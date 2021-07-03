Everton duo and England into the last four

Saturday, 3 July, 2021



England 4 - 0 Ukraine





Gareth Southgate's men hammered Andriy Shevchenko's charges 4-0 thanks to a brace by Harry Kane and further strikes by Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, with Pickford becoming the first goalkeeper to keep five straight clean sheet in the tournament's history.

England went ahead early when Kane beat the offside trap to stab past the goalkeeper before Pickford was called upon to make a decent stop to prevent Ukraine levelling later in the first half.

Maguire struck from a corner inside two minutes of the second half and Kane added his second shortly afterwards but initially there was no sign of Calvert-Lewin when Southgate started making substitutions.

Henderson came on for Declan Rice and headed home from another set-piece to make it 4-0 as England ran away with the tie.

Pickford was called upon again to parry away a fierce effort moments after Calvert-Lewin was belatedly introduced with 18 minutes left.

