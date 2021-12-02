Opinion

Sleepwalking to Disaster, Part I — The Backfiring Gamble

At a club increasingly bereft of direction, Rafael Benitez is not the biggest problem but he is rapidly becoming the most urgent.

Ever since the effects of the Heysel ban, the break-up of Howard Kendall’s glorious 1980s team and the club’s complacency as the old Division One morphed into the Premier League all began to set in, the problem at Everton has been an infuriatingly intractable one. 35 seasons since the Blues’ last title triumph and 27 since Dave Watson lifted the FA Cup as the last Everton captain to hoist major silverware, the club remains mired in a seemingly endless cycle of failure and inability to progress.

For a decade early in the 21st Century, David Moyes’s reign provided some stability and a semblance of order following the turbulent 1990s but it was a platform from which the club proved singularly unable to relaunch itself back among the country’s elite. Back then, the fervent hope was for a billionaire investor capable of rivalling the nouveaux riches at Chelsea and Manchester City (comparative non-entities in a historical sense who have gone on to leave Everton in their dust) but despite massive expenditure, in terms of on-field progression, the Farhad Moshiri era hasn’t moved the club forward an inch; indeed, Bramley-Moore Dock notwithstanding, we’ve regressed under his stewardship and for the first time in a long time there is a very real fear that the Blues could finally fall through the trapdoor to the Championship.

Hyperbolic? Just ask fans of Leeds United, Aston Villa and Sunderland, traditionally big clubs with passionate fanbases who got dragged into the quagmire of a relegation dogfight and lost their Premier League status. No failing club is too big to go down and the journey back can take a lot longer than you think.

The 5-2 home defeat to Watford earlier this season was notable in terms of the reaction it sparked among Evertonians now utterly fed up with ritual humiliation, routine false dawns and this persistent hamster wheel of despair; the depressingly weak showing against Brentford and the uncorking of angst amongst the club’s most committed supporters — the travelling faithful — was potentially seismic; Wednesday night’s humiliation in the Merseyside derby turned Goodison Park openly mutinous in a manner not witnessed for many a year.

Everton are in relegation form under Rafael Benitez. The team has picked up just two points from 24, a sequence that encapsulates the pitiful state of the squad that has its roots in a catalogue of poor transfer business over the past few years (and which looks likely to hobble Everton for a good while yet) and what was an increasingly glaring error in appointing an out-dated and ill-suited manager.

Every fan of the club is well-versed in the history of Moshiri’s time at Everton since coming on board, first as its major shareholder in 2016 to his status now as the outright owner. But as the spectre of a protracted fight against relegation from the Premier League (an unthinkable notion coming into 2021 when the Blues sat in the top four) looms and the clamour grows for real and sustained root-and-branch change, a harsh light is being shone on the mess in which the club finds itself.

The Manager

Let’s be honest. It was never going to work. Rafael Benitez, Moshiri's high-stakes gamble, never really had a long-term future at Everton; not unless the job was to oversee a settled squad replete with top-quality players of the like he inherited at Chelsea or at Real Madrid during his brief spells at those clubs. He was always going to face an uphill task at Goodison Park with that strong Liverpool connection, but despite the odd distasteful banner and predictions of supporter unrest following his appointment, Evertonians largely fell in line with Moshiri’s choice and were prepared to give Benitez the chance to prove himself. After all, what choice did we have?

There was always that underlying concern, however, that Benitez had become something of a dinosaur in the age of Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Klopp, Conte, et al and as Blues fans have suffered through some pretty dreadful results in recent weeks — culminating, of course, in a harrowing defeat to Liverpool while their fans belted out “Rafa’s at the wheel” — the fear is that the 61-year-old is ill-equipped for the role of stabilising Everton on a shoestring budget with a tacit remit of keeping the Toffees on an even keel while the new stadium is built.

Benitez may have chosen to walk into the chaos left behind by Carlo Ancelotti and a club utterly hamstrung by years of profligacy and terrible recruitment but even he might have been surprised by the scale of the challenge he has ended up facing. Any real budget to fortify the squad failed to materialise as attempts to shift James Rodriguez dragged on beyond the transfer deadline and no takers emerged for players reportedly up for sale like André Gomes, Alex Iwobi, Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate.

