri or whoever behind him."
The other possibility is that our theatrical Bill is just as much behind the appointment as Moshiri but is playing to the audience – ie, he damn well knows this will go down badly with most if not all of the Everton fans, so he's playing to both galleries, perhaps. That whispered aside to a fellow actor that the audience is meant to hear but not the other actors.
371 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:01:18
372 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:15:09
Derek, as like many, I've no doubt exchanged views and comment with Ray over the years. Please pass on my sincere best. Glad he's out of hospital and recovers well soon.
Come on Everton, give Ray a tonic with those players we need. The manager is now the manager. Let's go and get those players.
373 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:21:59
I have woken feeling more optimistic about the appointment this morning, an air of resignation too, perhaps… but I have turned my attentions to getting behind Rafa and the appointment.
I just watched the full interview on YouTube – he speaks well, though I cringed when he was asked about Dunc's role: he struggled to hide (IMO) how that decision was thrust upon him. I love Dunc and would have been behind his appointment but surely this has to be the last time we can do this with an incoming manager.
That said, if Rafa doesn't work out and is sacked midway through a season, we are in a perfect position of handing the reigns to Dunc and let him see what he can do over a longer period, so from that perspective it makes sense. He will have his own ideas and has been diligently learning (we hope) from some very knowledgeable football mentors.
I desperately want Rafa to succeed and I want us Blues to get behind him; we need a toxic atmosphere at Goodison like a kick in the nuts! Three good signings and a solid pre-season behind us, Pickford returning as a national hero (providing he keeps this up), Calvert-Lewin hungry, Mina coming back off an excellent Copa America for Colombia, Godfrey looking to kick on… maybe we can start strongly?
Others have mentioned Rafa's strictness and low tolerance for poor effort – let's hope so, let's hope he puts a rocket up a few arses down there at Finch Farm. Let's go!
374 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:25:39
For me, we now need to concentrate on getting as much business done early as we can. A positive transfer window and with our opening run of fixtures, we've got a great opportunity to get off to another good start.
375 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:27:32
I think he knows that his days are numbered; we had the "He may have to step down due to deteriorating health" shit – that was how long ago? In fact, this Benitez appointment could be a blessing in disguise, where all the rats come scurrying out of their comfy hiding holes and cushy jobs.
I am not saying he is to be hailed as a Saviour, more of a caustic soda that will flush things out! Maybe that's been needed for a while now, though I think we could have achieved that without resorting to such drastic measures and especially with this largely unpopular appointment.
376 Posted 01/07/2021 at 07:58:22
Best Wishes and a speedy recovery for Ray. At least he is getting the care he needs and will turn the corner.
377 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:00:25
If fans can't stomach Benitez, then they have every right to say so. If other fans wanna kiss his arse, that's up to them… but all fans are welcome.
I'll give him a chance… but I'm not happy about it.
378 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:09:22
It's quite ironic really, because he will get the same treatment he got at Newcastle from Ashley, pleading poverty and be forced to make do. Then he will lose interest in 12 to 18 months time, realise he's been had, and bugger off. The only difference is Everton's PR machine are more subtle at it.
I actually wish him all the luck going and if, by some football miracle, he pulls this off, the shite will be apoplectic!
Moshiri has pulled the pin on a grenade and thrown it in the middle of all this, walked off, praying it goes off at Anfield. A masterstroke if it comes off, but shit, where does it leave Everton if it doesn't?
379 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:09:40
Over the last few years, all we have endured is negativity and garbage. Is it going to be any different now with his style of play?
380 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:19:33
It's interesting that Unsworth and Ferguson are put forward to meet and greet the new manager at Finch Farm, introduced by the Chief Executive. Also interesting is no Brands and Ancelotti photo call alone with an Everton scarf and no inscribed Everton shirt.
381 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:21:56
382 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:25:32
383 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:27:11
Brands is in quarantine after being abroad on club business
384 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:27:58
Also, Tony @379 I don't think many manager are “interested” in the club they manage. 9/10 of them, at any club, are only interested in their own career and glory. Even Moyes was scorned as soon as he was out of the door.
I think he did okay saying he works hard and gives his all. I still think he's the wrong man, but I do believe what he says there.
A trophy or success with us would put the icing on the cake for him as a great manager. He needs to go out with a bang to be remembered as a top one, and we are likely the last stop. Fingers crossed he wants it bad.
385 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:42:16
386 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:53:41
Allan @378, your apoplectic comment made me chuckle. It also gave me a tongue in cheek thought.
"2024-25 and Rafael Benitez's Everton are crowned Premier League Champions in their first season at their stunning new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium. 40 years to the day after they last won a top flight title".
That would be so Everton. Benitez achieves something at Everton he never managed to do so with those who worshiped him for Istanbul. I promise, I'm not on the sauce yet!!!
387 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:57:06
This appointment sadly doesn't even have my good will or best wishes to accompany it. Benitez is almost as much of a football mercenary as Allardyce, and we saw how well that worked out.
Uninspired, lazy and somewhat insulting manager hire is my summation. Par for this course sadly.
388 Posted 01/07/2021 at 08:58:23
389 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:05:28
And Ray old man, glad you're out of the hospital, and best wishes for a complete and swift recovery. And remember, you don't need a voice to type your witticisms here! Looking forward to seeing you back on your keyboard quick-like!
390 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:09:46
But this morning Dominic King has me pissed off already, some of the comments on this side make my blood boil already.
I realise I can't do it, I must take a step or two back. Maybe next week when pre-season starts I'll be back or with the first friendlies. We'll talk about the players and match and new kit etc. again. For now, I'm just too tired of this football club.
391 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:12:54
For a start, Benitez style of football is not getting us off our seats. We will be scrapping it out closer to the bottom and he will just point the finger at the players similar to what Ancelotti did with his left eyebrow.
He is going to need big players in the team to get us playing well and none of those big players will want neither him nor us.
That takes me to Moshiri. I imagine he has had a chat with Usmanov about this and they would have known the stir it would cause so why push on with it ?
I reckon Benitez has a contract with a few clauses in it to protect from big money pay outs and they see him as a steady hand for a season of two. Benitez may well see this as his last chance at the top end.
The reason there are no big demonstrations against this appointment is that for years on end now we have slowly had our expectations lowered by the club with A lot of crap managers and players to a point where we are the same as Newcastle, Crystal Palace etc.
392 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:15:00
Rodriguez = Mercenary
Sigurdsson = Overpaid, average footballer
Moshiri = Clown - more money than sense
This will not end well. Benitez does not play attractive or attacking football. There is absolutely no way the majority of fans will be happy with what happens next year.
He either has to win a trophy, finish no lower than 6th or play very good football. Sadly I don't think any of those will happen.
393 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:27:58
394 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:28:27
If Liverpool offered me the job as manager, I would take it. I bet the money is decent.
395 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:35:47
396 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:38:12
397 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:52:54
Ho Lee Fook (can hear the chanting already)
Won Hung Lo ( just recovering from surgery)
Goh Wong Wei ( yet to save a penalty)
Mee Chin Yu ( the new Dunc)
Interesting times indeed.
398 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:53:16
Brands was in isolation after returning from Holland 'on business'
What should have happened is we offered a contract to Rafa. Unsworth and Dunc approach from either side to welcome him. Then BK jumps out "aarrrrrggghhj ya bastard fuck off, like your getting this job"
My money is on Bill writing those bedsheets. It will all come out once the bizzys clear the cctv
399 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:56:13
400 Posted 01/07/2021 at 09:57:43
But I am worried. Since 2016 Benitez has a win rate of about 39%, and that includes a season in the Championship with an expensive Newcastle team.
The continuity of mediocrity seems assured. But maybe an ex-Liverpool legend turning us around would be very ‘Everton that' in a strange way.
401 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:03:48
Anyone who witnessed Mr Benitez's 'successful' period at Newcastle must be dreading the stories we'll all soon be reading about behind-the-scenes defensive obsession. It brings to my mind the lowest point in my Everton support – watching a bemused Huddersfield Town staring at us from 60 yards away as Allardyce's Everton set up with back four on the 18-yard line and midfield 4 yards in front of them.
We could have tried something positive – like Graham Potter. But not this. You always get surprised in football, but I'll be amazed if I end up feeling positive before he's gone.
402 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:17:29
A few years ago, my brother's lad was about 12 and he played Saturday and Sunday football around Huyton. His mam got approached by a guy who said to her he was a scout for Everton and he had to let her know that they were watching him. He told her not to let the kid know for a few weeks and they would be in touch.
Our kid is a red and so is his son. Anyway, his mam eventually tells him that Everton have had a scout watching him. He tells his mam to get stuffed, that he wouldn't play for Everton, but his mam grabbed hold of him and said “You will play for them if they're paying me good money!“
He's labouring on a site down Kensington today!
403 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:17:59
RB: "Mr Brands, here is a list of players I want."
MB: "I'll get right on that."
A week later…
RB: "How did you go with that list?"
MB: "Not well, two of them didn't want to come and the others were beyond the budget and FFP."
RB: "Not good enough, I'll speak to the Board about this!"
MB: "I've already run it past the Chairman and he agrees with me but we have got you this pair."
RB: "Get me on a flight to Monaco!"
MB: "Not sure that's a good idea with this pandemic but there is a Board meeting next month, would you like me to pass on your comments? But there is the problem of the window closing."
404 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:20:53
Since he left Liverpool, every club he has managed he has not done as well as the previous manager, even at Chelsea, where he won the Europa League, the previous manager won the Champions League.
Spurs at least spoke to Conte, who had just won the Italian league. Sadly, we didn't. Another proven winner we didn't interview.
Galtier, whose record at turning clubs around and also recently winning the French league… again not interviewed.
So can we stop pedalling the line that he is the best we could have got. He certainly doesn't provide unity amongst the fans – and seemingly not with some members of the board either.
405 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:21:10
I just hope that when Evertonians walk into the ground for the first home game of the season, they just rejoice in being back watching football. We can’t have anybody going there and wishing him bad. We need a positive atmosphere. He has a three-year contract so, whether fans like it or not, they have to get behind him.
406 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:52:40
No doubt Covid is all NWO to keep us in check.
407 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:52:50
Anyone suggesting not going the game anymore being childish is just an ignorant doormat. Maybe you are ok with the club treating you like nothing and being a mug but others are entitled to feel aggrieved.
