Townsend announced as the summer's first signing
Everton have completed the acquisition of Andros Townsend on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, the first signing of Rafael Benitez's tenure as the Blues' manager.The 30-year-old winger agreed a two-year contract that would run through the end of June 2023, bringing to an end a five-year spell at Selhurst Park while renewing his association with Benitez who managed him briefly at Newcastle United in 2016.
Townsend explained that reuniting with his old boss and the prospect of playing for a “massive and ambitious” club like Everton meant that he could not turn down the chance to sign when it came up.
“I think everyone knows what Everton is. It's a massive football club, it's very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond,” Townsend told evertontv. “I'll be doing all I can to help the Club do that.
“Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer.
“Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he's a great man, a great man-manager, and he's always talking to you. I'm sure he will be very successful here.”
Puts into perspective the numerous "reports" of big targets we're allegedly after. Unless, we sell the likes of Kean, Richarlison and James no major signings are likely. Even then Rafa may have to replace them on a budget. A new look Everton is being assembled. No harm in my view.
Can't even remember his time at Newcastle and can't believe he was at Palace for 5 years?
That says more about me than him most probably but good luck Andros and keep smiling!!
Comes across as an intelligent, articulate fella.
I think (hope) we'll be pleasantly surprised.
A sensible two year deal too.
(Wow it took until post 8. I'm shocked.)
We're gonna win the lot!
Namely...pace, crossing and legitimate options off the bench. I know it's not the big time stuff a lot wanted but I'd much prefer this than another 30 million, 5 year contract type that we've wasted an obscene amount of money over the last few years.
If we add Gray and, hopefully, McNeil then you can guarantee another 15-25 goal season for DCL.
Unusually for a current player he’s done quite a bit of punditry and written columns. He certainly seems smart and has the proverbial “football brain.” His Dad is head of the KICK IT OUT campaign, seems like a sensible fellow too. I don’t know that he will become an Everton legend but he’s a good professional.
Plus he has a good shot as well.
Plus he has a good shot as well.
He's a real Match of the Day player. His highlight reel is amazing, but the basics are pretty poor.
[BRZ]
You get this with Andros, from either flank and either foot. And he is also excellent in his delivery from the dead ball. Replay his corner from which Palace equalised in the 2-1 at Selhurst last season.
Wrong name. Wrong nationality. Wrong age. Maybe for some.
It looks a no-nonsense solid signing to me, addressing a lack many lamented last season. Reading his bio on the club site he has had a lot more loans and clubs than I imagined. Personally, I've always liked what I've seen from him, even though one could consider him a 'nearly but not quite' player.
Good luck to the lad.
Instead of boom to bust, extreme to extreme, did nobody think to try and do a Leicester of sorts and walk a diferent path altogether?
This seeming new model probably harkens to an Arsenal archetype – a holding pattern whilst paying for new digs.
A final thought to ponder: if Ancelotti had remained, what would he have been given to spend this window, do you think?
Alexandersson? That guy was slower than Bilyaletdinov with the courage of Li Tie. Andros is more of a blend of Kilbane/Lennon and Walcott. Hopefully showing the better attributes of the three rather than their weaknesses
Anyway, he's a decent signing on low wages. Better end product than Walcott and Iwobi and a fraction of the wages
What size of a club are Everton then if not massive?
Is the stadium plan not ambitious?
Are we saying they are ambitious?
It's the least we should have/be doing moving to a ground to have similar facilities with our peers in the league and generate further revenues.
Actually played better than Zaha when we played Palace away last year - and will get balls in the box.
Not exactly great PR by the club to appoint Benitez and then announce a released player from Palace as his first signing - but then this is Everton.
Lurching from one strategy to another, one profile of player to another - never building anything for the long term and therefore always in transition in the short term. Repeat.
And no I haven't forgiven the calamitous selection of our present manager. Just getting right with the club in these trying times.
Last season at home against Sheffield Utd and other home games, Carlo looks down the bench for a winger to put the ball in and just sees a load of wide-eyed U23's and slow number 10's and centre backs.
This season, we have options in squad formation for a proper right winger or another wide player on the bench.
Were Sunderland +Southampton ambitious? I would say yes.
Do you think they were unambitious?
I think 12-15 more goals for and 8-10 less surrendered is a reasonable expectation for this season coming. And would have us in the CL hunt for sure.
We need more but Townsend will do for a start.
He will out score/assist Bernard, on a fraction of the wages. Get the supply into DCL & Richarlison.
Has lots of Prem. experience, get's in lot's of crosses and on a free transfer to boot. (excuse the pun)
