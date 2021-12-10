Big Game in the FA Youth Cup at Goodison on Friday

Friday, 10 December, 2021



Everton's U18s kick off their participation in this season's FA Youth Cup with a tie against Fulham to be played at Goodison Park on Friday night.

The qualifying age bracket means that a number of the more advanced youngsters have actually been playing for the U23s this season.

The game kicks off at 7 pm and the young Blues go into it on the back of an excellent 3-0 win over Manchester United last Saturday, with Lawrence, Okoronkwo and Sherif getting the goals.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions, with seats in the Upper Bullens Road stand. Payment is on the gate.

For those who can't make it to see the game live, it seems unlikely that there will be any online streaming as it clashes with the first Premier League televised fixture of the weekend.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads