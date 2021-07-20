Townsend announced as the summer's first signing

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021



Everton have completed the acquisition of Andros Townsend on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, the first signing of Rafael Benitez's tenure as the Blues' manager.

The 30-year-old winger agreed a two-year contract that would run through the end of June 2023, bringing to an end a five-year spell at Selhurst Park while renewing his association with Benitez who managed him briefly at Newcastle United in 2016.

Townsend explained that reuniting with his old boss and the prospect of playing for a “massive and ambitious” club like Everton meant that he could not turn down the chance to sign when it came up.

“I think everyone knows what Everton is. It's a massive football club, it's very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond,” Townsend told evertontv. “I'll be doing all I can to help the Club do that.

“Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer.

“Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he's a great man, a great man-manager, and he's always talking to you. I'm sure he will be very successful here.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads