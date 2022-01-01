Seasons2021-22Everton News
Everton confirm signing of Vitaly Mykolenko
Everton have confirmed the signing of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a contract that runs through June 2026.
The 22-year-old defender, who can also play in central defence and as a wing-back, has 21 caps for Ukraine and started four of their five matches at Euro 2020, helping his country reach the quarter-finals.
“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.
“I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player. I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can.
“Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch.
“But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities.”
Reader Comments (2)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 01/01/2022 at 13:52:01
I am a big fan of Digne but he has been looking to leave and that is his choice. I would prefer that he moves abroad so he doesn't come back to taunt us twice a season.
Now we need to sort out right back and find a central midfielder to add some flair. The money we raise from the expected sales of Gomes, Digne, Holgate and maybe more should give us the opportunity to shop, if not at Harrods, then at least Sainsbury's rather than Lidl and Poundland.
I look forward to seeing what unfolds over the month.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 01/01/2022 at 13:49:53