Seasons2021-22Everton News

Cazoo sponsorship to end this summer

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 4 March, 2022 23comments  |  Jump to last

Everton will kick off the 2022-23 season with new shirt sponsors after it emerged that the club will not be renewing its contract with Cazoo.

A statement from the online car-sales outfit published by The Athletic announced that Cazoo's sponsorship arrangement with the Blues won't continue beyond the original two-year deal.

"We can confirm that the Cazoo sponsorship of Everton Football Club will not continue after the end of the current season," the statement read.

"The original deal was for two years and it has been a strong partnership over this period which has delivered on our objectives and we are proud to have supported the Club and raised over £75,000 for Everton in the Community during this time.

Article continues below video content

"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."

The Athletic's report suggests that Everton are encouraged by their search for new sponsors, negotiations that have taken on heightened importance after the club suspended commercial ties with USM Holdings and its subsidiary Megafon in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Alisher Usmanov.

Meanwhile, the construction of Bramley-Moore Dock will continue unaffected by the suspension of the deals related to USM for now. The Telegraph quote a spokesman from Laing O'Rourke who said:

“We are deeply saddened by events in Ukraine and are doing all we can to support our Ukrainian colleagues. We note that Everton has suspended its commercial sponsorship arrangements with three Russian companies, and can confirm that we remain committed to the contract we have signed with Everton Football Club to deliver its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

 

Reader Comments (23)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


John Zapa
1 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:22:55
It seems the club will need to replace nearly all the major sponsors very soon, its fortunate that the club have a fantastic commercial department who probably have a waiting list of replacements itching to get on board...
Kieran Kinsella
2 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:24:51
John

"its fortunate that the club have a fantastic commercial department"

haha that made me chuckle

Dale Self
3 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:26:08
Pffft, got tired of looking like Villa anyway. Next.
John Pickles
4 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:31:11
Maybe someone can resurrect Hafnia.
Will Mabon
5 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:36:29
Looking at Villa's official website and two other sources, their deal from 2020 is described as "Multi-year" with the number of years not specified. That deal will reach two years in the summer; didn't find any info regarding renegotiation of it. Either it was longer than our deal or the deal has been renewed without announcement, since Cazoo states it will continue into next season.

So, either Everton and Cazoo really have been unable to agree suitable terms, or there's some opportunistic, tacit virtue signalling going on, based on the time frame.

Dale Self
6 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:43:13
What is virtue signalling Will?
Will Mabon
7 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:47:57
Dale, you know what it is.
Dale Self
8 Posted 04/03/2022 at 18:55:52
I don't know Will. It seems like how it is being used in this context is somewhat anti-Liberty and that wouldn't be something I would expect from you and so was looking for clarification.
Will Mabon
9 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:02:13
Dale, virtue signalling by Cazoo, as in to disassociate themselves from Everton and our Russian "Ties", but without openly saying such.
Dale Self
10 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:06:57
Sounds like some reputational risk that I've been reading about as a reason to cut ties.
Will Mabon
11 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:10:42
What is reputational risk, Dale?
Paul Jones
12 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:13:27
Apologies for this as it's completely off topic but

Lyndon and Michael - I'm on the site with Chrome on an Android phone, and every time I navigate to a new page an Ad panel appears after about a second right on top of the photo or text towards the top of the page, completely obscuring it.

This has been happening for about a week now. I noticed you introduced ads on page load a few weeks ago and it was working fine initially (the underlying page was offset correctly to accommodate them), but now the behaviour has changed and the page is being overlaid.

Let me know if you need android or chrome versions etc.

Other than that - thanks once again for giving us this resource for all our highs and lows!

Brent Stephens
13 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:16:41
Paul, I have the same issue with my iPhone.
Barry Hesketh
14 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:21:40
I think the idea that Cazoo are pulling the plug due to the terrible happenings in Ukraine are well wide of the mark. Cazoo were willing to pay X amount Everton FC wanted Y amount, that is the reason for the end of the link-up when the contract ends in the summer, but hey that's not as interesting as mostly unfounded speculation is it?
Paul Hewitt
15 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:22:37
I can see a fire sale coming in the summer.
Chris Leyland
16 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:30:51
Paul, Brent, me too with these adverts.
Really annoying feature that is doing my head in!
Kieran Kinsella
17 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:36:30
Barry

I agree. Their statement says "We were unable to agree suitable terms". If it were Ukraine related surely they'd emphasize that by saying "we don't want to sponsor Everton because a company, owned by a guy whose wife used to be friends with Putin's one-time girlfriend also sponsored them until they cut ties with him because of the Ukraine war so to show our disgust at Everton's three degrees of separation "connection" with Putin we are cutting ties to signal our moral virtue."

Plus what's the reputational risk for Cazoo? "I was thinking of getting a car delivered from Cazoo but once I saw Everton play on TV, and the players had Cazoo on their shirts and in the background I saw an ad for Megafone so I Googled that and found it's also connected to USM, which is owned by Usmanov who knows Putin, so therefore I no longer want that car."

Will Mabon
18 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:36:51
Barry, you may be right.

I did use the word either in my post.

This is because I don't know for sure and was indeed speculating, based on current events; Cazoo being willing to continue as with Villa, my belief that Everton are probably unlikely to wildly hype our requirements in our present situation and so on. I also don't know it was about X and Y any more than you do, as I wasn't there.

Nothing wrong with speculation and healthy scepticism when we don't know for certain.

Dale Self
19 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:41:46
For the record I was mentioning reputational risk as an alternative take on what Will refers to as virtue signalling. No take or information as to whether those describe the Cazoo decision.
Iakovos Iasonidis
20 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:53:38
hafnia and danka my two personal favorites. sportpesa by far the worst. Of course it is all about money but I a nice logo sponsor makes the kit a lot better.
Dale Self
21 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:56:21
Oh sorry Will 11, good question. Reputations affect contract negotiations and can sometimes affect cost projections in the situations where the entity is leveraged. The risk is that when an entity's reputation is negatively affected it could affect future contracts and thus the future revenue stream. The most recent concrete example is the banks that have backed away from Manafort after Stephen Caulk was sentenced. Before these recent developments with oligarchs that is.
Danny O’Neill
22 Posted 04/03/2022 at 19:58:31
One-to-One wasn't great but I think that was down to that top and the lighter shade of blue.

I remember complaints with NEC because their name was printed in red in the programme! And I'll always associate it with that awful Linekar white bib top.

Dale Self
23 Posted 04/03/2022 at 20:02:29
I liked Danka when I was smoking heavily in the 90s

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads