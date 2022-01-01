Everton confirm signing of Vitaly Mykolenko

Saturday, 1 January, 2022







Everton have confirmed the signing of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a contract that runs through June 2026.

The 22-year-old defender, who can also play in central defence and as a wing-back, has 21 caps for Ukraine and started four of their five matches at Euro 2020, helping his country reach the quarter-finals.

“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

“I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player. I like to play on the front foot and get forward when I can.

“Modern football demands that full-backs are able to attack as well as defend. I think I am a versatile defender who can get up and down the pitch.

“But I believe desire and commitment are the most important attributes and I will aim to bring those qualities.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads