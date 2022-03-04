Cazoo sponsorship to end this summer

Everton will kick off the 2022-23 season with new shirt sponsors after it emerged that the club will not be renewing its contract with Cazoo.

A statement from the online car-sales outfit published by The Athletic announced that Cazoo's sponsorship arrangement with the Blues won't continue beyond the original two-year deal.

"We can confirm that the Cazoo sponsorship of Everton Football Club will not continue after the end of the current season," the statement read.

"The original deal was for two years and it has been a strong partnership over this period which has delivered on our objectives and we are proud to have supported the Club and raised over £75,000 for Everton in the Community during this time.

"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."

The Athletic's report suggests that Everton are encouraged by their search for new sponsors, negotiations that have taken on heightened importance after the club suspended commercial ties with USM Holdings and its subsidiary Megafon in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Alisher Usmanov.

Meanwhile, the construction of Bramley-Moore Dock will continue unaffected by the suspension of the deals related to USM for now. The Telegraph quote a spokesman from Laing O'Rourke who said:

“We are deeply saddened by events in Ukraine and are doing all we can to support our Ukrainian colleagues. We note that Everton has suspended its commercial sponsorship arrangements with three Russian companies, and can confirm that we remain committed to the contract we have signed with Everton Football Club to deliver its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

