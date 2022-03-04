Seasons2021-22Everton News
Cazoo sponsorship to end this summer
Everton will kick off the 2022-23 season with new shirt sponsors after it emerged that the club will not be renewing its contract with Cazoo.
A statement from the online car-sales outfit published by The Athletic announced that Cazoo's sponsorship arrangement with the Blues won't continue beyond the original two-year deal.
"We can confirm that the Cazoo sponsorship of Everton Football Club will not continue after the end of the current season," the statement read.
"The original deal was for two years and it has been a strong partnership over this period which has delivered on our objectives and we are proud to have supported the Club and raised over £75,000 for Everton in the Community during this time.
"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."
The Athletic's report suggests that Everton are encouraged by their search for new sponsors, negotiations that have taken on heightened importance after the club suspended commercial ties with USM Holdings and its subsidiary Megafon in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Alisher Usmanov.
Meanwhile, the construction of Bramley-Moore Dock will continue unaffected by the suspension of the deals related to USM for now. The Telegraph quote a spokesman from Laing O'Rourke who said:
“We are deeply saddened by events in Ukraine and are doing all we can to support our Ukrainian colleagues. We note that Everton has suspended its commercial sponsorship arrangements with three Russian companies, and can confirm that we remain committed to the contract we have signed with Everton Football Club to deliver its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”
So, either Everton and Cazoo really have been unable to agree suitable terms, or there's some opportunistic, tacit virtue signalling going on, based on the time frame.
Lyndon and Michael - I'm on the site with Chrome on an Android phone, and every time I navigate to a new page an Ad panel appears after about a second right on top of the photo or text towards the top of the page, completely obscuring it.
This has been happening for about a week now. I noticed you introduced ads on page load a few weeks ago and it was working fine initially (the underlying page was offset correctly to accommodate them), but now the behaviour has changed and the page is being overlaid.
Let me know if you need android or chrome versions etc.
Other than that - thanks once again for giving us this resource for all our highs and lows!
Really annoying feature that is doing my head in!
I agree. Their statement says "We were unable to agree suitable terms". If it were Ukraine related surely they'd emphasize that by saying "we don't want to sponsor Everton because a company, owned by a guy whose wife used to be friends with Putin's one-time girlfriend also sponsored them until they cut ties with him because of the Ukraine war so to show our disgust at Everton's three degrees of separation "connection" with Putin we are cutting ties to signal our moral virtue."
Plus what's the reputational risk for Cazoo? "I was thinking of getting a car delivered from Cazoo but once I saw Everton play on TV, and the players had Cazoo on their shirts and in the background I saw an ad for Megafone so I Googled that and found it's also connected to USM, which is owned by Usmanov who knows Putin, so therefore I no longer want that car."
I did use the word either in my post.
This is because I don't know for sure and was indeed speculating, based on current events; Cazoo being willing to continue as with Villa, my belief that Everton are probably unlikely to wildly hype our requirements in our present situation and so on. I also don't know it was about X and Y any more than you do, as I wasn't there.
Nothing wrong with speculation and healthy scepticism when we don't know for certain.
I remember complaints with NEC because their name was printed in red in the programme! And I'll always associate it with that awful Linekar white bib top.
