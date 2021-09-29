Gbamin fined and banned for drink-driving

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021



The Everton midfielder who has hardly played since joining the club more than 2 years ago, failed a breath test after his Audi RS Q8 collided with a Jaguar while he was exiting the M56 near his home in Hale Barns, Cheshire.Having failed breath tests for alcohol, he was fined £25,000 plus £275 costs after pleading guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court and banned from driving for 14 months.

