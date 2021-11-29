Report

That Sinking Feeling

Brentford 1 - 0 Everton

Surveying both the fixture list and the injury absentees crippling an uncomfortably shallow squad as the last international break began, Rafael Benitez will surely have viewed this trip to Brentford as a vital one in terms of picking up much-needed points to not only boost morale but also buy some time before the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucouré returned.

The Bees may have started the season strongly, as newly-promoted teams, hopped up on the adrenaline from promotion to the top flight often do, but as their own injury problems have set in, Thomas Frank’s men have been struggling for points as much as Everton in recent weeks. Indeed, they hadn’t won at home since the opening day of the season when they comfortably beat Arsenal and Ivan Toney’s last goal at the Brentford Community Stadium was six months ago.

Naturally, the Toffees obliged to help their hosts end that winless home run and Toney to score in front of his own fans, in the process extending their sequence of matches without a victory to seven. Depressingly, Brentford were poor on the day, a shadow of the side that beat the Gunners and rallied so impressively against Liverpool to draw 3-3 here two months ago, and really were there for the taking had Everton been able to get their act together in the final third.

Instead, Benitez’s men were staggeringly inept for long stretches, particularly in the second half where they controlled the match but proved incapable of breaking Brentford down until Demarai Gray stepped off the bench with 20 minutes left to add some desperately-needed creativity. Unfortunately, with his manager persisting with the much-maligned Salomon Rondon while a trio of alternative or supplementary attacking players remained idle on the bench, Gray’s efforts were in vain and the Blues’ players were left to face the ire of almost 2,000 frustrated, worried and angry supporters at the final whistle.

Doucouré may have returned from a fractured foot to line up alongside Allan in midfield but it wasn’t enough to overcome the twin absences from the starting XI of Gray and Richarlison which meant that Rondon had to lead the line alone with Alex Iwobi playing behind him. Central attacking midfield is supposed to be the Nigerian international’s preferred role, one he has only occasionally been allowed to play since arriving from Arsenal two years ago, but he failed to grasp the opportunity to impress. Rondon, himself badly in need of something to convince Evertonians he should even be in the squad let alone the line-up, was equally ineffective, although he did come closer than anyone in blue to scoring when he forced a decent save from Alvaro Fernandez in the first half.

Rondon might also have had a penalty were there any consistency in the application of the rules as they pertain to shirt-pulling in the current rules but the lack of any appeals from the Everton players perhaps spoke volumes about the collective mentality of this massively disappointing collection of players. In that sense, they got what they deserved — absolutely nothing — and it was the same when Sergi Canos probably should have picked up a second yellow card in the second half for a cynical foul on Lucas Digne. The Toffees went down with barely a whimper and the worrying thing is that it was emblematic of a general air of resignation that seems to have set in at Finch Farm; Wednesday’s Merseyside derby is terrifying for that very reason.

The contest started in fairly hectic fashion but once it had settled down, Brentford looked the more likely of the two teams to cause the opposition defence problems. Benitez’s decision not to deploy Fabian Delph in a midfield three meant that Everton were light in that area as a somewhat rusty Doucouré tried to feel his way back into action.

Frank’s players had clearly been instructed to close Benitez’s men down quickly and deny them space, particularly Anthony Gordon who was his usual purposeful self even if quality the final third remained elusive. The teenager won a corner in the 10th minute that came to nothing but it was following a set-piece at the other end that Brentford were awarded the decisive penalty.

Andros Townsend waved a high foot into the face of Frank Onyeka as they challenged for a loose ball and though referee Darren England saw nothing untoward at the time, he was eventually persuaded by Video Assistant Referee Jon Moss to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, after which he reversed his decision and awarded a penalty which Toney confidently stroked home from the spot.

Rondon’s chance immediately afterwards was a rare moment of promise in the final third for Everton. Digne found the striker with a low cross from the left that he controlled and tried to fire across Fernandez but the keeper diverted it wide with his leg. After that it was the home side who had the only other half chance in the first period, a half-volley from Bryan Mbeumo that was comfortably saved by Jordan Pickford.

However, Rondon had a strong case for a penalty of his own in first-half stoppage time when Charlie Goode almost pulled his jersey over his head as they challenged for a centre by Townsend but Moss did not see a “clear and obvious error” from the match-day referee on this occasion.

With Brentford offering almost nothing after the break, Everton just needed to find some rhythm and the semblance of an attacking plan to break the Bees down. Rondon had had a shot charged down in the 57th minute and Iwobi’s snapshot was saved by Fernandez three minutes later but despite seeing much more of the ball in the second half, though, Benitez’s men remained pitifully toothless overall.

It wasn’t until Gray came on for Townsend, who had his worst performance in an Everton jersey so far, that they finally looked capable of causing their hosts problems but while the substitute managed to deliver three inviting crosses from the flank he found no takers in the middle until Rondon met one of his crosses but could only steer a header well off target.

Somehow, Rondon remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as the only striker with Benitez opting not to make any further substitutions, leaving Cenk Tosun, Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin watching on from the bench. It was further evidence of the Spaniard’s lack of faith in youth when an injection of precocious exuberance and fearlessness (in the case of the latter two), even for just a few minutes at the end, might just have been enough to rescue a point.

As it was, the game fizzled out in uninspiring fashion from the Evertonian perspective and though most of the players went over to thank the visiting fans for their support, they were told in no uncertain terms how unsatisfactory the overall performance was. Gordon in particular seemed to be genuinely affected by the reaction – given his local roots and relative youth, that was understandable – and Coleman held his hands up by way of apology but none of it will mean anything until things change on the pitch.

More of these kinds of displays and this Everton team is going to get sucked into a relegation scrap for which they look singularly ill-equipped on this evidence; certainly with this personnel and lack of inspiration from the dugout. Games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Leicester loom before Christmas and it’s difficult to see where the next goal is coming from let alone the next point.

Richarlison’s return for the derby will add some steel up front and if Gray can start, he will offer more incisiveness in attack but unless the team toughens up in midfield, tightens up in defence and can add both Calvert-Lewin and Mina back into the ranks in fairly short order, on the evidence of today it promises to be a miserable month ahead with Everton sinking further down the table.

Follow @EFCLyndon

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer