Summer Targets 2022

Sam's look at what's out there by way of new players we might buy.

Here we are again. Another important summer. Another rebuild. Another speculative transfer piece.

Perhaps more so than ever, this summer will be difficult to predict as we have no clear idea of how Lampard wants us to play (assuming he is retained) and who will be sold. It is highly likely that there will be many squad places to fill.

Tosun has already moved on, the Icelander is unlikely to feature again, Kenny and Delph are both out of contract and, if you believe Twitter, then the club is actively seeking offers for Gbamin, Allan, Gomes, Rondon and Townsend. Most importantly perhaps it seems possible that one or more of Pickford, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin may be let go to raise funds or make good on previous promises.

Most fans would agree that central midfield is a priority though central defence is probably not too far off. After a season like that, there is an argument that almost every position could use strengthening and the unknown futures of several players may add to that feeling.

However I don’t have time to go over every position so will focus on a central defender, a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder and a winger/striker.

A recent article in The Athletic suggests that the new direction set by Thelwell will be ‘young and hungry’. That suits me and will be the type of player I’m leaning towards

Central Defence

The big question here is will Mina stay? When fit, he is our best defender (maybe even our best player statistically!). With 1 year left on his hefty contract, there is a big decision to make on him. Was he unlucky last season or should he be moved on due to injury issues?

Personally I’m a big fan and if the physios think he could be relied upon more next year without fixture congestion and as many international games I’d keep him and extend his contract (at a lower figure).

James Tarkowski, 29

Not a young upstart! The Burnley player is a divisive option and would not be obviously suited to a higher line if that’s how Lampard wishes to play. However, he is a very decent defender who wins more duels on the ground and in the air than almost any other centre-back in the Premier League.

He brings leadership, set-piece threat, and is better on the ball than many would expect. Most importantly, he’s a free transfer, which allows us to spend elsewhere. I wouldn’t offer him over £90k but, if we got him on a free and were able to shift Keane to West Ham for a fee, I’d call that good business.

Evan Ndicka, 22

An impressive left-footed centre-back who is fast and strong and a decent distributor. He was a big part of Frankfurt’s European run and has been one of their best players this season. He even seemed to contain Michail Antonio quite well, which is a good sign.

He’s 6-ft 3-in and fast over the ground. He’d probably cost around £20-25M so not the cheapest option but could be worth double that in 3 years time.

Kim Min Jae, 24

The Korean has been the best centre-back in Turkey this season and is nicknamed ‘The Beast’. He’s hard to get past on the ground and in the air and technically useful and can bring it out of defence with his pace.

He’s also 6-ft 3-in and has almost 50 caps for his country. Shining in Turkey may not be enough to convince some (Hello, Cenk!) but he looks an accomplished centre-back and could be decent value at around £15M.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, 24

Talking of good value, this lad could be a bargain. He’s been very good for Celtic this season and many of their fans talk about him being a similar calibre of player to Van Dijk when he was there. He’s exceptionally strong but surprisingly agile and has 4 goals this year, which highlights his threat from set-pieces.

Celtic value the American at around £10M which would seem a snip for someone as dominant as him though of course bossing it in Scotland is not the same as doing it in the Premier League, which brings us onto our next player.

Calvin Bassey, 22

The youngster probably doubled his value over the last month with MotM appearances in the Europa League Final and Scottish Cup Final. He’s a powerful young player who has featured at left-back and centre-back for Rangers this season and done well in both positions. He’s very comfortable on the ball and has been compared to a young Rio Ferdinand.

He may have some similarities to Godfrey and, like the young Englishman, he’s not as dominant in the air as some others on this list. He would probably have cost £8M a few months ago but nearer £20M now.

Levi Colwill, 19

Excellent young prospect who shone on loan at Huddersfield this season from Chelsea. Like others on this list, he is 6-ft 3-in but fast over the ground and seems a good reader of the game at such a young age, as well as being confident bringing the ball out from the back. Huddersfield had one of the best defences in the Football League and the young Englishman was a big part of that.

