Rondon brace enough to push Everton past Boreham Wood

Thursday, 3 March, 2022



Everton 2 - 0 Boreham Wood



Salomon Rondon scored both goals as Everton finally managed to break down their non-league opponents in the second half Salomon Rondon scored both goals as Everton finally managed to break down their non-league opponents in the second half

Everton made hard work of non-league Boreham Wood but eventually did enough to see the Hertfordshire side off to secure their place in the Quarter Finals thanks to two second-half goals from Salomon Rondon.

The two sides had gone into the interval level at 0-0 after a soporific first 45 minutes in which the Blues had almost all the possession but lacked the tempo and guile in their play to break their un-fancied opponents down.

Vitalii Mykolenko, given another warm show of support before kick-off and made honorary captain for the evening on his first start since facing Brentford in the previous round, had the first chance of the contest when his placed shot was beaten away by Taye Ashby-Hammond while Abdoulaye Doucouré lashed an effort into the side-netting.

Overall, though, Everton's play was far too deliberate and ponderous and while debutant Nathan Patterson was producing some tidy work from right wing-back and Anthony Gordon tested the keeper with a shot from 20 yards that was also pushed away, the hosts left the field for half-time having considerably underwhelmed the sell-out crowd.

Richarlison's introduction at half-time for the unfortunate Patterson injected the requisite urgency into Everton's play and Mykolenko almost served up the opener with a dangerous ball across the face of goal but Rondon just couldn't reach it on the stretch.

The Venezuelan should have opened his account in the 51st minute, however, when Jonjoe Kenny whipped a perfect cross in from the right but Rondon didn't get sufficiently over the ball and put a free header inches over the crossbar.

The same combination did yield the opening goal six minutes later, though. This time Kenny delivered a measured low cross towards the near post that Rondon swept in between Ashby-Hammond and the upright.

Michael Keane headed over from a corner, Gordon forced two more saves from the Boreham Wood keeper and, after Mykolenko had been forced off with an injury, Richarlison thought he had doubled the lead. Gordon's in-swinging shot came off Conor Stevens and struck the Brazilian forward allowing him to stab the loose ball home but after a check of the replays by the Video Assistant Referee, the goal was harshly ruled out for handball.

Ashby-Hammond denied Richarlison's terrific low shot with a quarter of an hour left but he couldn't prevent Rondon from scoring his second in the 83rd minute. A corner on the left was taken short to Andros Townsend and his dangerous cross was met with a firm header from Rondon that had crossed the line before the keeper pushed it out again, the goal-line decision system informing the referee that it was, indeed, a goal.

Frank Lampard withdrew Gordon for Lewis Dobbin and then Allan and Michael Keane for youngsters Issac Price and Reece Welch as the Blues wound the game down.

For Boreham Wood, it was, no doubt, a memorable night, particularly for their Evertonian right-back Kane Smith who had to depart during the second period because of injury. In the end, their only effort on goal was a wayward shot by Tyrone Marsh gifted to him by Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton, meanwhile, did a professional enough if rather dull job and progressed, as expected, to a tie in the last eight against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park later this month.

