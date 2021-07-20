Seasons2020-21Everton News

Townsend announced as the summer's first signing

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 54comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have completed the acquisition of Andros Townsend on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, the first signing of Rafael Benitez's tenure as the Blues' manager.

The 30-year-old winger agreed a two-year contract that would run through the end of June 2023, bringing to an end a five-year spell at Selhurst Park while renewing his association with Benitez who managed him briefly at Newcastle United in 2016.

Townsend explained that reuniting with his old boss and the prospect of playing for a “massive and ambitious” club like Everton meant that he could not turn down the chance to sign when it came up.

“I think everyone knows what Everton is. It's a massive football club, it's very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond,” Townsend told evertontv. “I'll be doing all I can to help the Club do that.

“Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer.

“Rafa is very experienced. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he's a great man, a great man-manager, and he's always talking to you. I'm sure he will be very successful here.”

 

Andrew Ellams
1 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:19:02
Townsend is done
Pat Kelly
2 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:36:38
The start of a new era for Everton. Gone are the days of big, often wasteful, spending. Rafa, it appears, has been mandated to rebuild on a very tight budget. He will have to mine his 3,000 players database. None of us expected Townsend, Begovic, Gray...

Puts into perspective the numerous "reports" of big targets we're allegedly after. Unless, we sell the likes of Kean, Richarlison and James no major signings are likely. Even then Rafa may have to replace them on a budget. A new look Everton is being assembled. No harm in my view.

Mick O'Malley
3 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:40:17
Welcome to Everton Andros. I think he’ll turn out to be a decent signing, he works hard and can actually shoot from outside the box, he has a decent appearance record over the 5 seasons with Palace and their fans seem sorry to see him leave, he also knows what the PL is all about
Billy Roberts
4 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:40:31
Well Andros looks happy!!
Can't even remember his time at Newcastle and can't believe he was at Palace for 5 years?
That says more about me than him most probably but good luck Andros and keep smiling!!
Andrew Ellams
5 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:42:24
Fabrizio Romano is saying Begovic has signed now too
Brian Williams
6 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:46:05
Just watched Townsend's first interview.
Comes across as an intelligent, articulate fella.
I think (hope) we'll be pleasantly surprised.

A sensible two year deal too.

(Wow it took until post 8. I'm shocked.)

Michael Lynch
7 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:46:42
Very good first interview. I'm happy with the signing, I reckon he'll do well here. Rafa has obviously got a clear vision, and it involves getting as many crosses as possible onto DCL's bonce.

We're gonna win the lot!

Pete Gunby
8 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:47:00
Looks like we are setting our sights on the coveted 14th to 8th premier league spots with a few quarterfinal appearances to give us hope at Christmas time.
Andy Crooks
9 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:49:03
You know what, I was disappointed when this was pending, but I think this will turn out good. He works hard and doesn't hide. That is a good start.
Lee Courtliff
10 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:49:12
I think this could be a really good signing. Not in terms of "top class play" but he'll add things we were missing last season.

Namely...pace, crossing and legitimate options off the bench. I know it's not the big time stuff a lot wanted but I'd much prefer this than another 30 million, 5 year contract type that we've wasted an obscene amount of money over the last few years.

If we add Gray and, hopefully, McNeil then you can guarantee another 15-25 goal season for DCL.

Kieran Kinsella
11 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:52:17
Brian 6

Unusually for a current player he’s done quite a bit of punditry and written columns. He certainly seems smart and has the proverbial “football brain.” His Dad is head of the KICK IT OUT campaign, seems like a sensible fellow too. I don’t know that he will become an Everton legend but he’s a good professional.

Paul Birmingham
12 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:53:39
Pleased with his signing as I believe he will work and graft for the team and won’t shirk his duties.

Plus he has a good shot as well.

Martin Mason
14 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:56:07
I'm not at all unhappy about this signing. He's a useful player and a round peg that will fill a round hole in the team rather than the team of square pegs we have now.
Brian Keating
15 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:58:27
I look forward to watching him balloon 8-10 crosses a match into the crowd.

He's a real Match of the Day player. His highlight reel is amazing, but the basics are pretty poor.

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
16 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:59:12
One of the reasons we tailed off last season, and why Calvert-Lewin's goals dried up, was the lack of delivery into the opposition's penalty area.

You get this with Andros, from either flank and either foot. And he is also excellent in his delivery from the dead ball. Replay his corner from which Palace equalised in the 2-1 at Selhurst last season.

Wrong name. Wrong nationality. Wrong age. Maybe for some.