Remember the stadium jargon just over a year ago? Fans voted for 61878, got rejected and told thanks for your input blah blah,, we want fans to be part of it blah blah.
The only thing fans wanted got spewed and maybe with genuine reason but on went Moshiri's band of muggers telling you all you played a big part haha.
Absolute full of shit this club and it will continue because they know how gullible the majority are.
People listening to Guilamme or whatever his name is(the blagger) now. What has this game come to when dicks like him and Jim White are actually famous.🙈
408 Posted 01/07/2021 at 10:56:04
As a Spanish speaker, he provides what I believe to be the clearest explanation I've seen of the "small club" jibe that, to be honest, was an exact encapsulation of the very worst that Moyes did for us in terms of negative football.
Of course, it won't appease the rabid. But they probably refuse to accept it was Moyes who made us a small club, and he revelled in it. What was shocking to me is how many of the fanbase did exactly what is being requested now and got behind his "plucky little Everton' crap. The standing ovation the Goodison faithful gave him when he finally left us was for me sickening to the core.
So we now have another pragmatic and defensive exponent of dour football to thrill us every weekend? That indeed is a chilling prospect – far more concerning to me than his Liverpool heritage. The call being made by many is to "get behind the man", some even coming out with the garbage we heard all season long under the dreadful Ancelotti, that we can't judge him too quickly and must give him time.
Well, sorry, but Everton play the game on a match-by-match basis, one game at a time. That's how I've always looked at things and how I always will, Benitez himself has even provided us with the required metric:
"I will try to win every single game, and it doesn't matter who the opponents are, or the rivals. It is something you have to do, it is your nature, that you have to try to do your best."
That is the standard by which he should be judged, week on week. Yes, the apologists will be out in force, saying how impossible it is to do that. But if you're are going to be a winner at football, then it is exactly the mentality you need. And if he can produce that, mainly through defensive pragmatism, then I will be forced to temper my personal desire to see good football, to be entertained by the so-called beautiful game.
409 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:02:25
As Big Neville has said, we need a positive atmosphere and some positive vibes. He says he is going to fight for his club and there was a genuine intent in his delivery of that statement, so I'll give him a chance to prove he can bring improvement, stability and give us an upward trajectory. Top 6 and a cup is a good, fair target for him initially.
Best wishes to Ray Roche, get well soon, mate.
410 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:07:16
It just happened to be us he spoke them words of, he'd just dropped 2 points when Liverpool fans had banked a win against little Everton. He just happened to be out of work when he gave his pathetic explanation, and total imposters like that Spanish reporter have done all they can to untwist his words.
I think most people can judge for themselves when a dummy spitter starts to talk.
I really enjoyed walking out of Goodison on Moyes's last game while the mugs I speak of above snarled at me and our group during their passionate round of applause for another man full of shit and speaking for the good of himself.
411 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:12:20
"Fifteen years ago, he made the mistake of referring to the Toffees as "a small club", although it was a phrase that was somewhat lost in translation. He misused a Spanish expression that refers to a "small team" when they do not want the ball, defend in their own box and kick the ball away. It was not something meant in a disrespectful way towards the club, but about their style. But, quite understandably, it has stuck in the mind of fans."
412 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:15:32
Best wishes to Ray Roche.
413 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:18:34
Plucky Moyes came across as pragmatic, but then I remember the words his caption said were spoken at half time against Liverpool at Wembley in an FA Cup semi final. We knew Liverpool were going to throw the kitchen sink at us, whilst failing to add, so we decided to play on the back foot.
Evertonians have been brainwashed for years imo though. Kenwright never had the money to take us forward, but he had the secret of how to kid the masses and stay in charge, so I have to agree with Paul A, about people being gullible, but add that it’s been going since Agent Johnson left our club, in the black.
Best wishes to Ray Roche, especially because I usually enjoy his posts.
414 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:24:59
'Very odd' - Alan Stubbs notices Bill Kenwright change as Rafa Benitez joins Everton
Rafa must be shitting it, he probably realises that careful manipulation of pronouns is a typical gangster move, most notably the notorious yardies. Careful, Rafa, Bill Kenwright is a theatrical impresario and he will fuck you up. You have been warned.
415 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:28:15
He was fuming, he's a very bad loser, so hopefully the little bastard hasn't mellowed now he's in charge of our club.
416 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:45:21
417 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:46:30
I never liked the thought of Kenwright running our club; but he did: we were stuck with him and, in my view, Moyes did a reasonable job in keeping us around the Top 8 for most of the time. Sometimes the football was exciting; but all too rarely.
The standing ovation, I can only speak for myself, was a gesture of partly, "You'd done okay, and what Kenwright had asked for" – but I was glad to see him go. I certainly wasn't going to boo him.
I booed him, however, when he came back as manager of Man Utd, after his comments about he'd let players from Everton go elsewhere for a better career. And I booed him for trying to get a couple of players of ours on the cheap. His comments like trying to get away from Old Trafford with our lives; and "knife to a gunfight" shite.
Also, Michael, I think we know that we play the game on a match-by-match basis and Benitez has said he "plays to win every one", and "to play your best every week." That's a lot diferent from me, at least, expecting him to win every one.
