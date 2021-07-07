No repeat heroics from Mina as Colombia exit on penalties

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021







Yerry Mina was foiled from the penalty spot by Emiliano Martinez as Colombia were beaten by Argentina in a shootout that decided the second of the semi-finals of the Copa America, one of the games of the tournament.

The Everton defender had scored an emphatic spot-kick against Uruguay in the quarter-finals three days ago but he went the same way again this time and Martinez was equal to it.

That gave Argentina the edge on penalties when Leandro Paredes netted to make it 2-1 and when Martinez dived to save Edwin Cardona's crucial kick at 3-2, the Albicilesti booked their place in the final, which will pit Neymar of Brazil against Lionel Messi.

The match itself was a rip-roaring, end-to-end affair, particularly in a mad-cap second half that saw the fouls and yellow cards mount up while the woodwork was rattled three times and Argentina somehow failed to score with the goalkeeper AWOL.

Argentina led at half-time thanks to Lautaro Martínez's seventh-minute opener that was created by Messi's footwork that enabled him to shrug off Mina and lay up his team-mate for a simple finish.

Mina hit the crossbar with a thumping header and Cardona saw a deflected effort bounce off the base of the post but Colombia caught their opponents cold with a deep free-kick that sent Luis Diaz away and he held off his marker to toe a shot past Martinez and inside the far post.

Martinez somehow fired into Davidson Sanchez on the line after Angel Di Maria had rounded David Ospina who was yards outside his box and Messi later hammered an effort off the post as neither team proved able to find a winner in 90 minutes so it went to penalties.