It looks a no-nonsense solid signing to me, addressing a lack many lamented last season. Reading his bio on the club site he has had a lot more loans and clubs than I imagined. Personally, I've always liked what I've seen from him, even though one could consider him a 'nearly but not quite' player.

Good luck to the lad.

Duncan McDine
17 Posted 20/07/2021 at 17:59:30
Sometimes it's the underwhelming signings that turn out to be good ones. Here's hoping...
Ian Burns
18 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:00:34
Welcome, Andros Townsend – give it your best, put the effort in, don't hide and you will be surprised how much you will be appreciated by a knowledgable Goodison Park.
Brent Stephens
19 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:00:49
Small margins and all that. If the guy can give us a bit better service to Calvert-Lewin than he's been used to, we might just avoid last season's failures to get the points we managed to throw away.
Geoff Lambert
20 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:01:19
He must be over the moon to be playing for Everton. Can't be a bad signing for us either. Good look lad give your all and the Everton family will appreciate you.
Alex Parr
21 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:01:53
Welcome to Everton, Andros.
Derek Moore
22 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:02:39
This club baffles me really. We've gone from Harrods to shoplifting from Poundland. What was the point of hiring Brands if we're back to sell to buy to fund a stadium? What was the point of the profligacy of the last few years?

Instead of boom to bust, extreme to extreme, did nobody think to try and do a Leicester of sorts and walk a diferent path altogether?

This seeming new model probably harkens to an Arsenal archetype – a holding pattern whilst paying for new digs.

A final thought to ponder: if Ancelotti had remained, what would he have been given to spend this window, do you think?

Kevin Molloy
23 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:05:55
Superb interview. Just the sort of character you want for the bomb site of a dressing room we have at the minute.
Steve Brown
24 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:12:59
He could become the next Niclas Alexandersson if things go as expected.
Peter Mills
25 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:14:30
If he plays as well and enthusiastically as he speaks he’ll be a good signing.
Geoff Williams
26 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:16:52
When he burst on the scene at Spurs he was almost unplayable. I think he should make a good squad player.
Kunal Desai
27 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:21:26
Did the club get him to say Everton are a massive club with big ambition as neither are true.
Kieran Kinsella
28 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:21:52
Steve Brown

Alexandersson? That guy was slower than Bilyaletdinov with the courage of Li Tie. Andros is more of a blend of Kilbane/Lennon and Walcott. Hopefully showing the better attributes of the three rather than their weaknesses

Geoff Lambert
29 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:25:10
In the circumstances do you think we should change the picture at the top of the screen?? OK it changes all the time.
Ian Horan
30 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:29:57
Great first interview, composed balance and he genuinely seems pleased to be here. I loved the fact he acknowledged he had been bought as a squad player but he intends to work hard and become more than that. Bright intelligent and articulate. Good Luck Andros
Gavin Johnson
31 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:32:19
Is Townsend sponsored by the Advanced hair studio?? I'm sure he had a really bad receding hair line in his Newcastle days.

Anyway, he's a decent signing on low wages. Better end product than Walcott and Iwobi and a fraction of the wages

Barry Robson
32 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:34:37
Just so we are all clear Kunal.
What size of a club are Everton then if not massive?
Bill Gienapp
33 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:35:04
Free transfer, two year deal. A solid, dependable veteran presence (which I think he actually will be, unlike Delph, who was only that in our hopes and dreams). Not an exciting signing, but a sensible, low-risk one. As others have said, those are often the ones that pay off the most.
Kunal Desai
34 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:39:37
Barry they are not massive. Haven't been since the 80s. As for ambition they've tried over the last 5 years and made a pigs ear. No plan, no strategy. Same old. Moshiri will want to ensure the club maintain PL safety for the next 4-5 years before the stadium is built.

Duncan McDine
35 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:39:57
Barry, as much as we’d all love to believe Everton are a massive club, we’re actually just a ‘big’ club. There are about 10 clubs worldwide that I’d say are ‘massive’ and we realistically aren’t one of them.
Billy Roberts
36 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:41:13
Kunal@27
Is the stadium plan not ambitious?
Kunal Desai
37 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:44:10
Granted we are moving to a new stadium, but clubs like Sunderland and Southampton have moved grounds.
Are we saying they are ambitious?

It's the least we should have/be doing moving to a ground to have similar facilities with our peers in the league and generate further revenues.

Robert Tressell
38 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:45:46
By no means a great player but by no means a bad signing.

