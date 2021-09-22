Rodriguez completes Qatar switch

Wednesday, 22 September, 2021



Sky Sports and Guardian correspondent Fabrizio Romano, tweeted earlier in the day that the Colombian had undergone a successful medical and agreed a salary package, with the official confirmation coming from the Qatar outfit late this afternoon.

It ends James's one-year association with the Toffees that began in a hail of publicity and some scintillating early performances but which ultimately became a constant source of frustration as the player battled injury last season, with many also questioning his commitment to the Toffees' cause.

The departure from Goodison Park of his mentor Carlo Ancelotti in June seemed to signal that Rodriguez's time with the Blues was also short but there was a point when the summer transfer deadline passed in England and he was unable to find another club where it look as though he could yet stay.

I also want to thank Everton fans. A pity not to have played in Goodison Park with you, it would have been very nice. I always tried to give my best and I always wanted to win. That is my mentality. I wish you all the best. James Rodriguez — Instagram

It was reported that he held talks with Turkish Istanbul Başakşehir earlier this month but that he ultimately decided he would prefer to remain in England and push for a place in Rafael Benitez's Everton side.

The suggestions in the media are, however, that with Benitez unable to see a role for him in the team, Everton kept pushing for James to find an exit to a country where the window was still open so they could get some or all of his reported £200,000-a-week salary off the books.

It is rumoured that James will earn around £6m in annual wages at Al-Rayyan, who are coached by former France and Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc, including bonus payments, and that the club will hand him the Number 10 shirt.

Benitez confirmed last night that James was in the Middle East talking to Al Rayyan representatives and although he had hinted earlier this month that, "it's always up to the player; in the end he has the final decision," he explained that the former Galactico's exit was required as Everton work towards remaining within the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability limits.

"We are talking about a special situation for this club," the Spaniard said after the Carabao Cup defeat to QPR, "[With] the financial fair play rules, we have to manage everything in the best way we can."