I think it depends on our players and resoources on the bench, compared to our team and resources on the bench.
But, if you're saying you expect to see him attempt to win every game with Kevin Keegan free-flowing attacking football, then I think we will likely be disappointed.
I think there have to be tactics and a strategy to suit the players we have available. If they go out trying to win every week, it depends how they go about it, and we can only judge that as you saw, game by game.
The better the players we get, the more chance we have to win a game, but it is also important not to lose a game, I would have thought.
Paul A Smith (407),
What are you on about, this "holier than Thou", "just support the club preachers" twaddle? There's enough of my mates and myself who are neutral about the appointment or who think he's the best we could get, for me to say that he's a manager with support. How much… we wait and see.
There's been enough posts on here to indicate they don't want him at the club, can't wait for him to fail, to indicate they don't like the appointment and are prepared to show it, either outside the ground or inside it.
If enough of those who don't want him at the club start booing from the start and carry it on match by match, it will undoubtedly have an effect on the players.
In my view, we have a part to play, for good or bad. You've accused Evertonians of being sanctimonious, holier than thou, and preachers for saying "just support the club." It's nothing to do with that.
My view is that I've seen managers come and go since Johnny Carey came... and went; some I've liked; some I thought weren't good enough… one I hated, but didn't boo him. I thought Carey was a better manager than Catterick, but Catterick did reasonably well, I just hated him, mainly for his treatment of Alex Young. Never booed him though.
So, when you say that anyone who says support the team, support the manager and support the club, I'd say they're not preachers, they fear for the consequences of a toxic atmosphere which has been all too prevalent at Goodison Park recently.
418 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:50:11
419 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:50:49
Your rabid hatred cannot be assuaged.
End of.
420 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:54:13
I won't go with your game by game basis Michael, not in terms of judging the manager. But I agree in judging each game every week in terms of team performance. But they're individual games. A manager's success or failure should be judged over time unless it is going obviously wrong in a Mike Walker kind of way. Kendall would not have made it to 1984 and Moyes would never have done 11 years on that ticket.
We're not a small club Tony. We never have been and won't be. Not in my blue tinted eyes anyway. Admittedly we've behaved like one and and rested on our laurels, but we are not a small club. Moyes, the manager who in classic Moyes style, talked his current club out of a Champion's League position last season played a big part in that by dampening a generation's ambition. He told the supporters of the champions who had grown up on Alex Ferguson's dynasty that they aspire to be like their city neighbours. He didn't like expectation and that rubbed off on the players and the fans.
Anyway, if I take anything from yesterday's interview, as uncomfortable as I was with the appointment, he's talking about competing and being competitive. That's a good start for me.
421 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:59:17
You really need to get fit to take on the bandit Derek Knox in August. Heard he already has his name inscribed on the trophy!
See you again in the Excelsior soon and we will laugh about this. Take care.
422 Posted 01/07/2021 at 11:59:34
423 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:06:13
Those that describe fans as being 'gullible' seem to forget that, in truth, the 'gullible' are merely powerless. "Sack the board", some will cry – well, there's little chance of that happening – unless the owners want to carry out a "night of the long knives" event for their own reasons. "Get out of our club" shouts for the owner are also never going to have any effect, until and unless the said owner wants to sell up to a new owner, who will probably behave in the same way as the previous one.
If fans had the power to change things, they would. Some rightly opposed the move to Kirkby and they were successful in doing so, although it could be argued that, if Everton FC had have had the finances in place, the authorities may have given planning permission, and then we would in all likelihood now be playing in Kirkby.
The audience of any event can choose to give bad reviews or good reviews on whichever event they have attended; they can also choose to attend or not attend the next event if they feel that the previous event was substandard. No matter how the audience views the fayre on offer, they have no power to dictate who funds the event, who directs it, who manages it, or who takes part in it.
Like it or not, that is also the limit of a football fan's power, despite being so emotionally attached to the club that they support.
Fans blaming each other for the position that the club finds itself in is futile and will prove to be counter-productive to what we all want Everton to be, namely, successful. I don't like the term 'toxic', because it invokes an image of an angry out-of-control mob, which is not what concerned and unhappy Evertonians should be described as.
Any suggested call to arms will likely fall on deaf ears, not because supporters don't care or are easily pleased… but mainly because they are wise enough to realise that they have limited power to force any changes that will truly affect the situation.
424 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:12:15
He managed our arch enemy and called us a “small club”. Never mind the second language excuse, that shit stays with you and quite rightly so. He shouldn’t come near the club, should he?
But…
…He’s also an experienced manager, possibly the most experienced and successful available. He also loves the city and is somehow prepared to manage us despite the understandably vocal objections from a significant portion of Evertonians and the fact that he will get zero honeymoon period. Maybe this swings things in his favour?
Part of me feels sick to the stomach every time I see that GoCompare-esque photo of him wearing an Everton scarf but there is a bit of me that wonders whether this is a genius appointment. Maybe he’ll give us three years of gradual improvement before passing the reins to a less divisive manager that can continue the upward trend.
We’ll soon find out I guess. Let’s hope it’s not a fucking train wreck like most things Everton related. That in itself would be a bonus.
