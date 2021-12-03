Opinion

Sleepwalking to Disaster, Part II — The Enigma of Brands

Amid calls for sweeping change from the top to the bottom of Everton Football Club, Marcel Brands is as much persona non grata as anyone else among the hierarchy but the exact nature of his brief and the extent of his culpability in bringing about the mess at the club is more than a little opaque.

If proof were needed that you can only push a fanbase so far it came in the aftermath of Wednesday’s derby debacle as those supporters who stuck the 4-1 defeat out to the bitter end chanted “sack the board!” in the direction of the Directors Box, a lone, frustrated Evertonian walked onto the pitch to express his frustration to three of the players and, in a video clip that quickly went viral, another aimed a passionate, expletive-laden rant at Director of Football, Marcel Brands.

Depending on your interpretation of Brands’s words, the brief exchange might have offered an unwitting glimpse into the lack of consensus that exists behind the scenes at Everton and the Dutchman’s own sense of futility, frustration and, perhaps, disempowerment.

Asked, “did you recruit them?!” in reference to the players that had just been torn apart by Liverpool and lost for the sixth time in seven matches, Brands replied with a question of his own: “Is it only the players?” Caught in a confrontational moment, it sounded like a reflexively defensive response that suggested the issues in the dugout — ones probably not of his making — were just as salient to the Blues’ sorry predicament as the lack of quality on the pitch.

Brands was hired to succeed Everton’s first nominal “Director of Football” in the expectation (at least among supporters) that he would be a more fitting incumbent of the role than had Steve Walsh. After all, Brands had fulfilled a brief wider than chief scout at AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven in his native Holland and arrived, it was presumed, as the full package.

Though the early part of his tenure at Finch Farm and Goodison Park was positive, the impression of Brands’s work at Everton has grown less and less favourable as the club falls further and further from its Champions League aspirations amid continuing recruitment failings and a succession of misguided managerial appointments.

The Director of Football

What is Marcel Brands’s role at Everton? It’s no longer an idle question; it’s one that has intensified in its relevance as frustrated supporters seek answers for the club’s continuing inability to push on. How much responsibility should he bear for the current chaos and where does he fit in an environment dominated by a headstrong owner and, recently, less compromising head coaches?

Three years ago when he arrived amid a burst of optimism and a burgeoning reputation following his successes at AZ and PSV after Moshiri had called time on Steve Walsh’s spell as Everton’s first Director of Football, it was an easy question to answer. Charged with taking control of all aspects of the club’s recruitment and over-arching strategy on the playing side, the charismatic Dutchman began the process of paring back a bloated squad while also adding targeted acquisitions to support new manager Marco Silva.

Everton’s current first-team squad, if you discount those out on loan and include Ellis Simms, is 27 players strong; when Brands arrived, it was almost 40, with many of them on the downslope of their careers and some of them on hugely burdensome salaries. With the departure in the past year or so of the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina, Theo Walcott and Yannick Bolasie, only Cenk Tosun and Gylfi Sigurdsson were still at the club this summer among those players regarded as forming the legacy of waste from the managerial tenures of Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce and the oversight of Walsh (although there’s increasing merit in including Michael Keane in that category as well).

All the while, between 2018 and 2020, Everton, nominally under Brands’s stewardship, made 13 permanent signings and though his record has come in for mounting criticism, there have been some valuable additions that include Richarlison, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, and Abdoulaye Doucouré. Had he been able to persuade Chelsea to part with him on a permanent basis, Kurt Zouma would surely also have been added to that list while Ben Godfrey’s youth means that there is plenty of time for him to recapture the form that last season saw him lauded as another Brands masterstroke.

Things became a little muddier under Ancelotti when Brands’s clearly enunciated strategy — buy players under the age of 25 with potential sell-on value rather than ageing signings on long contracts who end up being a millstone around the club’s neck — was partially shelved and Moshiri sanctioned the purchase of Allan and James Rodriguez (both 29). As a quick fix to address some pretty glaring issues that the Italian had identified in midfield in his first six months in charge, it seemed to work and Moshiri’s deference to his highly-compensated and illustrious manager seemed to be vindicated.

Everton got off to a flying start to 2020-21 before everything quickly fell apart. James succumbed to injury and, it appeared, an accelerating loss of appetite for the game while Allan had his own spell out injured, as did Doucouré, a Brands target from Silva’s time as manager and one who has come into his own this season.

Ancelotti left in June to be replaced by Rafael Benitez, another manager who, arguably, likes to have his hand on the tiller when it comes to recruitment to an even greater degree than his predecessor. In the absence of any communication on the matter from the club hierarchy, the impression has set in that Brands is now Director of Football in name only; his brief reduced to membership of the Board of Directors and oversight of the Finch Farm academy while Benitez handles first-team strategy. While Brands was expected to have been instrumental in the hiring of any manager, it seems that, just like Koeman, Allardyce, Silva and Ancelotti, Benitez was very much Moshiri’s choice.

That all might be seen to represent a welcome change in tack for the critics and the mounting contingent of fans who are sceptical, either of the Dutchman himself or of the director of football model in general; would prefer a return to something more akin to how things operated under Moyes; or who just want to see changes implemented at Everton to address a strategy that isn’t working.

And Brands is by no means beyond criticism. After all, it was under his watch that the squad ended the last transfer window critically short in certain parts of the pitch, recruitment failings that have left the Blues reliant on ageing or inadequate players in vital areas of the pitch. Fans have quite rightly asked how on earth a club with designs on European qualification could go into a season with no reliable, experienced options at full-back or any serious alternative to the first-choice centre-forward.

Premier League Profit & Sustainability rules and the inability to shift Rodriguez before the deadline all combined to deny Everton the chance to follow through on their lengthy scouting of players like Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Patterson — not to mention the potentially explosive addition of either Leon Bailey or Luis Diaz — but the lack of a contingency plan reflects particularly badly where the buck stops and that is with the Director of Football.

Still, it’s easy to forget that Brands came in with a long-term plan — to reduce both the size of the squad to a core of 25 senior players and its average age — one that has been consistently undermined by a lack of stability at Goodison Park over the past few years. He arrived at Everton with the appointment of Silva already a fait accompli, had to manage the transition from the Portuguese to Ancelotti (with the associated suspension of his overall vision) and is now working with his third manager in Benitez.

All the while he has been operating under the massive weight of a near-catastrophic transfer strategy implemented under his predecessor that saddled him with a number of players on long contracts and high wages; although there is little doubt now that this has been exacerbated by some further mis-steps in the market since Brands himself came on board.

Recruitment inherently carries a significant element of risk; there are no guarantees that signings will work out and that is true for the best scouts in the game. While the calculated moves for Fabian Delph, Bernard and Moise Kean didn’t come off as hoped, Brands at least realised trading profits on two of those while the third’s presence as an emergency option this season is proving rather valuable. He has also had his share of misfortune, most notably with André Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who cost a combined £50m – if there is a criticism of Brands it's that Everton continue to pay over the odds for players for whom other clubs aren't competing – but both of whom suffered unforeseen and disastrous injuries that have had varying but lasting impacts on their time with the club. In addition, Mina’s inability to keep fit has eroded some of the success of that signing at a time when he had emerged as the best centre-half at Everton.

And Brands’s task has not been helped by a lack of defined boundaries when it comes to recruitment, amid rumours that everyone from managers (as we have seen with Ancelotti and Benitez), to the owner and the Chairman has dipped their oar in at certain times where signings are concerned. Nowhere does this appear to have been the case more than with Alex Iwobi, one of the most ill-advised acquisitions of the past few years, where the conventional wisdom is that Moshiri sanctioned a panic, £28m deal unilaterally from his former club, Arsenal, in concert with his close associate, Kia Joorabchian.

To his credit, Brands has offloaded a lot of dead wood, negotiated some big fees for certain outgoing transfers and, giving him the benefit of the doubt, the next phase of his grand strategy was probably undercut badly by the appointments of Ancelotti and Benitez — again, hands-on, assertive personalities when it comes to team-building — before the unstoppable force of Everton’s spending under Moshiri met the immovable object of FFP.

