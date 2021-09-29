Seasons2021-22Everton News

Gbamin fined and banned for drink-driving

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 1comment  |  Jump to last
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been fined £25,000 and banned from driving for 14 months after a 5am collision in August.

The Everton midfielder who has hardly played since joining the club more than 2 years ago, failed a breath test after his Audi RS Q8 collided with a Jaguar while he was exiting the M56 near his home in Hale Barns, Cheshire.

Having failed breath tests for alcohol, he was fined £25,000 plus £275 costs after pleading guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court and banned from driving for 14 months.  

Reader Comments (1)

David Pearl
1 Posted 29/09/2021 at 09:38:17
SO... What the Fuck!!? Anyone read this Gbamin news? 8 August – less than a week before the season starts he crashes his car in Manchester at 5am. Toothache my arse!

