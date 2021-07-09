Everton launch 2021-22 home kit

Friday, 9 July, 2021



The kit, which features a two-tone patterned blue shirt, white shorts with royal blue and yellow detailing, and white socks, can be pre-ordered online at evertondirect.com and will be available to buy from Thursday 15 July.

The use of the dazzle pattern is inspired by the role of the city of Liverpool and its docks in painting naval ships with the inventive and bold livery during the First World War. The brainchild of a British marine artist, the use of contrasting shapes, tones and colours proved highly effective at disguising a vessel's size, speed, distance and direction, confusing the enemy at sea.

To this day, the practice is celebrated in Liverpool through a working Mersey ferry ‘Everybody Razzle Dazzle', painted to commemorate the dazzle ships in 2014 as part of the city's First World War centenary activities.

