Everton to face Mexico's Pumas in second Florida game

Friday, 23 July, 2021



The Blues will play the three-time CONCACAF Champions League winners, formally known as Club Universidad Nacional, on Wednesday 28 July, kick-off 6pm (EDT), 11pm (BST).

Everton were due to face the winners of Arsenal v Inter but the London club was forced to withdraw following a number of positive coronavirus tests in their camp while the Italian club decided not to travel citing Covid-19 concerns.

Tickets for the original matches will be refunded by Ticketmaster. General admission tickets are now available for both rescheduled Everton games, priced at $20 for the clash with Millonarios on 25 July and $35 for the Wednesday double-header which also feature a Colombian derby game between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional that evening.