425 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:14:46
I didn't want Allardyce, didn't like him being there and was glad when he was gone. But I wanted Everton to win, just like we all do and will continue to do so.
I was unfortunate enough to be at the Emirates in the match we went about 4 - 0 down after something like 25 minutes that season. My mate who knows an Arsenal youth coach got us tickets right behind the dugout. As in the very first row behind the bench.
If the scoreline and performance wasn't enough, I lost it when I watched Jonjoe Kenny patiently looking up for options in a typical right back position between our box and the centre circle. Allardyce screamed at him to get it forward.
Kenny obliged and aimlessly hit it forward resulting in an inevitable goal kick for Arsenal as it harmlessly rolled out of play.
He got a proper telling off from the manager for carrying out said instruction and was asked "what the fuck was that"?
I couldn't contain myself, and being so close, informed Sam that it was what he just got told to do. Okay, it was a bit more colourful than that. I think he was surprised to hear an Evertonian so close to him as I got a glance, but then his thick skin shrugged it off.
Benitez is here now. He's the manager. I'll judge him on how his, and our team performs.
Your Go Compare quote genuinely made me laugh out loud Tony Shelby!!!
426 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:14:47
Mrs B - Look you. I'm fed up of you managing all over the world. Get a job nearby. I'm sure Tranmere would have you.
Mr B - Is that you Mr Moshiri? Can I be your manager ?
Mr M - just a minute - (to Usmanov ). Its RB he wants to be our manager. What shall I tell him ?
Mr U. Tell him the jobs his.
Mr M - What about the fans. F*ck the Fans. I want to be in the ESL when it finally gets going.
Mr M - what about BK ?
Mr U - who ?
427 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:22:30
I mean how many years has this fella had to give this story? Since he wanted the Waiter to get the job hes managed to work out what the Waiter really meant. Its fucking laughable.
How anyone takes this fella serious I will never know. Imagine wanting to click that link when you've known for years what he meant.
There was nothing more certain that scores of aggrieved fans would be turning on themselves and looking for reasons to accept him now its done.
For 15 years its been set in stone what the Waiter meant, now hes manager we might have been wrong. Haha laughable shite.
428 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:22:58
Everyone being interviewed is saying " HE MUST GET OFF TO A FLYER" otherwise the fans will get on his back. What they actually mean is the press will go for him until he is suffering like a wounded animal. They are all waiting like vultures to pounce and how they 'd love Everton to fall flat on its face.
I won't subscribe to that anti Everton hysteria and I'll support my club, Benitez included. He's on a hiding to nothing apparently.
I'm hoping we can ram it back down the journos throats and prove everyone wrong, many of us included.
There is something wrong at the very top of our club but I'm hoping Moshiri will back Benitez with some decent signings and not allow the press and the nay-sayers to win this one. It's about time we came out of the doldrums. I'm staying positive and give Benitez my full support. Here's to some quality signings and clearing out the dead wood
429 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:27:11
Sorry for not being sycophantic to your words.
430 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:36:30
431 Posted 01/07/2021 at 12:43:02
Do you think the likes of Phil Jagielka or Kevin Campbell have an anti-EFC agenda?
It is just a simple truth. He is not a popular choice and many will not be happy unless it becomes clear that he was the best choice at this point.
432 Posted 01/07/2021 at 13:09:10
As long as I see through shite, I don't feel like a doormat. I am willing to back any manager but also willing to stand by fans.
I would stand by all my mates if they don't want to go again but I can't change anything alone.
I don't say anything like a shithouse online that I wouldn't say to anybody's face either. I thought football fans understand the reactions and frustrations of others.
433 Posted 01/07/2021 at 13:34:33
A settled team is paramount for team development which seems to be something most managers are unaware of.
But, if Benitez does well, it will be a good decision and it should annoy the Red Shite far more than us.
434 Posted 01/07/2021 at 13:41:25
435 Posted 01/07/2021 at 13:45:31
But I think everyone is letting each other give rationale opinion as well as emotionally vent without getting too personal.
I don't think anyone should ever post what they're not prepared to say to someone's face. You're in keyboard warrior space then, or shithouse territory to use the Liverpool vernacular as Paul A Smith puts it.
Okay, in the written word, more so than in the spoken, context can get lost and some of us aren't as good as writing as others. It works the other way around in those who can speak better than they write. I always try to see what point others are trying to get across.
Emotional times. Let's give each other time out and space!!
436 Posted 01/07/2021 at 13:53:13
Next time you speak to Ray, please pass on my best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.
Top bloke, both on here and in person!
437 Posted 01/07/2021 at 14:13:17
As if Sam Allardyce and Sammy Lee wasn't a big enough stain on the once-proud history of this club, we now have a dinosaur of a manager being appointed on the command of the latent owner with the muppets and puppets who are chairman and board conspicuous in their silence.
Let's not be distracted by the red herring that Rafa once managed Liverpool FC and that he "insulted" little Everton; the bottom line is that his style of football is outdated and reactionary. He is not a progressive hands-on coach and is another boring manager who favours a cautious, defensive-minded approach to games. His appointment stinks of panic and desperation and I personally can't see any positives coming from it.
