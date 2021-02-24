Skip to Main Content
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Everton in the mix for sought-after Aarons

Lyndon Lloyd | Wednesday, 24 February 2021 3comments  |  Jump to last
Everton are said to be seriously interested in Norwich City's Max Aarons but will face stern competition for the full-back's signature this summer.

The Blues are on the lookout for a long-term successor for Seamus Coleman in that part of the pitch and have reportedly highlighted Aarons as a top target and they would have an advantage given their relationship with the Canaries and the success that Ben Godfrey has had settling straight into the first-team under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Bayern Munich have apparently lodged a firm inquiry in the 21-year-old and there is interest from Manchester United as well.

Aarons is expected to cost around £30M if he is to leave Carrow Road in the next transfer window, which Norwich owner Delia Smith has admitted is very likely.

Reader Comments (3)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Si Pulford
1 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:08:40
Hopefully he can see a way into the first team at Everton. Bayern and Man U may not be able to offer the same opportunities. Godfrey is the best example he could hope for amd hopefully he’ll be in his mates ear. Colman proved on Saturday he’s still got a place at the club, but for me only in a five not a four.
Lloyd Brodrick
2 Posted 24/02/2021 at 17:49:05
Held in high regard by the Norwich fans, 21 and developing very well. I remember watching him being ripped to pieces in that 3-0 against Wolves last year, I felt sorry for him. However he is a bit like Godfrey, head screwed on and a great attitude. I think he may want to follow given the opportunities Everton could offer him.
Ajay Gopal
3 Posted 24/02/2021 at 18:23:01
I would gladly pick up both Aaron’s and Buendia from Norwich- together, they would strengthen our right side immeasurably. We should have some money by selling Kean whose value goes up week on week. I would also sell one of our CBs and I have long felt that Mina is both our most saleable and disposable asset in that area. With Keane, Holgate, Godfrey and Branthwaite (and possibly Gibson) to come back, I think we are pretty well stocked there.