I’m not sure Chelsea would want to sell him though and I’m not sure about the idea of loaning him, which would block the development of our own Jarrad Branthwaite, unless the latter were sent on loan. Do we want to polish Chelsea’s gems for them? Not usually… but we may have to box clever this window.

Other options: Joe Worrall, David Carmo, Reece Oxford, Matt Greaves, Moussa Niakhate, Merih Demiral, Josko Gvardiol, Loic Bade, Max Lacroix, Castello Lukeba.

My pick: If we could sell Keane and Holgate for £20m combined, keep Mina and bring in Tarkowski and Ndicka for the same price, I’d be delighted.

Defensive Midfield

Something we’ve lacked since Gueye left really, and even he was more of a roaming midfielder. Do we need a tackling machine like him? Or someone to dictate play, like Gareth Barry? Ideally a bit of both.

Mostly we need to be harder to play through, so I’m looking for hardworking players who can break up play and distribute whilst getting around the pitch frequently and quickly.

Ibrahim Sangare, 23

Anyone who reads my pieces will know I’ve been banging on about him for years! He cost PSV only £7M 2 years back and will probably cost 3 times as much now. A dominant defensive midfielder who is fast over the ground and puts in a lot of tackles.

He’s been very good for PSV this season and rumours are there are a few big teams looking at him. I'm not sure we will be at the front of the queue but a player of his ilk would really help.

Florian Grillitsch, 26

The Austrian international is a free transfer this summer and brings experience and versatility for a cut price. He has played at centre-back and defensive midfield for Hoffenheim this season and has been good in both roles.

He’s not the quickest but has good positioning and is a strong distributor of the long ball. He is composed and competitive. Think André Gomes but able to tackle.

Maxence Caqueret, 21

The young Frenchman is probably beyond us but I’m an admirer of his combination of steel and poise. He’s hard-working and has genuine vision and flair at times, able to dribble through midfield and pick a crucial pass, as well as tracking back to make a vital tackle.

He’s not the biggest but he’s quick and terrier-like. He’s not had the best season for Lyon, so perhaps they could be tempted by £20-25M but most likely he’ll stay there and move for double that in a year or two.

Mo Camara, 22

Salzburg (or indeed any Red Bull team) is usually a good place to look for talent and the young Mali player is a defensive midfielder who can break up play and run with the ball. A Kante of sorts… though that’s a very high bar.

Very fast with good acceleration, he is able to react quickly to counter-attacks (something we’ve lacked). They’ve just sold Aaronson to Leeds for a good (inflated?) fee so I wouldn’t expect him to come cheap but he’d be an interesting option.

Yves Bissouma, 24

I mean, he won’t come to us. And we probably couldn’t afford him at the moment. But this is what we need. Quick. Clever. Wins lots of duels. And gives the ball to more creative players. Yes, please. We need to find the next Bissouma.

Khéphren Thuram, 21

A big unit but relatively agile, the Frenchman is the son of legendary France defender, Lillian. He’s decent defensively but also has an eye for a pass, as well as a goal, and has 4 goals and 2 assists for Nice this season. Most importantly he has a great attitude and is very hard-working on the pitch.

He scores well in terms of progressive passes and looks an all-round player. I'm not sure how easy he’d be to get out of Nice but he looks a real talent with the right work ethic.

Other options: Aster Vranx, Yousof Fofana, Samuel Ricci, Matteo Guendouzi, Palhinha, Xaver Schlager, Amadou Haidara, Phil Billing, Ryan Yates, Jack Cork

My Pick: Given the need for new bodies in the middle (assuming Delph will leave and Gomes will be sold or sent on loan), I’d go for Grillitsch on a free and Thuram. A hard spot to get right, this. Maybe it’s worth splashing out on someone.