438 Posted 01/07/2021 at 14:20:55
However, what the owner has done is totally arrogant or ignorant, whichever is worse. He has put a man in charge who simply has to start well because, if he doesn't then, Goodison will be toxic and Benitez is wrongly gonna take the brunt of the vitriol when it should be aimed at Moshiri. I hope it is aimed at him because he can't just do what he wants and ignore us as Kenwright did for years. (Hopefully Bill is feeling the pain too now.)
I think we're all hurting, some like myself cannot yet accept it but he's here now and I will be happy if there are no calls for Benitez's head early on because it should mean we're getting results and we avoid any bad scenes.
439 Posted 01/07/2021 at 14:22:03
440 Posted 01/07/2021 at 14:41:23
As usual, I am more than happy to give Benitez time and wish him every success. I just wish he and his media mates would not be excusing what he said about us, the bullshit “lost in translation” is pathetic! He knows and we know what he said and in what context.
Wish I had his balls! Time will tell.
441 Posted 01/07/2021 at 14:53:06
This is going to be the bitterest end to any managerial reign in the history of association football. When he swans off to the Wirral in 18 months with £X millions in his pockets after being sacked for playing shite football, while blaming everyone but himself.
As people have said on this thread, the grand delusional cojones on this guy are quite a sight to behold. It's not just another job, sport and games are not simply a business. The emotional aspect of this cannot be under-played.
He is starting off ‘in the red' so to speak, his style of play can only ever push us 'into the black', ie, a state of mind-numbing depression. And he'll never push through 'into the blue'.
This appointment has failed before it even begins. It sets a new record for the incompetent owner. My only hope is, his hiring policy cannot reach a lower point than this… but I'm open to being wrong.
I do not understand this idea of providing stability for the Club while they build the stadium; the only thing that will produce is tedium. Isn't providing stability just an excuse for finishing 11th in the Premier League?
Oh, well, let's wait and see, got to get behind the team now, and give this manager a fair crack to impress us.
442 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:05:02
He turned down two more years in China at £10M a year. I don't give a shite about his LFC connections…. it's a Sheedy thing. I'm excited!
443 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:15:14
Now some time later he's moving in with her and says that what he really meant was that she was so good looking that they would have wanted to not that they did, but if you let bygones be bygones he'll have a pint with you.
I think we all know what the answer to that would be without any help from his mates.
444 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:23:37
That went badly as well.
Thought about this long and hard and no matter how much I want to agree with the very reasonable and persuasive posts I just cannot. This is a betrayal of everything Everton.
The man is a failure and a fraud, that he has conned his way into our owners good books makes us no better than Manure and the Glazers or the shite and FSG. Moshiri has shown himself to be a total football failure and I cannot believe that I believed he was the perfect owner that Buffallo Bill portrayed him to be. For all his many many faults and transgressions I think BK is as secretly disgusted by this appointment as I am.
So when you see the empty seat in the Lower Bullens close to where it joins the Gladwys Street think of me.
I am sure that I will be resuming that seat in 18 months at the latest.
I have had that season ticket since 1968, in the Paddock and then the seat. My first game was September 1959, Sheffield Wednesday lost 4-2 and its a love affair that has lasted all of 61 years.
I have spent countless £1,000s over the years following the love of my life across the UK, Europe and the US but I have never felt so betrayed.
I have been beaten up in Leeds, Leicester, Milan and Sittard. I have endured ridicule from the RS (crazy horse, Everton are tragic) but have never felt so estranged from the club.
So forgive my small mindedness but this is the straw that has broken this particular blue camel's back.
445 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:28:05
446 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:36:27
It was very much appreciated. After 9/10 hours sleep last night I feel better than I have for days.
And then Rafa signed.
Once again, Thank You ToffeeWebbers
447 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:37:52
Moshiri (and Uncle Alisher) both want big names to make us look like we're a bigger fish than we really are. And let's face it we're probably say a Perch, or perhaps a Tench in the waters of football these days, with an eye on becoming a massive Carp.
Not only that but Benitez lives locally, is available and apparently very well respected and well connected in the football world. All this is up against what? The ire of a few people on the Internet with an 11 year old gripe against the bloke?
In many ways it makes sense in my view. And that's not to knock anyone who isn't happy about it - we're all entitled to an opinion and there's no right or wrong here.
448 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:57:15
Cheers!
449 Posted 01/07/2021 at 15:57:46
I always said that although I disliked B.K. for his mistakes, I believed he would be the one person who would listen to the supporters anger and be against hiring Benitez. Unfortunately Moshiri and his not so silent friend, decided that they will say who is hired.
Agree or disagree he is now the manager of Everton and I believe the first number of signings will determine if he and Brands are on the same page.
The common believe last season was that the major weakness last season appeared to be down the right hand side, in fullback, midfield and a right winger who could score as well as provide scoring opportunities to others.
Benitez was not my choice but as others have said, I support Everton. F.C and will support the players and manager.
There has been a lot of talk about Benitez's style of playing, but over the years style and tactics in the modern game have changed, and as a professional manager as well as professional footballers he will have to change, and reading about him he appears to have the knowledge to adapt.
I have no evidence who Everton talked to and most of the other names mentioned was guesswork from journalist,s. Moshiri is taking a big gamble in this hiring, but like many of us who don't mind the odd gamble sometimes it pays off, hoping this one was worth the odds.
