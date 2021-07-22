Richarlison smashes in a first-half hat-trick for Brazil at The Olympics

Brazil's Olympic campaign got off to the perfect start on Thursday as they brushed Germany aside 4-2in Group D, thanks to Richarlison scoring a hat-trick inside the first 30 minutes.

Richarlison appears to be intent on fully realizing his unquestionable potential in his national colours, with no Neymar to steal the limelight. The game was just seven minutes old when he broke the deadlock, firing past Florian Muller at the second attempt.

Then, 23 minutes later, he fired a powerful header home for his second goal before curling a beautiful shot past Muller for his third. Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache gave Brazil a scare in the second half, but Paulinho came off the bench to make the points safe in injury time.

