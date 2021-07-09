Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton launch 2021-22 home kit
The kit, which features a two-tone patterned blue shirt, white shorts with royal blue and yellow detailing, and white socks, can be pre-ordered online at evertondirect.com and will be available to buy from Thursday 15 July.
The use of the dazzle pattern is inspired by the role of the city of Liverpool and its docks in painting naval ships with the inventive and bold livery during the First World War. The brainchild of a British marine artist, the use of contrasting shapes, tones and colours proved highly effective at disguising a vessel's size, speed, distance and direction, confusing the enemy at sea.
To this day, the practice is celebrated in Liverpool through a working Mersey ferry ‘Everybody Razzle Dazzle', painted to commemorate the dazzle ships in 2014 as part of the city's First World War centenary activities.
Reader Comments (58)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:32:02
3 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:32:47
4 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:35:08
5 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:37:23
6 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:39:28
7 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:44:13
The yellow and white sleeve detail, oh dear. Seems nineties inspired? Are any younger ToffeeWebbers able to confirm whether party drugs and house music are also back in a big way as well?
Because I'd be happy if they were.
8 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:47:26
1998, Howard Kendall Mark 3, Mick Madar and Gareth Farrelly. Dark times.
9 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:08:10
Perfect… because, for the past five seasons, we've been all at sea.
10 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:13:09
11 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:13:38
12 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:29:05
The whole point of a kit is to discern between the playing teams. The fashion and money-making side of the game (ie, the fleecing of fans) sickens me.
Any real news to report, guys? Signings?? Departures??? Didn't think so.
13 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:30:22
Anyone who has watched the video at the Echo, can they tell me what the stripey Everton shirt is around the 55-second mark? Looked rather like a blind person's pyjamas or similar?
They're not going to attempt to sell those, are they?
14 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:42:41
15 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:43:18
- Is it going to make it even harder for our guys to pick out their team mates?
- Looks okay but nothing special.
- It's Everton so I will like it. Of course.
- I don't buy shirts so you won't see me in one.
- Nice to see James fairly prominent tho'. Hope the match goers get to see him for real.
- Nothing more to add really.
Edit: PS The goalie kit is abominable. Poor Jordan.
16 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:44:42
17 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:49:38
18 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:53:36
Ended up getting half of the stuff in late January – missed the occasion and disappointed some young would-be Evertonians.
Meanwhile, my Red in-laws can get their kits off the rack here in the States within a bloody week.
Everton Store service could not be worse. I'm trying to add to the club's fanbase and, bottom line, they make it difficult. Buyer beware.
19 Posted 09/07/2021 at 15:54:02
Just a question though... in the 3rd second of the promo video for a moment it shows the Kallimarmaro Stadium in Athens. I used to live in the area behind it for many years in the past, is there a secret meaning that I miss?
20 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:08:48
21 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:22:23
22 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:27:57
23 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:32:24
24 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:44:25
25 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:46:25
26 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:54:19
27 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:55:30
Good thing that's happening as a visual marker to this whole episode.
And nice work Steve and Pat, well played.
28 Posted 09/07/2021 at 16:57:15
29 Posted 09/07/2021 at 17:10:15
I must say, the video to promote it was crap, supposed to be advertising a new kit – not a history lesson that a lot of supporters don't understand.
Have to agree with Pete #18, he may find it hard in the States but you have a better chance of winning the lotto than get one in Canada. I have lived in New Brunswick, Canada, since 1985 and the only time I have seen an Everton shirt is when I look in the mirror to see mine.
30 Posted 09/07/2021 at 17:11:38
They are usually a nasty synthetic material so I won't be wearing one. Anything cotton would be okay.
31 Posted 09/07/2021 at 17:32:24
32 Posted 09/07/2021 at 18:00:31
33 Posted 09/07/2021 at 18:27:22
34 Posted 09/07/2021 at 18:45:47
35 Posted 09/07/2021 at 20:11:08
36 Posted 09/07/2021 at 20:43:32
But as for now putting them on our actual kit as well - Jeez!!
37 Posted 09/07/2021 at 21:09:25
Guessing the ref will have to wear green.
38 Posted 09/07/2021 at 21:09:41
39 Posted 09/07/2021 at 21:16:02
Like some have already mentioned, I would rather see them fully committed, from start to finish of the season, more than what they are wearing!
40 Posted 09/07/2021 at 22:46:21
“Whats Our Name?”
Yep we can't live in the past and the future for Everton is now.
41 Posted 10/07/2021 at 00:32:41
42 Posted 10/07/2021 at 01:27:45
Two colours; Blue, White, how hard can it be?
KISS.
43 Posted 10/07/2021 at 02:38:28
44 Posted 10/07/2021 at 07:26:45
45 Posted 10/07/2021 at 08:17:41
46 Posted 10/07/2021 at 08:37:52
The busy bee keeper kit dreadful, end of.
The blue home kit, oh no, more silly diagonal strips. Why do they insist on messing with it. I don't mind a subtle pattern, see the Danish red kit subtle stripes, but generally don't mess with our beautiful blue kit. Pesky Danes!
47 Posted 10/07/2021 at 08:46:33
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTnBwmANTS8&t=594s
48 Posted 10/07/2021 at 09:11:42
Did someone mention a black away strip? If that's true, I don't think that ticks many boxes.
49 Posted 10/07/2021 at 09:39:21
Looking at the players involved, including Pickford, this photo shoot was clearly taken prior to the Euros & Copa America and possibly even before Ancelotti's departure.
I agree on not changing the kit every year. Personally, I think every 2 years is sufficient. Always good to freshen up the look. If they want to introduce a new strip each summer, then keep the home and away for 2 seasons, but just stagger them in terms of release. That way, there is a new kit every year, but not two every year. And these days. they always have the irrelevant 3rd strip.
But then I'm no marketer or salesperson, so don't take my advice on how to make money out of a brand!!
50 Posted 10/07/2021 at 09:45:28
51 Posted 10/07/2021 at 13:02:44
52 Posted 10/07/2021 at 13:43:46
53 Posted 10/07/2021 at 16:59:24
With the way sadly our club is heading,am just surprised it isn't red!.
54 Posted 10/07/2021 at 17:16:27
55 Posted 10/07/2021 at 17:18:30
56 Posted 10/07/2021 at 18:52:12
57 Posted 11/07/2021 at 01:44:25
58 Posted 11/07/2021 at 19:30:05
Maybe we should just change the shirts every decade...£65 notes for a long sleeved one...
Behave.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 09/07/2021 at 14:30:08
I hope the idea from WWI works against opposition defenders.