450 Posted 01/07/2021 at 16:15:45
451 Posted 01/07/2021 at 16:35:36
To those digesting the Balague article, here's another, different-tasting course from Andy Hunter at the Guardian -- more about the owner than the new manager, but equally thought-provoking:
Rafael Benítez is a gamble that could expose Everton’s wider fragility
(Michael, feel free to clean up this link):
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/01/rafael-benitez-is-a-gamble-that-could-expose-evertons-wider-fragility?utm_term=a6a327e5da545e272dead77f65142584&utm_campaign=TheFiver&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=fiver_email
452 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:02:22
453 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:14:49
May I add my best wishes for a speedy recovery and try to avoid ToffeeWeb for a few days as emotions are all over the place and it will not do your health any good.
The whole farce has certainly affected me but I do think its a good thing that we are finally seeing a bit of steel put behind a long overdue revolution at the club.
He wasnt my choice and I wouldnt have even put him on the list but in terms of a dysfunctional board he has the steel to stand up to the board which is something previous managers have lacked and he will certainly not suffer fools gladly on the playing or coaching staff so I am prepared to wait and see.
454 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:20:04
He was planning his exit while still at Everton, he talked Everton down every chance he got (hence the small club tag), he caused the embarrassing Anfield win drought and yet was dubbed a hero.
Anything Benitez did or said was when he was not at Everton. So judge him for what he says and achieves while at Everton and nothing else.
I remember how Benitez behaved over Rhys Jones. He was a gentleman.
If you don't want to support Everton now that's your choice but shut the fuck up.
455 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:24:29
456 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:32:56
457 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:39:37
458 Posted 01/07/2021 at 17:56:29
I always thought Mazel Tov, was high ranking female who worked for MOSSAD, one of those that was a 'tough as nails sort' but still exuded a great degree of femininity, and raised the Tostesterone levels, even in the Impotent! :-)
459 Posted 01/07/2021 at 18:00:51
And thanks for the link Mike, the hits just keep on coming to Everton's reputation. I'm sure talk in the papers was entirely anticipated and desired by the owners.
Biting the hand that feeds you???
This is more like the dude who sticks his dick up the bottom of a popcorn bucket and asks people if they would like some popcorn.
The stadium is a good thing. The owners' football acumen is a bad thing. And Rafa is a professional and an okay guy.
461 Posted 01/07/2021 at 18:10:47
462 Posted 01/07/2021 at 18:19:35
The main money generated was the Rooney sale. Moyes didn't spot Rooney but he made sure Rooney wanted to leave.
Moyes then blew all the money from the sale of Rooney.
463 Posted 01/07/2021 at 18:38:31
Benitez,no matter what squad or new signings he has needs to get that fitness into this sorry bunch.Talking to a couple of red notes,who believe it or not,actually no a bit about football said that Benitez always had the side in top physical condition and his side kick Paco is the main man for this,they were actually guuted when Benitez left that Paco went with him as they seen a marked reduction in the reds fitness levels.We were a joke last year starting off great for a half dozen games them they were all fucked and picked up injuries through not being prepared in the first instance.I think it was one of the reasons Ancelotti changed tactics as this shower couldn't stand the pace.Lokk at James all right,he was injured a clue of times but was blowing through his arse at the end and that was in the tunnel.Get them fit Rafa !
464 Posted 01/07/2021 at 18:40:33
Far from being a dynaminc leader I think he was out of his depth at Everton. By the end of the season he just didn't seem to be able to know what to do or say. His final after game interviews depicted a very confused manager. I will be very surprised if he is a success at Real Madrid with their very high expectations
However Everton decided on Benitez who is about the same age, has had success in the past, and promises what he knows will appeal to supporters. This time I am far more suspicious of our new manager. I don't really care what he did at Liverpool or said about Everton. I just think that every Evertonian has every right to be concerned. I don't go along with those who want to rip up their season tickets or say they will never watch Everton again.If I did that I would only be punishing myself.
Therefore I sincerely hope I am proved wrong. I do not care who the manager is I will support MY team for as long as I am around. I want Benitez to succeed and it may take a little time before I refer To him as "Raffa". BUT if he is to fail I promise never to say, "See I told you so". I have often been wrong,particularly backing Horses, so I do hope RA...sorry Benitez proves me wrong.COYB
465 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:18:04
If Rafa won the double next season it won't please certain fans. Life is for going forward not stuck in reverse. The past is the past and if Rafa can bring a positive style of football and competitiveness that's good enough for me.
466 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:26:07
Missionaries are not always whiter than white, even the black ones, and their positions may even claim a slot in The Kama Sutra, but make it look like a Jane Fonda Exercise Work Out! :-)
Now don't get me started on the ' Politics '!
467 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:35:01
468 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:54:51
Brilliant!
“Bill Cosby is now available. Just saying…”
As for Rafa, I found him laughable when he was the Gobshites manager but I’ve mellowed a bit since. I’ll support him and the club but my gut tells me it’s just wrong, however good we think he is. And don’t go on about players who have played for both. That’s simply not the same thing.
As soon as we win anything, the shite will simply say it was won the Gobshite way. This appointment could turn out to be quite a burden to carry, I’m afraid.