Actually played better than Zaha when we played Palace away last year - and will get balls in the box.

Not exactly great PR by the club to appoint Benitez and then announce a released player from Palace as his first signing - but then this is Everton.

Lurching from one strategy to another, one profile of player to another - never building anything for the long term and therefore always in transition in the short term. Repeat.

Dale Self
39 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:49:32
I'm not getting this. Moshiri's attempt to resuscitate a veteran squad with a European top pedigree manager was a bit undercooked but his verifiable progress toward the stated long term goals should suffice to calm the sceptics.

And no I haven't forgiven the calamitous selection of our present manager. Just getting right with the club in these trying times.

Jason Li
40 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:53:25
Very happy. If he was two years younger, he'd cost us £35 million.

Last season at home against Sheffield Utd and other home games, Carlo looks down the bench for a winger to put the ball in and just sees a load of wide-eyed U23's and slow number 10's and centre backs.

This season, we have options in squad formation for a proper right winger or another wide player on the bench.

Billy Roberts
41 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:54:10
Kunal@37
Were Sunderland +Southampton ambitious? I would say yes.
Do you think they were unambitious?
Robert Jones
42 Posted 20/07/2021 at 18:58:08
Jesus, the negativity from some of the posts is unreal. How about we actually let the guy through the door first? He'll graft, he's got decent end product, and he's clearly enthusiastic.
Christine Foster
43 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:08:17
Frankly, what I think is happening is the construction of a team rather than an attempt to blend what we have. You can see the thinking already, strengthening the wings in attack, two defenders next. I think a few may be on their way out the door, there doesn't seem to be much interest in our squad apart from the usual names, but I suspect, Gomez, Gordon, Keane or Yerri to be exploring their options now. Seems Rafa has a plan.. something not associated withe the team for a long time.
James Flynn
44 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:09:43
I keep in mind that even with our slow-motion midfield "attack", we finished 8 points off the CL.

I think 12-15 more goals for and 8-10 less surrendered is a reasonable expectation for this season coming. And would have us in the CL hunt for sure.

We need more but Townsend will do for a start.

Ian Bennett
45 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:14:14
Hope he has the hunger to prove a few wrong.

He will out score/assist Bernard, on a fraction of the wages. Get the supply into DCL & Richarlison.

Anthony Dove
46 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:17:06
Another Walcott. Please beam me up.
Julian Exshaw
47 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:19:42
Came across well in the interview. If he brings pace to the team and some versatility, that's good enough for me. If this is all part of repairing the mess from last season, I'm all for it.
Bill Hawker
48 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:19:59
I will certainly give Townsend the benefit of the doubt. If he ends up assisting quite a bit from with wing for DCL & Richy (a la Deloufeu did for Lukaku) then I'll be a happy man. Giving Benitez the benefit of any doubt here as well as he knows the player.
Sam Bowen
49 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:20:10
Solid but a bit unspectacular. Personally think he’s a good addition and pretty much a no-brainer. Massively lack width, pace and people that can run with the ball and he’ can do all three pretty well. Not world class by any stretch but will contribute more than what we have. Good luck young man
Hugh Jenkins
50 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:20:41
Indeed - Welcome Andros and what a pleasure that photgraph is - he looks like a player who is truly happy to be joining Everton.
Steve Griffiths
51 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:25:37
Begovic announced on official site. Good solid business imo, Demarai Gray next.
Christine Foster
52 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:29:44
I suspect that the centre of midfield may now be a cause for concern as well, with Tom Davies, being the only one of three others without a serious question mark. If James stays, great, if not we have a hole in the middle. Either way, we will need creative cover for him anyway, so I suspect at least two central midfielders are being looked for, which leaves the need for two defenders, a full back and a centre back. Assuming the group of youngsters we have are not yet in fitst team contention, that would be 7 in.. I can hear the sound of an electric hedge trimmer coming to a squad near you..
Tom Bowers
53 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:30:20
He could be a good signing. Obviously not really favoured by Hodgson at Palace but maybe under his old boss Rafa he can be a good addition to the squad.
Has lots of Prem. experience, get's in lot's of crosses and on a free transfer to boot. (excuse the pun)
Bill Hawker
54 Posted 20/07/2021 at 19:34:28
Christine #52, agreed. I'd love to see James stay and slot in at AM but if he goes, we really don't have much quality cover in that area. We've got plenty of DMs in Allan, Gomes, Gbamin, etc... but no one that creates problems on the ball in the attacking middle third of the pitch. Everton definitely need to go out and get another high quality AM.

