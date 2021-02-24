Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Everton in the mix for sought-after Aarons
The Blues are on the lookout for a long-term successor for Seamus Coleman in that part of the pitch and have reportedly highlighted Aarons as a top target and they would have an advantage given their relationship with the Canaries and the success that Ben Godfrey has had settling straight into the first-team under Carlo Ancelotti.
However, Bayern Munich have apparently lodged a firm inquiry in the 21-year-old and there is interest from Manchester United as well.
Aarons is expected to cost around £30M if he is to leave Carrow Road in the next transfer window, which Norwich owner Delia Smith has admitted is very likely.