It meant that the former Newcastle boss spent just £1.7m bringing in four players, three of whom — Andros Townsend, Salomon Rondon and Asmir Begovic — were probably intended to merely be back-up squad players. However, the absence of cash to land targets like Dwight McNeil, Luis Diaz, Denzel Dumfries (a Brands target of whom, rumour has it, Benitez was not a fan) and Nathan Patterson combined with a debilitating succession of injuries mean that Benitez has had to rely heavily on two players at the tail end of careers that were never that illustrious to start with.

At the same time, hesitation over a potential deal for André-Frank Anguissa might have hinged on the impending fitness of Jean-Philippe Gbamin who has thus far looked well below what is required at Premier League level despite his large £23m price tag. Then came the loss of the club's record signing who hasn't kicked a ball this season and there's no sign he will don a royal blue jersey again. That has left Benitez well short of viable options in one of the most important areas of the pitch — central midfield.

Under those conditions and starting as he was behind the proverbial eight ball in terms of supporter opinion, the Spaniard needed everything else to go his way in the early phase of his tenure and he could not have been handed a more favourable run of matches to begin his reign. It wasn’t until early October that Everton had to face the first team from the so-called “big six” and, to his credit and that of his players, the Blues started the season well and were in fourth place by mid-September.

There is no denying how debilitating the absences of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucouré were following the 3-1 win over Burnley and any manager would have struggled to maintain that unbeaten start to the campaign. As the only reliable centre-forward at the club and a focal point of the manager’s broad strategy, Calvert-Lewin especially has been hugely missed for the last 13 games in all competitions.

At the same time, however, there were signs of the flaws in Benitez’s fairly one-dimensional tactics even in the home victories over Southampton and Burnley that were first exposed at Aston Villa where the Toffees’ midfield was completely overrun at times on the way to a 3-0 defeat that burst the Spaniard’s early-season bubble.

The risk of fielding a weakened team at Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup backfired as Everton were dumped out on penalties and though they did what was expected against Norwich at Goodison in late September — to date, the last time a Blues won a game — and earned a creditable draw at Manchester United, the wheels came off after mid-October with a goalless draw against struggling Tottenham sandwiched in the middle of six defeats in which Benitez’s team scored a paltry four goals.

Benitez is not the biggest problem at Everton but he is rapidly becoming the most urgent. If he was hired on the premise that he was a pragmatic, detail-oriented tactician of a manager that would make Everton organised and difficult to beat, thus far he has fallen well short of expectations and it’s why Evertonians are now so fearful of how bad this season could yet get under his stewardship.

There are glaring concerns over his team selection, substitute choices, set-piece strategies, game management and tactics that betray a naïvete you would expect from a young coach still getting to grips with his craft rather than a vastly experienced coach who had has worked at some of the biggest clubs in the world. As a recent article in The Athletic exposes, there are significant reservations held by some players about whether the team is taking the right approach in matches which only foster greater anxiety over the battles to come.

The whole state of affairs is deeply depressing. From Champions League aspirations when Moshiri arrived, dreams that were alive as recently as Boxing Day last year, to the gnawing fear of complete collapse, Everton FC is, to outward appearances, a rudderless ship drifting to seemingly inevitable disaster. Because on current form, the club is destined to be dragged into a protracted scrap at the bottom of the Premier League to avoid relegation, one they might not be equipped to win.

Under those circumstances you need a strong, inspirational character on the training pitch and in the dugout. Unfortunately, Benitez doesn’t seem to have those badly-needed traits. Devoid of any charisma and inspiration, the former Newcastle boss is, by all appearances, merely vanilla and no spice with dwindling faith in the dressing room, a situation disturbingly evocative of Mike Walker’s ill-fated tenure in the mid-1990s.

If he is to turn things around, it has to start immediately, starting with a focus on central midfield where a significant proportion of the team’s problems seem to lie at the moment, both from an attacking and defensive point of view. There is sufficient talent in this Everton side to stave off the threat of the dreaded drop, potentially more so if Calvert-Lewin returns and fresh blood can be found in January, potentially via the loan market, but the worry is that too much damage will have been done in the interim.

