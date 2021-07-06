Seasons2020-21Everton News
Richarlison back in the Copa America final with Brazil
Brazil will contest the Copa America final for the second successive time as they bid to make it six titles out of six when hosting the competition after edging Peru in tonight's semi-final.
Richarlison played 84 minutes as Tite's men triumphed thanks to Paqueta's first-half strike, set up by wonderful footwork and cut-back by Neymar.
Richarlison came off the bench in the 2019 final against Peru and scored a penalty and he will be hoping to be in the starting XI this time as Brazil take on either Argentina or Colombia in Saturday's final.
Does anyone know if their is a connection between Fabrizio Romano and Benitez? He seemed to have a lot of information on Benitez's recruitment early on.
Mind you having said that, are there any real Amateurs anymore? Beth Tweddle used to live not for from me when I lived in South Liverpool (Aigburth), she was always seen in a Brand New Car, and had an apartment which must have cost a fair amount each month, or was it hers as a gift? I am not sure on that, she never discussed the intricacies with me on that, or anything for that matter, just a friendly wave in passing. :-)
Getting back to Richie, I would be doubly pissed off, if we let him go to the Olympics, (he will miss several games) he does well and then starts murmuring on his return about getting a move away, I think I would have got assurances from him, that should have been the case before acceding to his desire.
Going from one tournament to another after a tiring, and poor, season in the Premier League won't help Richarlison very much. It will help Everton a lot less, that's for sure, and we are paying him while he plays for Brazil in a competition even most Brazilians have little interest in.
To my mind though, he looked jaded and in need of a break quite early on last season. If he is not being quietly prepared to be moved along for transfer funds then allowing Richarlison to play this much football seems foolhardy at best and downright negligent at worst.
Should an injury befall him during the Olympics then the club could only really blame itself. Particularly when sports science is starting to point to sustained load and lack of meaningful recovery periods as significant co-factors in serious injuries.
As a few pundits have said, there are a number of clubs who are interested in Richarlison, I think if PSG come in for him, that would be his preferred move to play with his idol Neymar.
Although last season was not his best, I think on his day he is our best player and if we lose him we need to get in a like for like replacement, which won't be easy. Let's hope, by Everton agreeing to him playing in the Olympics, he may stay another season, but I doubt it somehow.
It really is embarrassing watching Richarlison,the faintest touch,or nudge and once again he's on his arse looking for the Ref to blow up.Brazil are now a boring joke too,no wonder the Krauts put seven past them!.
From the world's greatest ever side in '70,to this... shocking.
Been watching the Brazil games. Most watchable is Neymar; contrasting his club games, where he's a brilliant player with top class teammates and the Brazil games where absolutely everything runs thru him. And he takes on that responsibility, no matter how many times he's kicked down.
What a wonderful talent to see. Wouldn't he be something at Goodison. If only
In my book that's cheating as its trying to con the referee, wind up opposing teams and is simply pathetic.
VAR has made this much worse as players are vary rarely booked.
Brazil and especially Neymar are amongst the very worst for this.
For all the skill and ability.. wasted in trying to cheat.
I wouldn't say it's play acting. Grealish is repeatedly called out for being the most fouled player as I understand, which he probably is.
But, as with in any league now (we are no different), they are taught to make sure they get the foul once there is contact and the ball is lost.
Personally I think there is a subtle difference between that and play acting. It's just a virtue of the modern game.
To reverse the debate, as a player, nothing gave me red mist more than shirt pulling. Now that is cheating on the flip side of the coin. Plenty do it and get away with it. But we don't seem as concerned with that as we are when we see someone play for the foul (go to ground) as when there has been contact and an obstruction. Shirt pulling boils my blood. A bit like petty stealing of yards on free kicks and throw ins that never seem to get pulled up by shithouse officials.
Other, more professionally run, teams like the RS put their foot down and say no, quite rightly.
If we lose points during the more favourable start we have been given and end up struggling for points at the wrong end of the table with our difficult finish, Richarlison missing winnable games will look a lot worse! He will also probably be knackered well before the season's end having had no rest for at least 2 years.
How can a Brazilian team refuse to let a player go but us mugs allow his replacement to play? It makes no sense unless we are selling him and the offer has already been made and accepted. Mind you, what team would want to buy a knackered overplayed player?!
This club needs to communicate a lot more with fans on issues like this.