What he does next will largely depend on where the club sit in terms of the financial fair play rules — the restrictions on spending are unlikely to ease until next summer when the 2022-23 financial year begins — considerations over the funding of Bramley-Moore Dock, and how much control Brands has over transfers at the first-team level going forward. That responsibility appears to have shifted to Benitez which should allow the DoF to focus squarely on youth.

Some of the most promising players acquired by Everton since Brands came on board have been younger prospects like Godfrey and Niels Nkounkou, even if the former came at a relatively steep price. Continuing to work those scouting networks and finding the next hidden gems (Brexit obstacles to signing foreign players notwithstanding) should remain an important part of his remit.

However, in an environment where costs now have to be kept down, the need for a productive youth academy becomes ever more acute and Finch Farm has not at all been a reliable production line feeding the senior setup with fresh blood capable of playing for the club at the elite level or realise sizeable sell-on value. If the Academy is supposed to form the rump of Brands’s remit, it’s only in the past 12 months where it appears that he has started to make changes with a shift away from competing for Premier League 2 titles and more towards greasing the pathway from the Under-18s to the Under-23s in preparation for the big step up to the senior setup.

Only recently, it seems, has Brands impressed on the Academy coaching staff the need to make the U18s and U23s employ the same formations and tactics as the first team, a welcome development if true but one can’t help but yearn for a more deeply systemic entrenchment of core playing values and styles right through the youth setup down the very youngest prospects.

A recent video of a Manchester City youth side putting together a 22-pass attack that spans the pitch following kick-off, during which the opposition team doesn’t touch the ball once before the ball ends up in the net, illustrates the levels at which some of the top clubs are operating. Pep Guardiola’s DNA now runs through City’s academy, setting any players who following in the footsteps of the likes of Phil Foden up for success at first-team level.

Wow! Man City academy make the team not even touch the ball from kick off! The education the players get is outstanding https://t.co/0FmA7FZLBD pic.twitter.com/tfsxfLFeVQ — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) September 25, 2021

Could the same be said at Everton where it’s “jobs for the boys” for a seemingly endless line of former players with varying success as players and character as human beings? It’s high time Brands drew on his pedigree born of one of the most fertile countries for world-class players in the modern game, one that produced the likes of Cruyff, Gullit, Van Basten, Koeman, Van Nistelrooy and Bergkamp, and began infusing Finch Farm with top-level coaches rather than whichever ex-Everton figure rocks up looking for rehabilitation of the soul or a cushy coaching gig.

It’s safe to assume that Brands did not come in looking to upturn the tables and make wholesale changes at Everton when he first came in, even if in hindsight that might have been the best thing he could have done. He clearly wanted to respect the club’s culture, one in which former players make the move to coaching after their playing careers are over, either as a way to preserve the Everton Way (whatever that might be these days) or simply because it’s the easiest, most expedient thing for all concerned.

In the face of the rapid modernisation of the game and in the absence of much proof that the Academy is sufficiently productive, that approach increasingly feels like an anachronism, one ripe for overhaul by an ambitious, clear-headed director of football who has a coherent plan for all aspects of the playing side of the club, from coaching to scouting to training to tactics, strategy and recruitment.

Under current conditions, with a meddling owner, reputedly over-bearing chairman, and autonomous head coach, Marcel Brands may not be able to exert the all-encompassing influence he would either want or should but if he is to remain at Everton, there are areas where he can make lasting and impactful changes if he so chooses and that’s at Finch Farm. And in the wake of mysteries like the Thierry Small situation, where one of the club’s best prospects felt compelled to leave rather than sign a professional contract with the Blues, and the bridge between U23s and the first-team is rickety at best, those changes feel urgent given the lag time before any noticeable effects will be felt.

It shouldn’t be forgotten, though, that he is also a club director and, as such, has an important voice in where the club goes from here. Whether he is on the wrong side of the numbers and doesn’t enjoy the support he would like or needs is another question. Moshiri should have shown the requisite trust in his DoF and given Brands free rein a long time ago. Instead, if the rumours of frosty relations in the corridors of power at Goodison are true, the Dutchman might become a victim of an impending purge. In that case, it might be time to ditch the director-of-football model entirely which would be a shame because we'd have no idea if it could actually have worked.