Central Midfield

More bodies will be needed in the middle and again it's difficult to know what we need without being sure what Lampard will play. Will it be 4-3-3? Or will he want a double pivot? Either way, I think we could use another central midfielder who will work hard, win tackles and also create chances.

Though I have to say that Alex Iwobi was doing a pretty good job in all these areas at the end of the season and I hope he will get more time in the middle.

Cheick Doucouré, 22

The young Mali player is perhaps too similar to his Toffee namesake. A non-stop dynamo that has done well in France this season. He is better defensively than Abdoulaye but perhaps less likely to turn up in the box with a goal or two. A hard0working young player I can see in the Premier League soon.

Christian Eriksen 30

What a renaissance for the Dane. We badly need someone who can take an excellent set-piece and there are not many finer deliverers of the ball than Eriksen. He offers a huge amount of creativity in open play too and could be the person to really make us tick creatively with a bit of movement around him. He will have lots of suitors though and seems happy and successful at Brentford.

Lewis O'Brien, 23

If you want hard work, look no further than the Huddersfield man who puts a shift in – both in attack and defence. This youngster has been a huge part of Huddersfield’s great season and covers every blade of grass whilst also contributing 3 goals and 3 assists with a good eye for a pass.

We could probably get him for £10-15M if they don’t win the playoff final.

James Garner, 21

Another youngster who really shone in midfield in the Championship this season. He excelled on loan at Forest from Man Utd and ended up with 4 goals and 8 assists. He’s not the quickest over the ground but has great touch and vision.

He’d be unlikely to start at United but I’m not convinced they’d want to sell him. Could be an option on loan but again, I’d rather not develop other people's players for them. Maybe £15M might get them thinking?

Lucas Paquetá, 24

A high-end option. The hard-working Brazilian had a great season at Lyon and ended up with 11 goals and 7 assists. He’s good on the ball and capable of genuine flair but does not shirk the defensive side, putting in an impressive 1.9 tackles per game.

Lots of people are looking at him and it's hard to see him going to us but one to keep an eye on. He would probably cost in the region of £35M this summer, which is more than we will spend on any single player.

Conor Gallagher, 22

A strong season for the young Englishman resulting in his first International call-up. He’s a dynamic box-to-box player who grafts hard and has managed an impressive 8 goals this season – including one memorable finish against us recently.

Young players in the England squad don’t come cheap and, even if Chelsea did want to sell, I imagine he’d set us back £30M. Maybe he’s worth it? I’m not sure we’ll have that type of money but he’s definitely the sort of player we should be looking at.

Other options: John Buckley, Joe Aribo, Omar Dorley, Djibril Sow, Marc Roca, Sander Berge, Wilmar Barrios, Elisha Owusu, Manu Kone, Renato Sanches, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dani Olmo, Billy Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

My Pick: Eriksen and O’Brien would give us some silk and some steel without having to spend huge. Gallagher on loan might be very useful if an option.

Winger / Striker

I suspect one of Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison may leave this summer… maybe both. Either would be very hard to replace successfully. Without much basis, I’d guess that Calvert-Lewin would be keener to leave but that Richarlison is more likely to receive an appropriate offer. So I’ll probably concentrate on a new winger to replace him.

Brennan Johnson, 20

The young Welshman has been exceptional for Nottingham Forest this season with 18 goals and 10 assists. He also shone at Lincoln City in the previous season. Can he cut in the Premier League? I think so.

Blessed with quick feet and rapid acceleration, he can beat men with ease and has a decent shot off both feet. He’ll have to work harder defensively but has time to learn and could be a real star. May be unlikely to move if Forest win the playoff as expected. Otherwise, he would probably cost £20M.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21

I’m a big fan of the youngster who’s not established himself under Tuchel and I think he could be a real star if given a run of games in the right set-up. He’s superb at dribbling with a real burst of pace and can score as well as assist when confident.

Perhaps Chelsea might be persuaded to sell or offer a 2-year loan? I think Lampard could get a real tune out of him.