The other side of the coin being that I doubt anyone at Board Level or even in the Club Hierarchy, even knows that ToffeeWeb, or any other Fansites, even exist!
I feel that I must take issue with you when you say, "That there is a subtle difference between play-acting, and players being taught to make sure that they get the foul once there has been contact and the ball is lost". You then describe it as a 'virtue of the modern game'.
I would suggest that it's the complete opposite, and it's a 'vice' of the modern game, that is leading to football becoming a non-contact sport.
Football is a contact sport. My knees and ankles remind me of that regularly these days!
I should have made the distinction between diving and play acting in the traditional sense when there is no contact. Sometimes officials spot the latter and penalise, but not often enough in my enough in my view.
Then there is the situation when there is contact and it is a foul. Moderns players are coached to make sure they get the decision. But it is a foul. Grealish is a master of it. Some call that diving, but there is a foul. I draw distinction between the two.
Andy Johnson was accused of diving when in reality he was often moving so fast and got the slightest of clips. Combined with him being relatively lightweight, it would send him flying so he got accused of diving. Not the case. But then he wasn't the resident darling of the English media like Grealish.
It shouldn't distract from a fair 50-50 challenge where there is contact yet no foul.
In my book though the refs should just wave play on and leave the playactor rolling around 'in agony'. We would soon see them get up and carry on. Just look at that clown Imobile the other day and what a laughing stock he made of himself.
I am surprised that the commentators and pundits are not calling this out more often as it is usually so obvious. It is spoiling the flow of the games. I am sick of seeing 2 players runnning alongside each other and one, usually the forward, throwing themselves to the ground and rolling around as if shot and looking at their hands for blood.
I watch motorbike racing and those guys race with broken bones! Other sports like rugby also show our primadonna footballers up for the soft cheating pussies that they are.
Perhaps the club have told Richarlison to chat-up some of the young team mates at the Olympics. Perhaps there is a cunning plan?
If, and it's a big 'if', we get an offer like Barca put in last time, I think it's time we cash in and reinvest.
With James likely to force a move before the window is shut, we need wingers desperately for the first match at the start of the season. Richarlison will no doubt miss that now and, even when he gets back, he'll be shattered.
So let's applaud the very high standard in this year's refereeing at the Euros. I'm impressed with the initial ignoring of little taps and barges. Its sets the play up to flow.
Well done them, clap clap. I only hope the FA, UEFA and fifa continue to help educate referees so they can improve and clamp down on the cheats.
Rafa came home from China in January. If he started watching Everton the day he plopped back into his La-Z-Boy in Wirral, he saw Richarlison score 5 goals in 21 league games (8 in 25 overall). He would have seen him turn in two spectacular performances (the Anfield derby and the Spurs cup tie) and 8 or 10 dismal ones.
My guess is that Rafa views the Olympics as the world's biggest shop window for a forward he doesn't really want. Richarlison bangs in four or five to increase his value and Rafa already has replacements in mind.
No factual basis for this guess, but it seems a logical explanation for the otherwise inexplicable decision to let Richarlison go to Japan.
Bill #17, I doubt you'll ever see a Latin American player who isn't dedicated to country before club. The game is a matter of national identity in South and Central America. Total commitment to the national team is more than expected, it's a given.
Totally agree. Players rolling around as though they had been mortally wounded brings nothing to the game. In fact, anti-football critics derive amusement at such antics. If players had to stay off once they had visually demonstrated a feigned injury it would hopefully cut out the acting.
I have not noticed it too much in the Euros. I also think the general standard of refereeing has been very good. They seem more willing to let the game move along and they are more aware of actors.
It is a shame that one of the world's best football players, Neymar, is also one of the worst at over-reacting. A very poor advertisement for football.
They are to me atm the international team I despise the most: dull, over-rated and predictable... and they will never get even remotely near to the sheer quality and brilliance of their '82 team... whatever they win in the future.
And if you remember brilliance from the '82 Brazil team, you remember better than me. What I recall is sloppy defense and a massive choke job at the World Cup.
37 Posted 06/07/2021 at 22:07:02
Often wonder what the players of '82 think about their current side?
Still think the Hungary verses El Salvador match was the best game in '82 like!... win big I say.
Surely that’s an illegal approach?
If it is the club need to aggressively pursue it. If it’s not, then whatever the price is elsewhere, we should double it for that fat bellend and this horrible game stealing ESL club.
