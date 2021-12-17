Everton U23s are at Peterbourgh today

Friday, 17 December, 2021



With a handful of U23s press-ganged into action at Stamford Bridge last night, the rest of the squad is battling it out at Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium in a Premier League Cup group game at lunchtime today.

Everton U23s: Tyrer, John, Anderson, Welch, Astley, Hughes, Mills, Price, Cannon, Warrington, Whitaker.

Subs: Barrett, McAllister, Hunt, Campbell, Kouyate

