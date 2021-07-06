Richarlison back in the Copa America final with Brazil

Brazil will contest the Copa America final for the second successive time as they bid to make it six titles out of six when hosting the competition after edging Peru in tonight's semi-final.

Richarlison played 84 minutes as Tite's men triumphed thanks to Paqueta's first-half strike, set up by wonderful footwork and cut-back by Neymar.

Richarlison came off the bench in the 2019 final against Peru and scored a penalty and he will be hoping to be in the starting XI this time as Brazil take on either Argentina or Colombia in Saturday's final.