The irony is that we overpaid for Richarlison because we tapped up Silva.
However, my main issue here is those who've backed letting Richarlison go for a Japanese beano.
I've read “If we don't let him go, he'll be unhappy and want to leave”.
As a club, we need to grow a pair of balls the size of Rafa's.
Richarliosn is the only Copa Brazilian going to the farce of a football Olympic tournament… You know why? Because we are the only club mug enough to let a player go.
The RS said Salah can't go.
Now the story of Richarlison to Madrid comes up… Do any of you think he won't be on the first Ryanair outta here if that interest firms up?
I'm at the point that I hope we sell him now for £100M but of course we won't, we will wait and watch him get crocked against Saudi Arabia.
Reinier Jesus and 533 days without Real Madrid spending a cent on a transfer
42 Posted 07/07/2021 at 13:35:48
If they pay big bucks (which seems unlikely given their finances) they can have him; he clearly wants to go and I think he will be knackered this season after a long 2020-21season and then Copa America and then Olympics. He's definitely one of our best players but I've never thought he works well with Calvert-Lewin and if we could get £60M plus a useful Real Madrid starlet (Kubo? Rodrygo? Diaz?) it could be best for all parties, so long as that money is spent well. (Unlike the Lukaku money!!!)
I'm one usually advocating players playing with their countries but the bloody Olympics straight after the final of the Copa America?
Out the Fuck.
Desperate to fix their books and a look at their roster shows an array of young talent could get them some money.
[BRZ]
They are now reduced to signing up out-of-contract free transfers, whilst trying to shift or loan out fringe high earners on inflated salaries.
Juventus are in a similar position. Thus, why all three are desparate and unrepentant in their push to establish the ESL.
As James rightly points out, there could be some cheap but quality pickings available at both clubs with crafty negotiation.
Perhaps this is why we have agreed to let him go to the Olympics because he won't be playing for us.
[BRZ]
Right age group, more than decent potential, in positions required.
What's not to like?
Or, this being Everton, it might be Juan Mata, Callum Chambers and Andros Townsend.
Here's hoping more of the former than the latter.
Despite shopping for free transfers, Barce haven't even been able to register those new signings as they are over the league imposed salary cap. One "released" player is suing them for 9 million for "breach of contract" too.
I remember years ago, I think in the mid 90s, there was an attempt by the Bank of Spain to call in a massive loan from Real Madrid but allegedly King Juan Carlos intervened to prevent the bank doing so. Since then the two Spanish giants have continued to spend like crazy and just kick the can down the road. Seems like they may have found that the proverbial road comes to an end on a cliff edge.
[BRZ]
In 1998 Real sold part of their training ground to the council for £23 million, half paid in cash, the rest in council-owned land. In a flash, Real sold some of that property and developed the rest of its training ground. The proceeds were so generous that Real bought Galacticos such as Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane who helped them win their 9th CL in 2002.
Only in 2012 was an 'inexplicable error' discovered by Spain's El Pais newspaper. Some of the land given to Real in 1998 did not even belong to the council at the time.
The solution? The council took back the land and 'compensated' (HAH!) Real Madrid with additional land at their new training ground and stadium (footfalls they have subsequently developed), plus prime assets elsewhere.
The total value of this compensation for Real was more than £19m, a 54-fold increase on what the original land was worth in 1998.
I guess it helps if your club president is Florentino Rodríguez, ex-Madrid city councillor himself, the billionaire owner of Spain's largest construction company.
Nice to have friends in high places, eh?
It explains the ESL drive and Perez’s refusal to accept defeat. In banking jargo “moral hazard.” You let people get away with financial mismanagement and rather than thanking their lucky stars they just become more and more reckless as they have no concept of consequences.
I don’t see it happening but it would be fitting if Real and Barce got a taste of the Glasgow Rangers treatment. A few years playing their own B teams in the lower leagues might shake them up.
I'm not alone... saw multiple press reports today about lots of Brazilians rooting for Argentina.
Sam/Robert/Jay, a big 'Amen' to those three players... very much liked what I saw of Kulusevski at the Euros.
The Copa has been brilliant.
Mike (55) +1 on Ramon Diaz. Excellent player.
All this ridiculous criticism of, "He's never won anything for his country."
Pah-leez. Best footballer I've ever seen. Would love to see him and Argentina win it.
Only bummer is Di Maria, who scored a brilliant goal for Arg's lead and has had a superb tournament, going down with an apparent Achilles.