469 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:55:00
Sorry about those jumping ship even as I understand their frustration. The world needs more Evertonians, not less. In that vein I'll add my best wishes to Ray Roche to get well soon.
470 Posted 01/07/2021 at 19:57:19
471 Posted 01/07/2021 at 20:17:28
472 Posted 01/07/2021 at 21:39:19
Do you see what I did there?
473 Posted 01/07/2021 at 21:40:33
We have Mina, Keane, Godfrey and Holgate who are ALL more comfortable on the right cb too. Even if we’re about to splash £200m this would be a horrendous waste of money.
Hopefully just some bullshit from Brighton to blag Kroenke into splashing out the full £50m.
474 Posted 01/07/2021 at 22:44:01
475 Posted 01/07/2021 at 22:58:40
476 Posted 01/07/2021 at 23:50:58
Remember premiere league clubs have waiting lists for tickets. Its one out and one in. Giving a season ticket up is fine but not so easy to get it back. If my comment came across as crass then I'm sorry to you and all fellow blues.
478 Posted 02/07/2021 at 11:41:01
For some to give up their season tickets due to this decision is bewildering but their choice.
My dad is 74 and has been a lifelong Evertonian. Born and bred in Liverpool and been in Aussieland since he was 17. He goes on and on about Alex Young, Brian Labone and others like I know what he's talking about!!! Haha.
Obviously me and my brother had no choice but to be blue and at times I curse him for it. He thinks it's an astute appointment and that's good enough for me.
479 Posted 02/07/2021 at 18:18:13
If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.
Whatever, he’s our manager, so let’s support him. At least he is a known quantity and not a wild card that may be good or may be a disaster.
480 Posted 02/07/2021 at 21:07:38
481 Posted 02/07/2021 at 21:32:35
482 Posted 02/07/2021 at 21:50:51
483 Posted 03/07/2021 at 00:20:35
But this is one fan you cannot insult any further.
484 Posted 03/07/2021 at 05:57:57
485 Posted 03/07/2021 at 08:19:56
With hindsight, he's more suited to a team-building project than Ancelotti who's really only been a tinkerer of quality teams set up for him, since he was at Milan. Rafa has experience and success in the Premier League with more than one season compared to his predecessor.
Easy target: to beat Ancelotti's home record – if he does this and maintains the away record, it could be interesting. He needs investment – much more than Ancelotti got, from what we saw. Do a Newcastle on him and he will give you Newcastle results.
For now, back him to succeed; let's see who he signs and how it starts.
Mr Moshiri, you chose him; it's up to you now to back him.
486 Posted 03/07/2021 at 11:57:02
I'm an Evertonian, I have always been, and I've followed them through thick and thin, and will continue to do that.
487 Posted 03/07/2021 at 12:23:03
To be honest I never really looked into Rafa Benitez strengths or his weaknesses. His knowledge of football or his background related to football. I knew nothing about him except that he was a fat spanish waiter who managed the redshite.
Once he was announced as Everton Manager I started to look into Rafa and started to hear a different story of competence, research, player improvement, tactical genius and an overall decent human being.
After listening and reading about Rafa, I'm finding he is a total football man who not only knows about on the field processes but understands what the fans need and also how a football club should be run. It is my feeling that he will not only change the team at Everton but the way of thinking as a club. Hopefully change our mental approach and change us from a club who seems to accept mediocrity to a club with a winning mentality.
I personally think he is going to be massive for the club and wish him well. COYB
488 Posted 03/07/2021 at 12:49:52
489 Posted 03/07/2021 at 13:07:36
Some will justifiably point to the fact he is yesterday's man and categorise him in that sense as they did Ancelotti. Fair enough. Probably what he has over Ancelotti is that he has inherited shite in the past and done a fairly decent job under constrained conditions. The Newcastle friends I speak to would have taken him back yesterday, let alone tomorrow. Some were convinced Everton wouldn't happen and that he was waiting for their takeover to go through and return.
Hopefully, having made such a controversial and potentially fan dividing decision, the owner, having already spanked millions on averageness, understands he has to lick his wounds, back his man and do the same again. Just spend wisely this time. It's not always what you spend, it's how you spend it. We spoke about Leipzig on another thread.
To Brian's point. We need better players. I feel like I'm starting to use that in a Boris Johnson "let's get Brexit done" slogan kind of way. But it is so obvious. 4 new signings and one for the future improved us last year when all were fit and for a period. But we need more than that.
490 Posted 04/07/2021 at 12:29:29
491 Posted 04/07/2021 at 13:19:32
I too have listened to a few interviews and read some articles.
The one on Toffee TV with the Spanish football journalist was particularly notable.
I think, for the short term, I am becoming quite comfortable with the appointment.
492 Posted 05/07/2021 at 11:40:31
Get rid of Benitez as soon as possible, I (and I am not the only one) don`t want him to be Everton manager. Mister Benitez, you are not welcomed in our club, go now or we will make you go very soon!
Add Your Comments
1 Posted 30/06/2021 at 14:50:41
Does it really matter who the manager is? I couldn't care less as long as the results are good. How those results are gained doesn't interest me either, it's the results that matter most.
All this dissent towards Benitez has a negative effect on the club when they need all the help they can get.