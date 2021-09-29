Seasons2021-22Everton News
Gbamin fined and banned for drink-driving
The Everton midfielder who has hardly played since joining the club more than 2 years ago, failed a breath test after his Audi RS Q8 collided with a Jaguar while he was exiting the M56 near his home in Hale Barns, Cheshire.
Having failed breath tests for alcohol, he was fined £25,000 plus £275 costs after pleading guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court and banned from driving for 14 months.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 29/09/2021 at 09:38:17