Our fella Richi has barely seen the ball. No factor in attack, although he's relentlessly pressuring the Argentina backline.
Jamie, amen, I'm wearing my Argentina shirt with my Messi tank top underneath.
1-0 ARG. Great header by Richi off a Neymar corner just before the break, but none of his teammates could reach it at the back post.
But then Richi at his best, driving with the ball and great effort for the goal, which is properly overturned for a marginal offside.
As well as a clutch of cuts and bruises, Thomas had a dislocated shoulder. No sooner had the commentator said 'Well, that's the end of his Tour', than the team doctor arrived and simply 'popped' the shoulder back in. Thomas got back on his bike and rode on... for another 150 kilometers... and he's still going!
The knock out stages of the Copa have been unreal. But the Euros from start to finish are better in my opinion.
This is crazy.
I give this ref and A+++.
You agree? I think he's been stupendous.
Jamie, yes, this is one of the best ref performances I have EVER seen anywhere.
So cool to see that. Congrats Argies. Messi finally over the "bullshit hump" and wins something for Argentina.
Viva Messi. The world will never remember that this was maybe his worst performance ever in a final. He is being properly appreciated for everything he has done for his country and the game. Bravo, Lio.
75 Posted 11/07/2021 at 02:59:02
What. A. Freaking. Game.
Magnificence.
We can count ourselves lucky if tomorrow's final is even half as wild as this one.
I saw a distinctly ordinary Brazil, devoid of any magic, invention or grace, easily held at arms length by an extremely rugged Argentina who were prepared to do anything, anywhere on the pitch, to prevent Brazil getting anywhere close to their penalty area.
The solitary goal came from a long punt the Athletico full back Renan should have cut out in his sleep, putting Di Maria in with a clear run on goal, drawing out Ederson and lobbing him.
The ref didn't 'let things flow'. There was no flow to the game. Rather, he turned a blind eye to a lot of very ugly stuff. The gamemanship, simulation and out-and-out cheating was nauseatingly typical of a lot of South American football.
It was a fitting finale for a miserable competition, mostly devoid of any decent football, individually or collectively, or 'wow' moments, played out in empty stadiums (until tonight's absurd concession allowed by CONMEBOL).
It hasn't been a patch on the Euros. Whoever the World Champions are next year may be, they ain't coming from Latin America.
Oh! And our Richy was totally anonymous. Amazed he wasn't subbed out.
The ref can't "let things flow" when there's no flow to the game -- I thought his management, control, positioning and accuracy (except for one missed call on a corner kick) was exemplary. And I don't think he let Argentina get away with anything unusual -- sure, there was lots of strategic fouling as expected, but nothing dirty from my perspective. In a game that emotional, having no red-card-worthy fouls and no serious incidents is a triumph. I expect to see that guy working late into the World Cup.
As for Brazil being ordinary, they've been that for several years now IMO. But I think Argentina deserves credit for an extraordinary level of effort -- they never slackened through the whole 90. And they needed it. The US TV commentator said Brazil hadn't lost a home Copa elimination game since 1949, and no home Copa losses at all since 1975.
Correct about Richi. The effort is relentless, but the quality is poor and the falling down for fouls was totally nonproductive today. I would support selling him if a good offer comes in and a quality replacement is available.
Mike, your point about the players embracing sometimes gets lost on supporters when I hear criticism of our players mixing with the opposition after a defeat or disappointing result. We often forget, these professionals, and more so in the modern game, operate in a bubble and many are close friends or have tremendous respect, regardless of club or country. Plus, it is sportsmanship.
Right, this one done. Now to get today's hysteria out of the way, collect my sweepstake for an Italian victory and get on with the more important business of speculating who is staying, who is going and who we're signing before 14th August.
These two great footballing nations went about it like two overly aggressive league one teams playing each other in a derby. On the night, nobody seemed to have the quality to rise above it - Cept maybe Di Maria....briefly
Woeful finally to what as been a woeful tournament
St Maxim one side, Zaha the other and Iwobi in the engine room ?
But I can understand preferring abridged versions. I really enjoyed The Two Musketeers and Four Brides For Four Brothers.
So they took out the brilliant dribbles. The sharp skillful passing and the fantastic touches and made the highlights a compilation of fouls, diving and feigning injury ?
When you think about how often the ball is dead or out of play. That's one helluva piece of editing.