Evanilson, 22

A possible striker. The Brazilian has done okay at Porto this season with 14 goals but looks to me capable of better. He’s not as good in the air as Calvert-Lewin but he works extremely hard and is decent holding the ball up as well as linking play.

A rounded striker who could reach the next level over the next few years. He’d probably cost around £20-25M but could be a decent option if Calvert-Lewin departs.

Luis Sinisterra, 22

The young Colombian has been a real highlight for Feyenoord this season with 16 goals and 7 assists. He works very hard and has some phenomenal pace at his disposal. The fact that he has fared well in Europe too bodes well but may add some heft to his transfer fee. Completed a large 3.6 dribbles per game in the Eredivisie, so no doubt he would be fun to watch.

He would possibly cost around the £25-30M range, which may be too much for us, unless he’s seen as a Richarlison replacement.

Charles De Ketelaere, 21

Something of a De Bruyne type, the Belgian wonderkid has begun to really deliver on his potential this season, scoring 14 goals and managing 9 assists for Brugges. Blessed with solid technique and some natural athleticism he may go on to be a real superstar but many teams will be wary of paying a high price for a player who has not played outside of Belgium or established himself in the national team.

There may be an opportunity to steal a march though he’s more of a false 10 sort of player, which may not be what we need.

Alexander Isak, 22

The young Swede has not had a great season, which may make it a good time to go for him. He scored 17 last season for Sociedad but only managed 6 this season. But I still think he has some talent. He can play out wide or (ideally) through the middle and is quick whilst possessing decent height at 6-ft 3-in though he needs to learn to use his frame better.

He lacks a bit of aggression and confidence and would need to work harder defensively but, if well-coached, I think there’s a good player there who we could possibly get for £20M which would be half of what was being talked about last year.

Other Options: Amine Gouiri, Hwang Hee-Chan, Alfedos Morales, Jonathan David, Abdallah Sima, Nicholas de la Cruz, Andrea Belotti, Dwight McNeill, Max Cornet, Ismaila Sarr, Emanuel Dennis, Teemu Pukki, Georginio Rutter, Jesse Lingard, Armando Broja, Joao Pedro.

My Pick: Sinisterra could be real fun, if nothing else for the corner flag dancing with his Colombian compatriot Yerry!

We could also talk about goalkeepers (will Pickford leave?) or right-backs (will Patterson be ready?) but I’m pretty spent!

Worth a quick word about young players breaking through. The truth is that the only young player I think may be worth serious minutes next season is Jarrad Branthwaite. And even he may be better served by a loan in the Championship.

The likes of Simms, Dobbin, Warrington and Price could all get a few minutes here and there but would be better served by showing they are ready with a good loan in the Championship. Anthony Gordon did this to a degree at Preston which, whilst not a huge success, showed he was capable of mixing it at senior first-team level.

So here’s the fun bit where I go a little bit Championship Manager…

Out:

Gomes on loan

Keane – £13M

Holgate – £8M

Allan – £10M

Richarlison – £50M

Kean – £28M (obligation paid early)

Gbamin – £13M

Total: £122M

In:

Tarkowski – free

NDicka – £20M

Grillitsch – free

Thuram – £20M

Eriksen – free

Sinisterra – £30M

Total: £70M

First Team:

Pickford

Patterson Mina Ndicka Mykolenko

Iwobi Thuram Eriksen

Gordon Calvert-Lewin Sinisterra

Subs from: Begovic, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucouré, Davies, Grillistch, Gray, Townsend, Simms.

It's quite a young team and I’m not sure it would get into the Top 7 but I reckon it should get near top half (which has to be our goal this season, I’m afraid) and is full of hard-working, quite dynamic players. A better centre-forward replacement would be nice and perhaps you could upgrade on Gordon or Iwobi but I think they have earned their spots for now.

Perhaps you’d play Eriksen higher up or drop him for tough games with less possession but there we go. I’d be excited by that squad. But I’m a bit hungover, so forgive me if my judgement is off. What do you think?





